Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Fri.: Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Fri.: Northrop at Snider
Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29
Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Fri.: DeKalb at Leo
Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 20
Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13
Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18
Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34
Fri.: Wayne at Delta
Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14
Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown
Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 27
Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8
Fri.: Concordia at Norwell
Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble
Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams
Fri.: Taylor at Union City
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 44
Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15
Fri.: Triton at Northfield
Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
DEKALB 42,
WAWASEE 14
|DeKalb
|0
|7
|21
|14
|—
|42
|Wawasee
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
W—Ringler 6 run (Clevenger kick)
D—punt block return (Wilson kick)
D—Wiley 10 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)
D—Oberbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)
D—Overbay 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)
D—Wiley 5 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)
D—Hinkle 5 run (Wilson kick)
W—Kelly 8 run (Clevenger kick)
LEO 32, EAST NOBLE 29
|Leo
|6
|8
|6
|12
|—
|32
|East Noble
|0
|14
|0
|15
|—
|29
L—Sheron 9 run (run failed)
EN—Carico 2 run (Klein kick)
EN—Munson 14 run (Klein kick)
L—Hoeppner 2 run (Sheron run)
L—Sheron 24 run (pass failed)
EN—Carico 6 run (Klein kick)
L—Barbour 1 run (run failed)
EN—Zolman 61 pass from Brazel (Christian pass from Brazel)
L—Miller 4 pass from Barbour (run failed)
WAYNE 27, MARION 13
|Marion
|0
|7
|6
|0
|—
|13
|Wayne
|7
|14
|0
|6
|—
|27
W—Collins 23 run (Hurse kick)
W—Nelson 9 run (kick failed)
W—Nelson 25 run (Nehemiah pass from Meek)
M—Fisher 12 pass from C. Jones (Dixon kick)
M—D. Jones 1 pass from C. Jones (run failed)
W—Nelson 3 run (pass failed)
CLASS 2A
EASTSIDE 49,
BLUFFTON 6
|Bluffton
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Eastside
|35
|7
|7
|0
|—
|49
E—Homan 2 run (pass failed)
E—Eck interception return (Jacobs pass from L. Davis)
E—Homan 1 run (Biddle kick)
E—Jacobs 62 pass from L. Davis (Biddle kick)
E—Wallace 40 pass from (Biddle kick)
E—Homan 18 run (Biddle kick)
B—McConnell 59 pass from Hunt (pass failed)
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 40, WOODLAN 27
|Prairie Hts.
|20
|6
|0
|14
|—
|40
|Woodlan
|0
|7
|7
|13
|—
|27
PH—Hall 9 run (Allen kick)
PH—Hall 2 run (pass failed)
PH—Hall 3 run (Allen kick)
PH—Hall 2 run (kick blocked)
W—Reidy 12 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)
W—Reidy 26 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)
W—Golden 16 pass from Snyder (Hall kick)
PH—Daniels 50 run (Allen kick)
PH—Daniels 58 run (Allen kick)
W—Reidy 58 pass from Snyder (run failed)
CLASS A
ADAMS CENTRAL 25, CHURUBUSCO 15
|Adams Central
|6
|0
|6
|13
|—
|25
|Churubusco
|0
|0
|7
|8
|—
|15
AC—Black 1 run (kick failed)
AC—Heyerly 4 run (run failed)
C—Marks 2 run (Stephens kick)
AC—Black 5 run (run failed)
AC—Heyerly 4 run (T. Currie kick)
C—Nondorf 72 pass from Marks (Hille run)
SCORES
Class 5A
Sectional 10
Concord 70, LaPorte 14
S. Bend Adams 35, Goshen 14
Sectional 12
Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0
Sectional 13
Indpls Cathedral 56, Terre Haute North 0
Sectional 16
Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Lowell 41, Highland 7
Hobart 72, Griffith 10
Sectional 18
Culver Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 8
Kankakee Valley 35, S. Bend Riley 6
New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15, Logansport 14
Sectional 21
Connersville 14, Muncie Central 13
Greenfield 43, New Castle 0
Mt. Vernon (F’ville) 63, Pendleton Hts. 28
Richmond 32, Shelbyville 29
Sectional 22
Indpls Chatard 41, Frankfort 7
Indpls Roncalli 47, Western 8
Indpls Shortridge 18, Indpls Attucks 14
Lebanon 42, Beech Grove 6
Sectional 23
E. Central 44, Greenwood 14
Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13
Mooresville 68, Jennings Co. 0
S. Dearborn 54, Madison 0
Sectional 24
Ev. Memorial 42, Ev. Harrison 10
Northview 28, Jasper 14
Ev. Reitz 41, Boonville 34
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
Knox 37, Calumet 16
Sectional 28
Guerin Catholic 21, Hamilton Hts. 20
Indpls Brebeuf 24, W. Lafayette 14
N. Montgomery 6, Yorktown 0
Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 14
Sectional 29
Danville 41, Greencastle 7
Indian Creek 36, Indpls Washington 18
Indpls Ritter 57, Christel House Manual 0
Tri-West 62, W. Vigo 12
Sectional 30
Brown Co. 47, Pike Central 20
Edgewood 16, Washington 0
Owen Valley 32, Sullivan 29
Vincennes 48, Princeton 20
Sectional 31
Batesville 48, Rushville 26
Brownstown 41, Scottsburg 0
Greensburg 24, Chalrestown 21
Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 14
Sectional 32
Ev. Bosse 60, Corydon 10
Heritage Hills 31, N. Harrison 18
Salem 28, Southridge 21, OT
Gibson So. 49, Mount Vernon (Posey) 16
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Rensselaer 52, N. Newton 8
Boone Grove 44, Hammond Noll 7
Sectional 34
Bremen 28, Manchester 13
Delphi 28, Cass 20
LaVille 29, Rochester 7
Pioneer 40, Wabash 14
Sectional 36
Alexandria 24, Elwood 19
Eastbrook 56, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Lapel 40, Frankton 18
Tipton 42, Blackford 6
Sectional 37
Lafayette Catholic 53, S. Vermillion 20
Monrovia 34, N. Putnam 15
Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Sectional 38
Centerville 49, Eastern Hancock 12
Indpls Scecina 40, Heritage Christian 20
Northeastern 42, Winchester 0
Sectional 39
Clarksville 41, Mitchell 20
Paoli 50, Union Co. 0
Providence 47, Switzerland Co. 0
Triton Central 58, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Sectional 40
Ev. Mater Dei 42, Forest Park 6
Linton 46, Tell City 13
N. Knox 31, S. Spencer 14
N. Posey 56, Crawford Co. 6
Class A
Sectional 41
S. Central (Union Mills) 40, Caston 6
S. Newton 50, Culver 8
Winamac 48, W. Central 14
Sectional 42
Carroll (Flora) 35, Frontier 0
Clinton Prairie 20, Clinton Central 8
Traders Point Christian 35, N. White 14
Sectional 45
Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
S. Putnam 24, N. Vermillion 18
Sectional 46
Covenant Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 6
Indpls Lutheran 69, Edinburgh 8
Indpls Park Tudor 26, Sheridan 7
Sectional 47
Milan 40, Oldenburg 0
N. Decatur 58, S. Decatur 19
Tri 53, Hagerstown 6
Sectional 48
Springs Valley 27, N. Daviess 6
Tecumseh 44, Eastern (Greene) 0
W. Washington 60, Rock Creek Aca. 0
North Central 18, Perry Central 14
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Today
At Kokomo
Class A
Park Tudor vs. Westview, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop Dwenger vs. W. Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Noblesville vs. Chesterton, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
AREA SEMI-STATE
Today
At S.B. St. Joseph
Class A
Tipton vs. Andrean, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Leo vs. Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Homestead vs. S.B. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA REGIONALS
Today
CLASS 4A
Noblesville
Carroll vs. Fishers, 10 a.m.
McCutcheon vs. Homestead, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Norwell
Bellmont vs. Angola, 10 a.m.
Northwestern vs. NorthWood, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Elwood Community
Madison-Grant vs. Alex.-Monroe, 10 a.m.
South Adams vs. Rossville, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Culver Community
Southwood vs. Blackhawk Ch., 10 a.m.
Kouts vs. Triton, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story