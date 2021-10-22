Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|127
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|99
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|161
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|136
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|114
|177
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|121
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|144
|136
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|98
|124
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|109
|172
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
Oct. 21
Cleveland 17, Denver 14
Sunday
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
CLEVELAND 17,
DENVER 14
|Denver
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Cleveland
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Cle—D.Johnson 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 12:20.
Cle—FG McLaughlin 52, 3:09.
Third Quarter
Den—Gordon 8 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 7:48.
Cle—Stanton 1 pass from Keenum (McLaughlin kick), :27.
Fourth Quarter
Den—J.Williams 10 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 5:17.
A—67,431.
|Den
|Cle
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|223
|376
|Rushes-yards
|14-41
|33-182
|Passing
|182
|194
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-1
|21-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-5
|1-5
|Punts
|4-50.5
|3-51.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|9-60
|Time of Possession
|23:09
|36:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, J.Williams 4-20, Gordon 8-18, Bridgewater 2-3. Cleveland, D.Johnson 22-146, Felton 2-13, Kelly 2-13, Keenum 4-7, Stanton 2-5, Schwartz 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Denver, Bridgewater 23-33-1-187. Cleveland, Keenum 21-33-0-199.
RECEIVING—Denver, J.Williams 6-32, Sutton 5-68, Fant 5-39, T.Patrick 2-16, Hinton 2-15, Gordon 2-14, Saubert 1-3. Cleveland, Landry 5-37, Felton 3-21, Hooper 2-42, Beckham 2-23, D.Johnson 2-22, Schwartz 2-22, Njoku 2-18, Bryant 1-15, Stanton 1-1, Higgins 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.
Individual Leaders
AFC
Week 7
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|232
|149
|1946
|10
|4
|Mahomes, KC
|242
|167
|1887
|18
|8
|Herbert, LAC
|246
|161
|1771
|14
|4
|Allen, Buf
|230
|149
|1723
|15
|3
|Jackson, Bal
|194
|131
|1686
|9
|5
|Wentz, Ind
|193
|124
|1545
|9
|1
|Burrow, Cin
|174
|123
|1540
|14
|7
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|235
|153
|1515
|7
|4
|Bridgewater, Den
|198
|139
|1514
|10
|4
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|162
|783
|4.8
|76t
|10
|Chubb, Cle
|90
|523
|5.8
|52t
|4
|Mixon, Cin
|111
|480
|4.3
|27
|3
|Taylor, Ind
|87
|472
|5.4
|83
|4
|J.Robinson, Jac
|84
|460
|5.5
|58
|5
|Jackson, Bal
|64
|392
|6.1
|31
|2
|Harris, Pit
|102
|388
|3.8
|20
|2
|Hunt, Cle
|69
|361
|5.2
|33
|5
|Ekeler, LAC
|73
|356
|4.9
|20
|4
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Hill, KC
|46
|592
|12.9
|75t
|5
|Chase, Cin
|27
|553
|20.5
|70t
|5
|Williams, LAC
|33
|498
|15.1
|72t
|6
|Brown, Bal
|32
|486
|15.2
|49t
|5
|Cooks, Hou
|40
|481
|12.0
|52
|1
|Sutton, Den
|33
|471
|14.3
|55
|2
|Andrews, Bal
|34
|468
|13.8
|41
|3
|Kelce, KC
|38
|468
|12.3
|46t
|4
|Diggs, Buf
|37
|463
|12.5
|61
|2
NFC
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brady, TB
|267
|183
|2064
|17
|3
|Stafford, LAR
|200
|139
|1838
|16
|4
|Prescott, Dal
|216
|158
|1813
|16
|4
|Cousins, Min
|239
|166
|1769
|13
|2
|K.Murray, Ari
|195
|144
|1741
|14
|4
|Darnold, Car
|224
|137
|1573
|7
|7
|Jones, NYG
|208
|130
|1524
|4
|4
|Goff, Det
|238
|159
|1505
|7
|4
|Hurts, Phi
|208
|130
|1480
|8
|4
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Elliott, Dal
|102
|521
|5.1
|47
|5
|Jones, GB
|83
|385
|4.6
|57
|2
|Henderson, LAR
|81
|372
|4.6
|29
|4
|Kamara, NO
|94
|368
|3.9
|23t
|1
|Cook, Min
|80
|366
|4.6
|23
|2
|Pollard, Dal
|61
|366
|6.0
|28
|1
|Gibson, Was
|89
|357
|4.0
|27
|3
|Fournette, TB
|78
|332
|4.3
|21
|3
|Edmonds, Ari
|53
|316
|6.0
|54
|0
Receivers
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Adams, GB
|46
|668
|14.5
|59
|2
|Kupp, LAR
|46
|653
|14.2
|56t
|7
|Samuel, SF
|31
|548
|17.7
|79t
|3
|Jefferson, Min
|41
|542
|13.2
|37
|3
|Moore, Car
|40
|513
|12.8
|39
|3
|Lamb, Dal
|33
|497
|15.1
|49t
|4
|Metcalf, Sea
|31
|441
|14.2
|30
|5
|McLaurin, Was
|33
|428
|13.0
|37
|3
|Lockett, Sea
|27
|425
|15.7
|69t
|3
|Evans, TB
|31
|420
|13.5
|34t
|4
