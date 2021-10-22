The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 7
    Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 4
    Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 12
    Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7
    Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 9
    Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17
    Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
    Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 19

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 7
    N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 11
    Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6
    Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11
    Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
    Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9
    New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
    N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8
    Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8
    Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 9
    Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 15
    Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 11
    Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 17
    Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17
    Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 4
    Edmonton 3 3 0 0 6 14 9
    Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16
    Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 16
    Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 8
    Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19
    Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 7
    Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Wednesday

    Philadelphia 6, Boston 3

    St. Louis 3, Vegas 1

    Thursday

    Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

    Washington 4, New Jersey 1

    Carolina 4, Montreal 1

    San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

    Florida 4, Colorado 1

    Calgary 3, Detroit 0

    Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

    N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

    Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

    Edmonton at Arizona, late

    Today

    San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    CALGARY 3, DETROIT 0

    Calgary 2 0 1 3
    Detroit 0 0 0 0

    First Period—1, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 10:06. 2, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Gudbranson, Dube), 14:33. Penalties—Smith, DET (Fighting), 2:34; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 2:34.

    Second Period—None. Penalties—Ritchie, CGY (Slashing), 2:24; Dube, CGY (Interference), 8:14; Smith, DET (Slashing), 15:49.

    Third Period—3, Calgary, Tkachuk 1, 17:42 (en). Penalties—Backlund, CGY (Tripping), 0:49; Larkin, DET (Hooking), 1:44.

    Shots on Goal—Calgary 11-4-14—29. Detroit 12-14-7—33.

    Power-play opportunities—Calgary 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.

    Goalies—Calgary, Markstrom 1-1-1 (33 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (28-26).

    A—14,241 (20,000). T—2:17.

    Referees—Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Caleb Apperson.

    VANCOUVER 4,

    CHICAGO 1

    Vancouver 1 2 1 4
    Chicago 1 0 0 1

    First Period—1, Vancouver, Dickinson 1 (Highmore, Hoglander), 6:36. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Kane, Jones), 8:26 (pp). Penalties—Toews, CHI (Tripping), 4:01; Burroughs, VAN (Tripping), 6:47; Highmore, VAN (Tripping), 10:09; Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 16:14; Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 16:14.

    Second Period—3, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Hughes, Garland), 9:55. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pettersson, Miller), 18:21 (pp). Penalties—Dickinson, VAN (Boarding), 2:10; Strome, CHI (Hooking), 17:37; Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 17:49.

    Third Period—5, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Myers, Poolman), 18:58 (en). Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Tripping), 7:51; Garland, VAN (Tripping), 16:50.

    Shots on Goal—Vancouver 9-8-8—25. Chicago 12-9-9—30.

    Power-play opportunities—Vancouver 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.

    Goalies—Vancouver, Demko 2-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-1 (24-21).

    A—20,490 (19,717). T—2:28.

    Referees—Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

    ECHL

    Thursday

    Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

    Today

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

    Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

    Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

    Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

