    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 7
    Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 13 8
    Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 12
    Toronto 5 2 2 1 5 11 12
    Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
    Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 9
    Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17
    Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 19

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 7
    N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 11
    Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6
    Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11
    Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
    Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9
    New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
    N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8
    Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8
    Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11
    Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 15
    Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 11
    Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 17
    Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17
    Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    San Jose 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
    Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 19 10
    Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16
    Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 16
    Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 8
    Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19
    Los Angeles 4 1 2 1 3 11 10
    Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Thursday

    Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

    Washington 4, New Jersey 1

    Carolina 4, Montreal 1

    San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

    Florida 4, Colorado 1

    Calgary 3, Detroit 0

    Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

    N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

    Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

    Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

    Friday

    San Jose 5, Toronto 3

    Boston 4, Buffalo 1

    Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

    Edmonton at Vegas, late

    Today

    Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

    Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

    Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

    Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Monday

    Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    ECHL

    Thursday

    Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

    Friday

    Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

    Maine 6, Worcester 3

    Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT

    Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

    Tulsa at Rapid City, late

    Utah at Idaho, late

    Today

    Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

    Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

    Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

    Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

    Sunday

    Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

    Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

