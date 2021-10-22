TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — ACquired D Jake Hamilton.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.