Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
STANDINGS
*- conference champion
**-conference co-champion
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|**Bishop Luers
|8-1
|8-1
|**Carroll
|8-1
|8-1
|**Snider
|7-1
|7-1
|Homestead
|6-3
|6-3
|Bishop Dwenger
|5-4
|5-4
|Northrop
|3-6
|3-6
|North Side
|2-6
|2-6
|Wayne
|2-7
|2-7
|Concordia
|1-7
|1-7
|South Side
|1-7
|1-7
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Leo
|7-0
|9-0
|Norwell
|6-1
|8-1
|East Noble
|5-2
|6-2
|New Haven
|4-3
|4-5
|Columbia City
|3-4
|4-5
|Huntington North
|1-6
|2-7
|Bellmont
|1-6
|1-8
|DeKalb
|1-6
|1-8
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Adams Central
|6-0
|8-1
|South Adams
|5-1
|7-2
|Heritage
|3-3
|4-5
|Woodlan
|3-3
|3-6
|Bluffton
|2-4
|4-5
|Jay County
|2-4
|3-6
|Southern Wells
|0-6
|0-9
NECC
Big Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Fairfield
|3-1
|4-5
|Garrett
|2-2
|4-5
|West Noble
|2-2
|4-5
|Lakeland
|2-2
|3-6
|Angola
|1-3
|2-7
Small Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Eastside
|4-0
|9-0
|Churubusco
|3-1
|7-2
|Central Noble
|2-2
|7-2
|Prairie Heights
|1-3
|3-6
|Fremont
|0-4
|3-6
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|*Concord
|7-0
|8-1
|Warsaw
|6-1
|7-2
|Mishawaka
|5-2
|7-2
|NorthWood
|4-3
|5-4
|Northridge
|3-4
|5-4
|Goshen
|2-5
|4-5
|Wawasee
|1-6
|1-8
|Plymouth
|0-7
|0-9
AREA LEADERS
Rushing
|car.
|yds
|TD
|Nelson, Wayne
|229
|1378
|8
|Brown, Snider
|186
|1361
|18
|Graft, Norwell
|151
|1307
|15
|LDavis, Eastside
|145
|1226
|20
|Hoover, Central Noble
|166
|1113
|13
|Sheron, Leo
|87
|1094
|15
|Hale, Luers
|157
|1036
|16
|Sievers, Columbia City
|172
|950
|7
|Hasselman, Angola
|156
|884
|10
|Carico, East Noble
|103
|836
|8
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|77
|811
|11
|Koskie, Garrett
|189
|792
|6
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|119
|772
|10
|Colbert, Norwell
|113
|772
|7
|ERogers, Heritage
|125
|756
|9
|Marks, Churubusco
|140
|742
|5
|Jones, Warsaw
|71
|737
|8
|Hoeppner, Leo
|70
|710
|7
|Lambert, North Side
|120
|703
|7
|Carmody, Carroll
|98
|672
|6
|Bodkins, Bellmont
|171
|668
|7
|Hunt, Bluffton
|133
|595
|10
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|111
|595
|10
|Sanders, New Haven
|82
|579
|7
|Nickles, East Noble
|78
|559
|5
|Wagner, Huntington North
|75
|552
|5
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|41
|529
|9
|Snyder, DeKalb
|112
|525
|2
|Holman, Eastside
|73
|525
|6
|Sawyer, Warsaw
|75
|506
|4
Passing
|C-A-I
|yds
|TD
|Clark, Luers
|144-219-7
|2242
|29
|Slaven, Homestead
|125-202-6
|1832
|19
|Snyder, Woodlan
|128-230-12
|1582
|14
|OWanner, S. Adams
|97-161-5
|1473
|17
|Mattox, Concordia
|108-217-8
|1335
|11
|Hunt, Bluffton
|94-171-4
|1329
|12
|Irk, DeKalb
|107-219-6
|1243
|15
|Becker, Carroll
|75-132-5
|1187
|21
|LDavis, Eastside
|68-100-3
|1180
|16
|Norfleet, Northrop
|83-145-4
|1109
|7
|Lytle, Garrett
|100-168-9
|1098
|6
|Williams, New Haven
|75-153-4
|1076
|10
|Brazel, East Noble
|56-109-5
|1042
|13
|Haupert, Snider
|79-123-4
|842
|7
|Landrum, Hunt. N.
|52-110-13
|829
|10
Receiving
|catches
|yards
|Glenn, Luers
|45
|860
|Schoch, South Adams
|44
|792
|Sparrow, Homestead
|44
|543
|Anderson, Homestead
|43
|818
|Stephenson, Woodlan
|41
|454
|Reiff, Bluffton
|39
|451
|Coverstone, Carroll
|38
|864
|Montoya, DeKalb
|37
|431
|Hess, Garrett
|37
|343
|Lake, Luers
|36
|548
|Reidy, Woodlan
|36
|494
|Hill, Luers
|34
|450
|Wiley, DeKalb
|32
|467
|Schmenk, Northrop
|31
|361
|Juarez, Snider
|30
|371
|Davis, Northrop
|29
|553
|Graham, New Haven
|29
|470
|Johnson, North Side
|29
|297
|Tonkel, Angola
|28
|467
|Ciocca, Dwenger
|28
|332
|Johnson, Concordia
|27
|433
|Parnin, Concordia
|26
|382
|Richards, Garrett
|26
|374
Scoring
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Ttl
|Sheron, Leo
|17
|0
|24
|126
|LDavis, Eastside
|20
|0
|2
|122
|Hale, Luers
|18
|0
|2
|110
|Brown, Snider
|18
|0
|0
|108
|Graft, Norwell
|17
|0
|0
|102
|Glenn, Luers
|14
|0
|4
|88
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|14
|0
|0
|84
|Hoover, Central Noble
|13
|0
|4
|82
|Coverstone, Carroll
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Collins, Wayne
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Neuenschwander, A.C.
|12
|0
|2
|74
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|12
|0
|0
|72
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|10
|0
|8
|68
|Anderson, Homestead
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Black, Adams Central
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Hunt, Bluffton
|10
|0
|6
|66
|Buroff, Churubusco
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Nondorf, Churubusco
|10
|0
|2
|62
|Nelson, Wayne
|8
|0
|12
|60
|ERogers, Heritage
|9
|0
|6
|60
|Hasselman, Angola
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Jones, Warsaw
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Lopez, Carroll
|0
|6
|40
|58
|Munson, East Noble
|9
|0
|2
|56
|Lytle, Garrett
|9
|0
|2
|56
|Schoch, South Adams
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Holman, Eastside
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Hoeppner, Leo
|7
|0
|10
|52
|Wiley, DeKalb
|8
|0
|2
|50
|Carico, East Noble
|8
|0
|2
|50
|Sanders, New Haven
|8
|0
|2
|50
|Summersett, S. Adams
|8
|0
|2
|50
Sacks
|Total
|BPruitt, West Noble
|10
|Christmon, Homestead
|8
|Allen, Leo
|8
|Carey, Dwenger
|5.5
|BDavis, Eastside
|5.5
|Keal, Snider
|5
|Hinshaw, South Adams
|5
|Huelsenbeck, Churubusco
|5
|Person, Homestead
|4.5
|WRinker, Churubusco
|4.5
|Vargovich, North Side
|4
|Young, Wayne
|4
|Holliday, East Noble
|4
|Bianski, Churubusco
|4
|Blake, Churubusco
|4
|Laub, Eastside
|4
|Bibbee, Eastside
|4
Interceptions
|Total
|Arntz, Columbia City
|6
|Davis, Northrop
|5
|Bennett, Carroll
|4
|Doughty, Luers
|4
|RCrawford, Leo
|4
|Clopton, New Haven
|4
|Colburn, Garrett
|4
Fumble recoveries
|Total
|Rusher, Concordia
|4
|Johnson, North Side
|4
|Black, Adams Central
|4
|Smith, Carroll
|3
|Barkes, Homestead
|3
|Zay, Luers
|3
|Uher, Columbia City
|3
|Hill, Angola
|3
|Huelsenbeck, Churubusco
|3
|Monds, Wawasee
|3