The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    STANDINGS

    *- conference champion

    **-conference co-champion

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    **Bishop Luers 8-1 8-1
    **Carroll 8-1 8-1
    **Snider 7-1 7-1
    Homestead 6-3 6-3
    Bishop Dwenger 5-4 5-4
    Northrop 3-6 3-6
    North Side 2-6 2-6
    Wayne 2-7 2-7
    Concordia 1-7 1-7
    South Side 1-7 1-7

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    *Leo 7-0 9-0
    Norwell 6-1 8-1
    East Noble 5-2 6-2
    New Haven 4-3 4-5
    Columbia City 3-4 4-5
    Huntington North 1-6 2-7
    Bellmont 1-6 1-8
    DeKalb 1-6 1-8

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    *Adams Central 6-0 8-1
    South Adams 5-1 7-2
    Heritage 3-3 4-5
    Woodlan 3-3 3-6
    Bluffton 2-4 4-5
    Jay County 2-4 3-6
    Southern Wells 0-6 0-9

    NECC

    Big Division

    Conf. Overall
    *Fairfield 3-1 4-5
    Garrett 2-2 4-5
    West Noble 2-2 4-5
    Lakeland 2-2 3-6
    Angola 1-3 2-7

    Small Division

    Conf. Overall
    *Eastside 4-0 9-0
    Churubusco 3-1 7-2
    Central Noble 2-2 7-2
    Prairie Heights 1-3 3-6
    Fremont 0-4 3-6

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    *Concord 7-0 8-1
    Warsaw 6-1 7-2
    Mishawaka 5-2 7-2
    NorthWood 4-3 5-4
    Northridge 3-4 5-4
    Goshen 2-5 4-5
    Wawasee 1-6 1-8
    Plymouth 0-7 0-9

    AREA LEADERS

    Rushing

    car. yds TD
    Nelson, Wayne 229 1378 8
    Brown, Snider 186 1361 18
    Graft, Norwell 151 1307 15
    LDavis, Eastside 145 1226 20
    Hoover, Central Noble 166 1113 13
    Sheron, Leo 87 1094 15
    Hale, Luers 157 1036 16
    Sievers, Columbia City 172 950 7
    Hasselman, Angola 156 884 10
    Carico, East Noble 103 836 8
    Heyerly, Adams Central 77 811 11
    Koskie, Garrett 189 792 6
    KTippmann, Dwenger 119 772 10
    Colbert, Norwell 113 772 7
    ERogers, Heritage 125 756 9
    Marks, Churubusco 140 742 5
    Jones, Warsaw 71 737 8
    Hoeppner, Leo 70 710 7
    Lambert, North Side 120 703 7
    Carmody, Carroll 98 672 6
    Bodkins, Bellmont 171 668 7
    Hunt, Bluffton 133 595 10
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 111 595 10
    Sanders, New Haven 82 579 7
    Nickles, East Noble 78 559 5
    Wagner, Huntington North 75 552 5
    ACurrie, Adams Central 41 529 9
    Snyder, DeKalb 112 525 2
    Holman, Eastside 73 525 6
    Sawyer, Warsaw 75 506 4

    Passing

    C-A-I yds TD
    Clark, Luers 144-219-7 2242 29
    Slaven, Homestead 125-202-6 1832 19
    Snyder, Woodlan 128-230-12 1582 14
    OWanner, S. Adams 97-161-5 1473 17
    Mattox, Concordia 108-217-8 1335 11
    Hunt, Bluffton 94-171-4 1329 12
    Irk, DeKalb 107-219-6 1243 15
    Becker, Carroll 75-132-5 1187 21
    LDavis, Eastside 68-100-3 1180 16
    Norfleet, Northrop 83-145-4 1109 7
    Lytle, Garrett 100-168-9 1098 6
    Williams, New Haven 75-153-4 1076 10
    Brazel, East Noble 56-109-5 1042 13
    Haupert, Snider 79-123-4 842 7
    Landrum, Hunt. N. 52-110-13 829 10

    Receiving

    catches yards
    Glenn, Luers 45 860
    Schoch, South Adams 44 792
    Sparrow, Homestead 44 543
    Anderson, Homestead 43 818
    Stephenson, Woodlan 41 454
    Reiff, Bluffton 39 451
    Coverstone, Carroll 38 864
    Montoya, DeKalb 37 431
    Hess, Garrett 37 343
    Lake, Luers 36 548
    Reidy, Woodlan 36 494
    Hill, Luers 34 450
    Wiley, DeKalb 32 467
    Schmenk, Northrop 31 361
    Juarez, Snider 30 371
    Davis, Northrop 29 553
    Graham, New Haven 29 470
    Johnson, North Side 29 297
    Tonkel, Angola 28 467
    Ciocca, Dwenger 28 332
    Johnson, Concordia 27 433
    Parnin, Concordia 26 382
    Richards, Garrett 26 374

    Scoring

    TD FG PAT Ttl
    Sheron, Leo 17 0 24 126
    LDavis, Eastside 20 0 2 122
    Hale, Luers 18 0 2 110
    Brown, Snider 18 0 0 108
    Graft, Norwell 17 0 0 102
    Glenn, Luers 14 0 4 88
    ACurrie, Adams Central 14 0 0 84
    Hoover, Central Noble 13 0 4 82
    Coverstone, Carroll 13 0 0 78
    Collins, Wayne 13 0 0 78
    Neuenschwander, A.C. 12 0 2 74
    Heyerly, Adams Central 12 0 0 72
    KTippmann, Dwenger 10 0 8 68
    Anderson, Homestead 11 0 0 66
    Black, Adams Central 11 0 0 66
    Hunt, Bluffton 10 0 6 66
    Buroff, Churubusco 11 0 0 66
    Nondorf, Churubusco 10 0 2 62
    Nelson, Wayne 8 0 12 60
    ERogers, Heritage 9 0 6 60
    Hasselman, Angola 10 0 0 60
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 10 0 0 60
    Jones, Warsaw 10 0 0 60
    Lopez, Carroll 0 6 40 58
    Munson, East Noble 9 0 2 56
    Lytle, Garrett 9 0 2 56
    Schoch, South Adams 9 0 0 54
    Holman, Eastside 9 0 0 54
    Hoeppner, Leo 7 0 10 52
    Wiley, DeKalb 8 0 2 50
    Carico, East Noble 8 0 2 50
    Sanders, New Haven 8 0 2 50
    Summersett, S. Adams 8 0 2 50

    Sacks

    Total
    BPruitt, West Noble 10
    Christmon, Homestead 8
    Allen, Leo 8
    Carey, Dwenger 5.5
    BDavis, Eastside 5.5
    Keal, Snider 5
    Hinshaw, South Adams 5
    Huelsenbeck, Churubusco 5
    Person, Homestead 4.5
    WRinker, Churubusco 4.5
    Vargovich, North Side 4
    Young, Wayne 4
    Holliday, East Noble 4
    Bianski, Churubusco 4
    Blake, Churubusco 4
    Laub, Eastside 4
    Bibbee, Eastside 4

    Interceptions

    Total
    Arntz, Columbia City 6
    Davis, Northrop 5
    Bennett, Carroll 4
    Doughty, Luers 4
    RCrawford, Leo 4
    Clopton, New Haven 4
    Colburn, Garrett 4

    Fumble recoveries

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

    Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Today: DeKalb at Wawasee

    Today: Leo at East Noble

    Today: Northridge at NorthWood

    Today: Angola at Columbia City

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Today: Marion at Wayne

    Today: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

    Today: Jay County at Mississinewa

    Today: New Haven at Huntington North

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Today: Lakeland at Glenn

    Today: West Noble at Jimtown

    Today: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

    Today: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Today: Norwell at Maconaquah

    Today: Northwestern at Concordia

    Today: Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Today: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Today: Bluffton at Eastside

    Today: Whitko at Central Noble

    Today: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

    Today: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Today: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

    Today: South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Today: Southern Wells at Taylor

    Today: Union City at Tri-Central

    Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Today: Northfield at Fremont

    Today: North Miami at Southwood

    Today: Adams Central at Churubusco

    Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

    Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At Kokomo

    Class A

    Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Saturday

    At S.B. St. Joseph

    Class A

    Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA REGIONALS

    Saturday

    CLASS 4A

    Noblesville

    Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

    McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Norwell

    Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

    Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Elwood Community

    Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

    South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Culver Community

    Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

    Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  
    Total
    Rusher, Concordia 4
    Johnson, North Side 4
    Black, Adams Central 4
    Smith, Carroll 3
    Barkes, Homestead 3
    Zay, Luers 3
    Uher, Columbia City 3
    Hill, Angola 3
    Huelsenbeck, Churubusco 3
    Monds, Wawasee 3