Conference All Games

W L W L St. Francis (IL) 3 0 3 2 Olivet Nazarene 2 1 4 2 Saint Xavier 2 1 4 2 Roosevelt 2 1 3 3 Saint Ambrose 2 1 3 4 Judson 1 2 2 5 Missouri Baptist 0 3 3 4 Trinity International 0 3 2 5

Today

Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon

Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon

Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.

Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Today

No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, noon

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, noon

No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern, noon

No. 7 Penn St. vs. Illinois, noon

No. 8 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Mississippi vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Wake Forest at Army, noon

No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Share this article Email story