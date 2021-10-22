Friday, October 22, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
NHL
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).
ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — ACquired D Jake Hamilton.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story