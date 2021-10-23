Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Houston 3, Boston 2
Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4
Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5
Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3
Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2
Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1
Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, late
x-Today: Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4
Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5
Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2
Today: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
x-Sun.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tue.: Teams TBD
Wed.: Teams TBD
Fri.: Teams TBD
Oct. 30: Teams TBD
x-Oct. 31: Teams TBD
x-Nov. 2: Teams TBD
x-Nov. 3: Teams TBD
LATE THURSDAY
L.A. DODGERS 11,
ATLANTA 2
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turner 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor 3b
|5
|3
|4
|6
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|40
|11
|17
|11
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|031
|020
|14x—11
DP—Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Rosario (1). HR—Freeman (2), Pollock 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3). SB—Bellinger (2), Betts (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Fried L,0-1
|4 2/3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Martin
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lee
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Webb
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
Los Angeles
|Kelly
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Phillips W,1-0
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vesia H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Fried (Turner). Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, James Hoye; Left, Jerry Meals. T—3:33. A—51,363 (56,000).
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
1945 — Branch Rickey announced the signing of Jackie Robinson by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.
1981 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York 5-4 in the third game of the World Series to narrow the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.
1985 — John Tudor tossed a five-hit, 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the World Series.
1986 — Bruce Hurst’s complete-game victory gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-2 win and 3-2 lead in the World Series against the New York Mets. Hurst scattered 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
1993 — Joe Carter became the second player in baseball history to end a World Series with a home run, hitting a three-run shot off Mitch Williams in the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays their second straight championship with an 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.
