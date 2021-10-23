The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Houston 3, Boston 2

    Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

    Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

    Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3

    Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2

    Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1

    Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, late

    x-Today: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

    National League

    Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

    Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5

    Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2

    Today: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

    x-Sun.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    WORLD SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    Tue.: Teams TBD

    Wed.: Teams TBD

    Fri.: Teams TBD

    Oct. 30: Teams TBD

    x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD

    x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD

    x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD

    LATE THURSDAY

    L.A. DODGERS 11,

    ATLANTA 2

    Atlanta Los Angeles
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0
    Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 Turner 2b 4 1 3 1
    Freeman 1b 4 1 1 2 Seager ss 5 1 1 0
    Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0
    Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 5 3 3 4
    Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 0
    Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Taylor 3b 5 3 4 6
    d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 3 0
    Fried p 1 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0
    Martin p 0 0 0 0 Phillips p 0 0 0 0
    Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
    Lee p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0
    Soler ph 1 0 0 0 Burns ph 1 0 0 0
    Webb p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 1 0 0 0
    Treinen p 0 0 0 0
    Beaty ph 1 0 0 0
    Knebel p 0 0 0 0
    Jansen p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 40 11 17 11
    Atlanta 200 000 000—2
    Los Angeles 031 020 14x—11

    DP—Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Rosario (1). HR—Freeman (2), Pollock 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3). SB—Bellinger (2), Betts (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Fried L,0-1 4 2/3 8 5 5 2 3
    Martin 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
    Lee 2 3 1 1 0 2
    Webb 1 4 4 4 0 2

    Los Angeles

    Kelly 2/3 2 2 2 0 0
    Phillips W,1-0 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
    Vesia H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Graterol H,1 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Treinen 2 1 0 0 0 0
    Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Fried (Turner). Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals. T—3:33. A—51,363 (56,000).

    THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

    1945 — Branch Rickey announced the signing of Jackie Robinson by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.

    1981 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York 5-4 in the third game of the World Series to narrow the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.

    1985 — John Tudor tossed a five-hit, 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

    1986 — Bruce Hurst’s complete-game victory gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-2 win and 3-2 lead in the World Series against the New York Mets. Hurst scattered 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

    1993 — Joe Carter became the second player in baseball history to end a World Series with a home run, hitting a three-run shot off Mitch Williams in the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays their second straight championship with an 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

