Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
Briefs
Mad Ants make deal on day before draft
Staff, news services
On the eve of today's G League draft, the Mad Ants acquired the rights to Stephen Domingo from the Lakeland Magic along with a second-round pick (46th overall), in exchange for Anthony Lawrence and Fort Wayne's second-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Domingo is a 6-foot-7 forward who last played with Lakeland in the 2019-20 season and averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 11 games.
The Mad Ants now have four picks in today's draft: The No. 3 pick overall, two in the second round and one in the third.
The Ants open the season at home Nov. 6.
Colleges
Purdue's Edey on top-centers list
Purdue sophomore Zach Edey was one of 20 players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List recognizing the top centers in the country. The 7-foot-4 Edey averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season and was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team.
High schools
Lakeland soccer players honored
Lakeland Christian Academy senior Landen Bremer was a Northern Indiana Soccer Conference first-team selection and senior teammate Peter Koller was a second-team selection. The Cougars finished 5-10 overall, 0-5 in league.
Golf
On the links
In Chiba, Japan, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a 2-under 68 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. … In Busan, South Korea, Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to tie for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.
Soccer
US women fall
In Kansas City, Kansas, the U.S. women's national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped Thursday night in a scoreless draw against South Korean.
