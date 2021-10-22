The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

    NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

    SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet.

    VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

    WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).

    ECHL

    ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka.

    ADIRONDACK THUNDER — ACquired D Jake Hamilton.

    KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.

    READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.

    TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  