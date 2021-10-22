The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    American League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Houston -112 Boston -106

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    Charlotte (OFF) at Cleveland
    at Washington (228) Indiana
    New York (213) at Orlando
    Brooklyn 1 (229½) at Philadelphia
    at Boston (219) Toronto
    at Houston (224) Oklahoma City
    at Chicago 7 (224) New Orleans
    at Denver 7 (219) San Antonio
    at LA Lakers (223½) Phoenix
    Utah (225½) at Sacramento

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Toronto -210 San Jose +172
    Boston -199 at Buffalo +165
    at Dallas -151 Los Angeles +128
    at Vegas -136 Edmonton +114

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Middle Tenn. 14½ 15½ (56) at UConn
    at UCF (63) Memphis
    Colorado St. (58½) at Utah St.
    Washington 15½ 18 (45) at Arizona

    Saturday

    at Michigan 21½ 23½ (51) Northwestern
    at Penn St. 23½ 23½ (46½) Illinois
    Cincinnati 27 27½ (49) at Navy
    at Florida St. 35½ 35 (59½) UMass
    E. Michigan 3 (49) at B. Green
    Oklahoma 38 38½ (67½) at Kansas
    at Texas Tech 1 1 (60½) Kansas St.
    at C. Michigan 5 5 (57½) N. Illinois
    Wake Forest 3 3 (52½) at Army
    at VA Tech (46) Syracuse
    Kent St. 5 (66½) at Ohio
    Wisconsin 3 3 (40) at Purdue
    at California 10 9 (43) Colorado
    at Minnesota 5 5 (54½) Maryland
    at UCLA 2 (59½) Oregon
    BYU 1 (55½) at Wash. St.
    Buffalo 11 11 (57) at Akron
    at Ball St. 6 (51½) Miami (OH)
    at Mississippi 11 (75½) LSU
    at Iowa St. 7 (47) Oklahoma St.
    W. Michigan (55) at Toledo
    at Pittsburgh 3 (48) Clemson
    at Houston 13½ 13 (58) E. Carolina
    Miss. St. 23 20½ (51) at Vanderbilt
    at Louisville (57) Boston Coll.
    at Alabama 27½ 25½ (67) Tennessee
    at S. Florida (56½) Temple
    at Air Force 4 (40) San Diego St.
    at Fresno St. 4 3 (65) Nevada
    at Texas A&M 18½ 21 (45) S. Carolina
    Ohio St. 19 20 (60) at Indiana
    Utah 3 (56½) at Oregon St.
    at Notre Dame (57½) USC
    NC State 3 (51½) at Miami
    at TCU 5 (57½) W. Virginia
    at Virginia 7 (62) Georgia Tech
    at Hawaii 18½ 18 (59½) N. Mex. St.

    NFL

    Sunday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Carolina 3 3 (43) at NY Giants
    at N. England 7 (42½) NY Jets
    Kansas City (56½) at Tennessee
    at Green Bay 10 (49) Washington
    Atlanta +1 (47½) at Miami
    at Baltimore 6 (47) Cincinnati
    at LA Rams 14½ 15 (50½) Detroit
    at Las Vegas 3 3 (49) Philadelphia
    at Arizona 17 17½ (47½) Houston
    at Tampa Bay 12½ 12½ (47) Chicago
    at San Fran. (44) Indianapolis

    Monday

    New Orleans 5 (43½) at Seattle

