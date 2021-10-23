Knebel p 0 0 0 0

Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 40 11 17 11 Atlanta 200 000 000—2 Los Angeles 031 020 14x—11

DP—Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Rosario (1). HR—Freeman (2), Pollock 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3). SB—Bellinger (2), Betts (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Fried L,0-1 4 2/3 8 5 5 2 3 Martin 1/3 2 1 1 0 1 Lee 2 3 1 1 0 2 Webb 1 4 4 4 0 2

Los Angeles

Kelly 2/3 2 2 2 0 0 Phillips W,1-0 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3 Vesia H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Graterol H,1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Treinen 2 1 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 3 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Fried (Turner). Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals. T—3:33. A—51,363 (56,000).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

1945 — Branch Rickey announced the signing of Jackie Robinson by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.

1981 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York 5-4 in the third game of the World Series to narrow the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.

1985 — John Tudor tossed a five-hit, 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

1986 — Bruce Hurst’s complete-game victory gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-2 win and 3-2 lead in the World Series against the New York Mets. Hurst scattered 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

1993 — Joe Carter became the second player in baseball history to end a World Series with a home run, hitting a three-run shot off Mitch Williams in the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays their second straight championship with an 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

