    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
    New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
    N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
    Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161
    Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
    Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
    Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
    Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
    Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
    Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
    Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
    Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
    Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
    Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
    N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
    New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
    Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
    Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
    Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
    Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
    L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
    San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
    Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

    Oct. 21

    Cleveland 17, Denver 14

    Sunday

    Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

    Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

    Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

    Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

    Monday

    New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

    Oct. 31

    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

    New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Nov. 1

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    CLEVELAND 17,

    DENVER 14

    Denver 0 0 7 7 14
    Cleveland 10 0 7 0 17

    First Quarter

    Cle—D.Johnson 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 12:20.

    Cle—FG McLaughlin 52, 3:09.

    Third Quarter

    Den—Gordon 8 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 7:48.

    Cle—Stanton 1 pass from Keenum (McLaughlin kick), :27.

    Fourth Quarter

    Den—J.Williams 10 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 5:17.

    A—67,431.

    Den Cle
    First downs 15 23
    Total Net Yards 223 376
    Rushes-yards 14-41 33-182
    Passing 182 194
    Punt Returns 2-16 2-13
    Kickoff Returns 3-56 1-26
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 23-33-1 21-33-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 1-5
    Punts 4-50.5 3-51.667
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 2-15 9-60
    Time of Possession 23:09 36:51

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Denver, J.Williams 4-20, Gordon 8-18, Bridgewater 2-3. Cleveland, D.Johnson 22-146, Felton 2-13, Kelly 2-13, Keenum 4-7, Stanton 2-5, Schwartz 1-(minus 2).

    PASSING—Denver, Bridgewater 23-33-1-187. Cleveland, Keenum 21-33-0-199.

    RECEIVING—Denver, J.Williams 6-32, Sutton 5-68, Fant 5-39, T.Patrick 2-16, Hinton 2-15, Gordon 2-14, Saubert 1-3. Cleveland, Landry 5-37, Felton 3-21, Hooper 2-42, Beckham 2-23, D.Johnson 2-22, Schwartz 2-22, Njoku 2-18, Bryant 1-15, Stanton 1-1, Higgins 1-(minus 2).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 41.

    Individual Leaders

    AFC

    Week 7

    Quarterbacks

    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Carr, Las 232 149 1946 10 4
    Mahomes, KC 242 167 1887 18 8
    Herbert, LAC 246 161 1771 14 4
    Allen, Buf 230 149 1723 15 3
    Jackson, Bal 194 131 1686 9 5
    Wentz, Ind 193 124 1545 9 1
    Burrow, Cin 174 123 1540 14 7
    Roethlisberger, Pit 235 153 1515 7 4
    Bridgewater, Den 198 139 1514 10 4

    Rushers

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Henry, Ten 162 783 4.8 76t 10
    Chubb, Cle 90 523 5.8 52t 4
    Mixon, Cin 111 480 4.3 27 3
    Taylor, Ind 87 472 5.4 83 4
    J.Robinson, Jac 84 460 5.5 58 5
    Jackson, Bal 64 392 6.1 31 2
    Harris, Pit 102 388 3.8 20 2
    Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5
    Ekeler, LAC 73 356 4.9 20 4

    Receivers

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Hill, KC 46 592 12.9 75t 5
    Chase, Cin 27 553 20.5 70t 5
    Williams, LAC 33 498 15.1 72t 6
    Brown, Bal 32 486 15.2 49t 5
    Cooks, Hou 40 481 12.0 52 1
    Sutton, Den 33 471 14.3 55 2
    Andrews, Bal 34 468 13.8 41 3
    Kelce, KC 38 468 12.3 46t 4
    Diggs, Buf 37 463 12.5 61 2

    NFC

    Quarterbacks

    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Brady, TB 267 183 2064 17 3
    Stafford, LAR 200 139 1838 16 4
    Prescott, Dal 216 158 1813 16 4
    Cousins, Min 239 166 1769 13 2
    K.Murray, Ari 195 144 1741 14 4
    Darnold, Car 224 137 1573 7 7
    Jones, NYG 208 130 1524 4 4
    Goff, Det 238 159 1505 7 4
    Hurts, Phi 208 130 1480 8 4

    Rushers

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Elliott, Dal 102 521 5.1 47 5
    Jones, GB 83 385 4.6 57 2
    Henderson, LAR 81 372 4.6 29 4
    Kamara, NO 94 368 3.9 23t 1
    Cook, Min 80 366 4.6 23 2
    Pollard, Dal 61 366 6.0 28 1
    Gibson, Was 89 357 4.0 27 3
    Fournette, TB 78 332 4.3 21 3
    Edmonds, Ari 53 316 6.0 54 0

    Receivers

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Adams, GB 46 668 14.5 59 2
    Kupp, LAR 46 653 14.2 56t 7
    Samuel, SF 31 548 17.7 79t 3
    Jefferson, Min 41 542 13.2 37 3
    Moore, Car 40 513 12.8 39 3
    Lamb, Dal 33 497 15.1 49t 4
    Metcalf, Sea 31 441 14.2 30 5
    McLaurin, Was 33 428 13.0 37 3
    Lockett, Sea 27 425 15.7 69t 3
    Evans, TB 31 420 13.5 34t 4

