NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 7 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4 Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 12 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 19

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 7 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 11 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 9 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9 New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 15 Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 11 Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 17 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 16 Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

Thursday

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton at Arizona, late

Today

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

CALGARY 3, DETROIT 0

Calgary 2 0 1 — 3 Detroit 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—1, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 10:06. 2, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Gudbranson, Dube), 14:33. Penalties—Smith, DET (Fighting), 2:34; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 2:34.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Ritchie, CGY (Slashing), 2:24; Dube, CGY (Interference), 8:14; Smith, DET (Slashing), 15:49.

Third Period—3, Calgary, Tkachuk 1, 17:42 (en). Penalties—Backlund, CGY (Tripping), 0:49; Larkin, DET (Hooking), 1:44.

Shots on Goal—Calgary 11-4-14—29. Detroit 12-14-7—33.

Power-play opportunities—Calgary 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies—Calgary, Markstrom 1-1-1 (33 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (28-26).

A—14,241 (20,000). T—2:17.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Caleb Apperson.

VANCOUVER 4,

CHICAGO 1

Vancouver 1 2 1 — 4 Chicago 1 0 0 — 1

First Period—1, Vancouver, Dickinson 1 (Highmore, Hoglander), 6:36. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Kane, Jones), 8:26 (pp). Penalties—Toews, CHI (Tripping), 4:01; Burroughs, VAN (Tripping), 6:47; Highmore, VAN (Tripping), 10:09; Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 16:14; Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 16:14.

Second Period—3, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Hughes, Garland), 9:55. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pettersson, Miller), 18:21 (pp). Penalties—Dickinson, VAN (Boarding), 2:10; Strome, CHI (Hooking), 17:37; Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 17:49.

Third Period—5, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Myers, Poolman), 18:58 (en). Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Tripping), 7:51; Garland, VAN (Tripping), 16:50.

Shots on Goal—Vancouver 9-8-8—25. Chicago 12-9-9—30.

Power-play opportunities—Vancouver 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies—Vancouver, Demko 2-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-1 (24-21).

A—20,490 (19,717). T—2:28.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

ECHL

Thursday

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Today

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.