Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|4
|Detroit
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|12
|Toronto
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|7
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Montreal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|7
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|11
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|11
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|9
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Dallas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|14
|15
|Nashville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|17
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|17
|Chicago
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Edmonton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Vancouver
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Calgary
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Philadelphia 6, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Vegas 1
Thursday
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Washington 4, New Jersey 1
Carolina 4, Montreal 1
San Jose 2, Ottawa 1
Florida 4, Colorado 1
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1
Vancouver 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton at Arizona, late
Today
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
CALGARY 3, DETROIT 0
|Calgary
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—1, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 10:06. 2, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Gudbranson, Dube), 14:33. Penalties—Smith, DET (Fighting), 2:34; Lucic, CGY (Fighting), 2:34.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Ritchie, CGY (Slashing), 2:24; Dube, CGY (Interference), 8:14; Smith, DET (Slashing), 15:49.
Third Period—3, Calgary, Tkachuk 1, 17:42 (en). Penalties—Backlund, CGY (Tripping), 0:49; Larkin, DET (Hooking), 1:44.
Shots on Goal—Calgary 11-4-14—29. Detroit 12-14-7—33.
Power-play opportunities—Calgary 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies—Calgary, Markstrom 1-1-1 (33 shots-33 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (28-26).
A—14,241 (20,000). T—2:17.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Caleb Apperson.
VANCOUVER 4,
CHICAGO 1
|Vancouver
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period—1, Vancouver, Dickinson 1 (Highmore, Hoglander), 6:36. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 2 (Kane, Jones), 8:26 (pp). Penalties—Toews, CHI (Tripping), 4:01; Burroughs, VAN (Tripping), 6:47; Highmore, VAN (Tripping), 10:09; Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 16:14; Stillman, CHI (Fighting), 16:14.
Second Period—3, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Hughes, Garland), 9:55. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 1 (Pettersson, Miller), 18:21 (pp). Penalties—Dickinson, VAN (Boarding), 2:10; Strome, CHI (Hooking), 17:37; Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 17:49.
Third Period—5, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Myers, Poolman), 18:58 (en). Penalties—Kubalik, CHI (Tripping), 7:51; Garland, VAN (Tripping), 16:50.
Shots on Goal—Vancouver 9-8-8—25. Chicago 12-9-9—30.
Power-play opportunities—Vancouver 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies—Vancouver, Demko 2-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-1 (24-21).
A—20,490 (19,717). T—2:28.
Referees—Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.
ECHL
Thursday
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Today
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
