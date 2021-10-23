The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Fri.: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Fri.: Northrop at Snider

    Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Fri.: DeKalb at Leo

    Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

    Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

    Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

    Fri.: Wayne at Delta

    Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown

    Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Fri.: Concordia at Norwell

    Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble

    Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams

    Fri.: Taylor at Union City

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

    Fri.: Triton at Northfield

    Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    DEKALB 42,

    WAWASEE 14

    DeKalb 0 7 21 14 42
    Wawasee 7 0 0 7 14

    W—Ringler 6 run (Clevenger kick)

    D—punt block return (Wilson kick)

    D—Wiley 10 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

    D—Oberbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

    D—Overbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

    D—Wiley 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

    D—Hinkle 5 run (Wilson kick)

    W—Kelly 8 run (Clevenger kick)

    LEO 32, EAST NOBLE 29

    Leo 6 8 6 12 32
    East Noble 0 14 0 15 29

    L—Sheron 9 run (run failed)

    EN—Carico 2 run (Klein kick)

    EN—Munson 14 run (Klein kick)

    L—Hoeppner 2 run (Sheron run)

    L—Sheron 24 run (pass failed)

    EN—Carico 6 run (Klein kick)

    L—Barbour 1 run (run failed)

    EN—Zolman 61 pass from Brazel (Christian pass from Brazel)

    L—Miller 4 pass from Barbour (run failed)

    WAYNE 27, MARION 13

    Marion 0 7 6 0 13
    Wayne 7 14 0 6 27

    W—Collins 23 run (Hurse kick)

    W—Nelson 9 run (kick failed)

    W—Nelson 25 run (Nehemiah pass from Meek)

    M—Fisher 12 pass from C. Jones (Dixon kick)

    M—D. Jones 1 pass from C. Jones (run failed)

    W—Nelson 3 run (pass failed)

    CLASS 2A

    EASTSIDE 49,

    BLUFFTON 6

    Bluffton 0 0 0 6 6
    Eastside 35 7 7 0 49

    E—Homan 2 run (pass failed)

    E—Eck interception return (Jacobs pass from L. Davis)

    E—Homan 1 run (Biddle kick)

    E—Jacobs 62 pass from L. Davis (Biddle kick)

    E—Wallace 40 pass from (Biddle kick)

    E—Homan 18 run (Biddle kick)

    B—McConnell 59 pass from Hunt (pass failed)

    PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40, WOODLAN 27

    Prairie Hts. 20 6 0 14 40
    Woodlan 0 7 7 13 27

    PH—Hall 9 run (Allen kick)

    PH—Hall 2 run (pass failed)

    PH—Hall 3 run (Allen kick)

    PH—Hall 2 run (kick blocked)

    W—Reidy 12 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

    W—Reidy 26 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

    W—Golden 16 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)

    PH—Daniels 50 run (Allen kick)

    PH—Daniels 58 run (Allen kick)

    W—Reidy 58 pass from Snyder (run failed)

    CLASS A

    ADAMS CENTRAL 25, CHURUBUSCO 15

    Adams Central 6 0 6 13 25
    Churubusco 0 0 7 8 15

    AC—Black 1 run (kick failed)

    AC—Heyerly 4 run (run failed)

    C—Marks 2 run (Stephens kick)

    AC—Black 5 run (run failed)

    AC—Heyerly 4 run (T. Currie kick)

    C—Nondorf 72 pass from Marks (Hille run)

    SCORES

    Class 5A

    Sectional 10

    Concord 70, LaPorte 14

    S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14

    Sectional 12

    Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

    Sectional 13

    Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0

    Sectional 16

    Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

    Class 4A

    Sectional 17

    Lowell 41, Highland 7

    Hobart 72, Griffith 10

    Sectional 18

    Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8

    Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6

    New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15, Logansport 14

    Sectional 21

    Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13

    Greenfield 43, New Castle 0

    Mt. Vernon (F’ville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28

    Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29

    Sectional 22

    Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7

    Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8

    Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14

    Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6

    Sectional 23

    E. Central 44, Greenwood 14

    Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

    Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0

    S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0

    Sectional 24

    Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10

    Northview 28, Jasper 14

    Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34

    Class 3A

    Sectional 25

    Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

    Knox 37, Calumet 16

    Sectional 28

    Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20

    Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14

    N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0

    Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14

    Sectional 29

    Danville 41, Greencastle 7

    Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18

    Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0

    Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12

    Sectional 30

    Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20

    Edgewood 16, Washington 0

    Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29

    Vincennes 48, Princeton 20

    Sectional 31

    Batesville 48, Rushville 26

    Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0

    Greensburg 24, Chalrestown 21

    Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14

    Sectional 32

    Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10

    Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18

    Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT

    Gibson So. 49, Mount Vernon (Posey) 16

    Class 2A

    Sectional 33

    Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8

    Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7

    Sectional 34

    Bremen 28, Manchester 13

    Delphi 28, Cass 20

    LaVille 29, Rochester 7

    Pioneer 40, Wabash 14

    Sectional 36

    Alexandria 24, Elwood 19

    Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14

    Lapel 40, Frankton 18

    Tipton 42, Blackford 6

    Sectional 37

    Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20

    Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15

    Southmont 21, Cascade 7

    Speedway 41, Seeger 12

    Sectional 38

    Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12

    Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20

    Northeastern 42, Winchester 0

    Sectional 39

    Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20

    Paoli 50, Union Co. 0

    Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0

    Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0

    Sectional 40

    Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6

    Linton 46, Tell City 13

    N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14

    N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6

    Class A

    Sectional 41

    S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6

    S. Newton 50, Culver 8

    Winamac 48, W. Central 14

    Sectional 42

    Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0

    Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8

    Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14

    Sectional 45

    Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

    Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

    Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

    S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18

    Sectional 46

    Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6

    Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8

    Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7

    Sectional 47

    Milan 40, Oldenburg 0

    N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19

    Tri 53, Hagerstown 6

    Sectional 48

    Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6

    Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0

    W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Aca. 0

    North Central 18, Perry Central 14

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Today

    At Kokomo

    Class A

    Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Today

    At S.B. St. Joseph

    Class A

    Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA REGIONALS

    Today

    CLASS 4A

    Noblesville

    Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.

    McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Norwell

    Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.

    Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Elwood Community

    Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.

    South Adams vs. Rossville, noon

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Culver Community

    Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.

    Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.

    Championship, 7 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  