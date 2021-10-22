Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Houston
|-112
|Boston
|-106
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Charlotte
|2½
|(OFF)
|at Cleveland
|at Washington
|2½
|(228)
|Indiana
|New York
|6½
|(213)
|at Orlando
|Brooklyn
|1
|(229½)
|at Philadelphia
|at Boston
|6½
|(219)
|Toronto
|at Houston
|1½
|(224)
|Oklahoma City
|at Chicago
|7
|(224)
|New Orleans
|at Denver
|7
|(219)
|San Antonio
|at LA Lakers
|1½
|(223½)
|Phoenix
|Utah
|5½
|(225½)
|at Sacramento
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Toronto
|-210
|San Jose
|+172
|Boston
|-199
|at Buffalo
|+165
|at Dallas
|-151
|Los Angeles
|+128
|at Vegas
|-136
|Edmonton
|+114
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Middle Tenn.
|14½
|15½
|(56)
|at UConn
|at UCF
|2½
|1½
|(63)
|Memphis
|Colorado St.
|2½
|3½
|(58½)
|at Utah St.
|Washington
|15½
|18
|(45)
|at Arizona
Saturday
|at Michigan
|21½
|23½
|(51)
|Northwestern
|at Penn St.
|23½
|23½
|(46½)
|Illinois
|Cincinnati
|27
|27½
|(49)
|at Navy
|at Florida St.
|35½
|35
|(59½)
|UMass
|E. Michigan
|3½
|3
|(49)
|at B. Green
|Oklahoma
|38
|38½
|(67½)
|at Kansas
|at Texas Tech
|1
|1
|(60½)
|Kansas St.
|at C. Michigan
|5
|5
|(57½)
|N. Illinois
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|(52½)
|at Army
|at VA Tech
|3½
|3½
|(46)
|Syracuse
|Kent St.
|5
|5½
|(66½)
|at Ohio
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|(40)
|at Purdue
|at California
|10
|9
|(43)
|Colorado
|at Minnesota
|5
|5
|(54½)
|Maryland
|at UCLA
|1½
|2
|(59½)
|Oregon
|BYU
|1
|4½
|(55½)
|at Wash. St.
|Buffalo
|11
|11
|(57)
|at Akron
|at Ball St.
|6
|5½
|(51½)
|Miami (OH)
|at Mississippi
|11
|9½
|(75½)
|LSU
|at Iowa St.
|5½
|7
|(47)
|Oklahoma St.
|W. Michigan
|2½
|2½
|(55)
|at Toledo
|at Pittsburgh
|3½
|3
|(48)
|Clemson
|at Houston
|13½
|13
|(58)
|E. Carolina
|Miss. St.
|23
|20½
|(51)
|at Vanderbilt
|at Louisville
|6½
|6½
|(57)
|Boston Coll.
|at Alabama
|27½
|25½
|(67)
|Tennessee
|at S. Florida
|3½
|2½
|(56½)
|Temple
|at Air Force
|4
|3½
|(40)
|San Diego St.
|at Fresno St.
|4
|3
|(65)
|Nevada
|at Texas A&M
|18½
|21
|(45)
|S. Carolina
|Ohio St.
|19
|20
|(60)
|at Indiana
|Utah
|3½
|3
|(56½)
|at Oregon St.
|at Notre Dame
|6½
|6½
|(57½)
|USC
|NC State
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|at Miami
|at TCU
|5
|4½
|(57½)
|W. Virginia
|at Virginia
|6½
|7
|(62)
|Georgia Tech
|at Hawaii
|18½
|18
|(59½)
|N. Mex. St.
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Carolina
|3
|3
|(43)
|at NY Giants
|at N. England
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|NY Jets
|Kansas City
|4½
|5½
|(56½)
|at Tennessee
|at Green Bay
|10
|9½
|(49)
|Washington
|Atlanta
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at Miami
|at Baltimore
|6½
|6
|(47)
|Cincinnati
|at LA Rams
|14½
|15
|(50½)
|Detroit
|at Las Vegas
|3
|3
|(49)
|Philadelphia
|at Arizona
|17
|17½
|(47½)
|Houston
|at Tampa Bay
|12½
|12½
|(47)
|Chicago
|at San Fran.
|4½
|3½
|(44)
|Indianapolis
Monday
|New Orleans
|3½
|5
|(43½)
|at Seattle
