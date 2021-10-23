Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Today
Northwestern at Michigan, noon
Illinois at Penn St., noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
Michigan at Michigan St., TBD
Rutgers at Illinois, TBD
Minnesota at Northwestern, TBD
Iowa at Wisconsin, noon
Indiana at Maryland, noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (OH)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowl. Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|C. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Today
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Concordia
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Marian
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Francis
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Taylor
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Madonna
|0
|3
|1
|6
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Saint Xavier
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Judson
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Trinity International
|0
|3
|2
|5
Today
Indiana Wesleyan at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Lawrence Tech, noon
Taylor at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Concordia at Marian, 1 p.m.
Missouri Bapt. at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Judson, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCHEDULE
Today
No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy, noon
No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, noon
No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern, noon
No. 7 Penn St. vs. Illinois, noon
No. 8 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Mississippi vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m.
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Wake Forest at Army, noon
No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
No. 18 NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story