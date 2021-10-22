HIGH SCHOOLS

Total

Rusher, Concordia 4

Johnson, North Side 4

Black, Adams Central 4

Smith, Carroll 3

Barkes, Homestead 3

Zay, Luers 3

Uher, Columbia City 3

Hill, Angola 3

Huelsenbeck, Churubusco 3

Monds, Wawasee 3

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Northrop at Snider

Oct. 29: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Today: DeKalb at Wawasee

Today: Leo at East Noble

Today: Northridge at NorthWood

Today: Angola at Columbia City

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Today: Marion at Wayne

Today: South Side at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Today: Jay County at Mississinewa

Today: New Haven at Huntington North

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Today: Lakeland at Glenn

Today: West Noble at Jimtown

Today: Mish. Marian at S.B. Washington

Today: Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Today: Norwell at Maconaquah

Today: Northwestern at Concordia

Today: Oak Hill at Bellmont

Today: Heritage at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Today: Bluffton at Eastside

Today: Whitko at Central Noble

Today: Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Today: Prairie Heights at Woodlan

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Today: Monroe Central at Wes-Del

Today: South Adams at Madison-Grant

Today: Southern Wells at Taylor

Today: Union City at Tri-Central

Oct. 29: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Oct. 29: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Today: Northfield at Fremont

Today: North Miami at Southwood

Today: Adams Central at Churubusco

Oct. 29: Triton vs. G1 winner

Oct. 29: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Nov. 5: Championship

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At Kokomo

Class A

Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Saturday

At S.B. St. Joseph

Class A

Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA REGIONALS

Saturday

CLASS 4A

Noblesville

Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Norwell

Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Elwood Community

Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Culver Community

Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Share this article Email story