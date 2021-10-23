The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
    Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
    Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
    Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
    Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121
    Purdue 2 1 50 36 4 2 142 84
    Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143
    Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 3 3 118 116
    Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Today

    Northwestern at Michigan, noon

    Illinois at Penn St., noon

    Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

    Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 30

    Michigan at Michigan St., TBD

    Rutgers at Illinois, TBD

    Minnesota at Northwestern, TBD

    Iowa at Wisconsin, noon

    Indiana at Maryland, noon

    Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 2 1 106 122 3 4 199 240
    Miami (OH) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161
    Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195
    Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266
    Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215
    Bowl. Green 0 3 66 96 2 5 132 176

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 3 0 83 66 5 2 199 214
    W. Michigan 2 1 108 93 5 2 217 184
    Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199
    C. Michigan 2 1 73 78 4 3 194 188
    E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175
    Toledo 1 2 65 60 3 4 194 131

    Today

    E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon

    N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon

    Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Concordia 3 0 5 0
    Marian 3 1 5 2
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Indiana Wesleyan 2 1 5 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Saint Francis 0 2 2 3
    Taylor 0 3 1 5
    Madonna 0 3 1 6

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 3 0 3 2
    Olivet Nazarene 2 1 4 2
    Saint Xavier 2 1 4 2
    Roosevelt 2 1 3 3
    Saint Ambrose 2 1 3 4
    Judson 1 2 2 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 3 3 4
    Trinity International 0 3 2 5

    Today

    Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.

    TOP 25 SCHEDULE

    Today

    No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, noon

    No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, noon

    No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern, noon

    No. 7 Penn St. vs. Illinois, noon

    No. 8 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

    No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 12 Mississippi vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 16 Wake Forest at Army, noon

    No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 18 NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 22 San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

    No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

    No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

