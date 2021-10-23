HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Fri.: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Fri.: Northrop at Snider

Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

Fri.: DeKalb at Leo

Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

Fri.: Wayne at Delta

Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown

Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

Fri.: Concordia at Norwell

Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble

Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams

Fri.: Taylor at Union City

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

Fri.: Triton at Northfield

Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

DEKALB 42,

WAWASEE 14

DeKalb 0 7 21 14 — 42 Wawasee 7 0 0 7 — 14

W—Ringler 6 run (Clevenger kick)

D—punt block return (Wilson kick)

D—Wiley 10 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

D—Oberbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

D—Overbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

D—Wiley 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

D—Hinkle 5 run (Wilson kick)

W—Kelly 8 run (Clevenger kick)

LEO 32, EAST NOBLE 29

Leo 6 8 6 12 — 32 East Noble 0 14 0 15 — 29

L—Sheron 9 run (run failed)

EN—Carico 2 run (Klein kick)

EN—Munson 14 run (Klein kick)

L—Hoeppner 2 run (Sheron run)

L—Sheron 24 run (pass failed)

EN—Carico 6 run (Klein kick)

L—Barbour 1 run (run failed)

EN—Zolman 61 pass from Brazel (Christian pass from Brazel)

L—Miller 4 pass from Barbour (run failed)

WAYNE 27, MARION 13

Marion 0 7 6 0 — 13 Wayne 7 14 0 6 — 27

W—Collins 23 run (Hurse kick)

W—Nelson 9 run (kick failed)

W—Nelson 25 run (Nehemiah pass from Meek)

M—Fisher 12 pass from C. Jones (Dixon kick)

M—D. Jones 1 pass from C. Jones (run failed)

W—Nelson 3 run (pass failed)

CLASS 2A

EASTSIDE 49,

BLUFFTON 6

Bluffton 0 0 0 6 — 6 Eastside 35 7 7 0 — 49

E—Homan 2 run (pass failed)

E—Eck interception return (Jacobs pass from L. Davis)

E—Homan 1 run (Biddle kick)

E—Jacobs 62 pass from L. Davis (Biddle kick)

E—Wallace 40 pass from (Biddle kick)

E—Homan 18 run (Biddle kick)

B—McConnell 59 pass from Hunt (pass failed)

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40, WOODLAN 27

Prairie Hts. 20 6 0 14 — 40 Woodlan 0 7 7 13 — 27

PH—Hall 9 run (Allen kick)

PH—Hall 2 run (pass failed)

PH—Hall 3 run (Allen kick)

PH—Hall 2 run (kick blocked)

W—Reidy 12 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

W—Reidy 26 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

W—Golden 16 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

PH—Daniels 50 run (Allen kick)

PH—Daniels 58 run (Allen kick)

W—Reidy 58 pass from Snyder (run failed)

CLASS A

ADAMS CENTRAL 25, CHURUBUSCO 15

Adams Central 6 0 6 13 — 25 Churubusco 0 0 7 8 — 15

AC—Black 1 run (kick failed)

AC—Heyerly 4 run (run failed)

C—Marks 2 run (Stephens kick)

AC—Black 5 run (run failed)

AC—Heyerly 4 run (T. Currie kick)

C—Nondorf 72 pass from Marks (Hille run)

SCORES

Class 5A

Sectional 10

Concord 70, LaPorte 14

S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

Sectional 12

Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

Sectional 13

Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0

Sectional 16

Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell 41, Highland 7

Hobart 72, Griffith 10

Sectional 18

Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8

Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6

New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15, Logansport 14

Sectional 21

Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13

Greenfield 43, New Castle 0

Mt. Vernon (F’ville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28

Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29

Sectional 22

Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7

Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8

Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14

Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6

Sectional 23

E. Central 44, Greenwood 14

Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0

S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0

Sectional 24

Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10

Northview 28, Jasper 14

Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

Knox 37, Calumet 16

Sectional 28

Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20

Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14

N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0

Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14

Sectional 29

Danville 41, Greencastle 7

Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18

Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0

Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12

Sectional 30

Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20

Edgewood 16, Washington 0

Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29

Vincennes 48, Princeton 20

Sectional 31

Batesville 48, Rushville 26

Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0

Greensburg 24, Chalrestown 21

Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14

Sectional 32

Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10

Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18

Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT

Gibson So. 49, Mount Vernon (Posey) 16

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8

Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7

Sectional 34

Bremen 28, Manchester 13

Delphi 28, Cass 20

LaVille 29, Rochester 7

Pioneer 40, Wabash 14

Sectional 36

Alexandria 24, Elwood 19

Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Lapel 40, Frankton 18

Tipton 42, Blackford 6

Sectional 37

Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20

Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15

Southmont 21, Cascade 7

Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Sectional 38

Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12

Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20

Northeastern 42, Winchester 0

Sectional 39

Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20

Paoli 50, Union Co. 0

Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0

Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Sectional 40

Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6

Linton 46, Tell City 13

N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14

N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6

Class A

Sectional 41

S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6

S. Newton 50, Culver 8

Winamac 48, W. Central 14

Sectional 42

Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0

Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8

Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14

Sectional 45

Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18

Sectional 46

Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6

Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8

Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7

Sectional 47

Milan 40, Oldenburg 0

N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19

Tri 53, Hagerstown 6

Sectional 48

Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6

Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0

W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Aca. 0

North Central 18, Perry Central 14

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Today

At Kokomo

Class A

Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SEMI-STATE

Today

At S.B. St. Joseph

Class A

Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA REGIONALS

Today

CLASS 4A

Noblesville

Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Norwell

Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Elwood Community

Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Culver Community

Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.