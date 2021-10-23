Mad Ants make deal on day before draft

On the eve of today's G League draft, the Mad Ants acquired the rights to Stephen Domingo from the Lakeland Magic along with a second-round pick (46th overall), in exchange for Anthony Lawrence and Fort Wayne's second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Domingo is a 6-foot-7 forward who last played with Lakeland in the 2019-20 season and averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 11 games.

The Mad Ants now have four picks in today's draft: The No. 3 pick overall, two in the second round and one in the third.

The Ants open the season at home Nov. 6.

Colleges

Purdue's Edey on top-centers list

Purdue sophomore Zach Edey was one of 20 players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List recognizing the top centers in the country. The 7-foot-4 Edey averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season and was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team.

High schools

Lakeland soccer players honored

Lakeland Christian Academy senior Landen Bremer was a Northern Indiana Soccer Conference first-team selection and senior teammate Peter Koller was a second-team selection. The Cougars finished 5-10 overall, 0-5 in league.

Golf

On the links

In Chiba, Japan, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a 2-under 68 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. … In Busan, South Korea, Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to tie for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.

Soccer

US women fall

In Kansas City, Kansas, the U.S. women's national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped Thursday night in a scoreless draw against South Korean.