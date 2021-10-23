Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|13
|8
|Detroit
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|12
|Toronto
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|12
|Boston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Ottawa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Montreal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|7
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|11
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|16
|11
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|9
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|8
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|11
|8
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|14
|15
|Nashville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|17
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|17
|Chicago
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Edmonton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|10
|Vancouver
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Calgary
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|11
|10
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Washington 4, New Jersey 1
Carolina 4, Montreal 1
San Jose 2, Ottawa 1
Florida 4, Colorado 1
Calgary 3, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1
Vancouver 4, Chicago 1
Edmonton 5, Arizona 1
Friday
San Jose 5, Toronto 3
Boston 4, Buffalo 1
Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Edmonton at Vegas, late
Today
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
ECHL
Thursday
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Maine 6, Worcester 3
Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT
Iowa 7, Kansas City 4
Tulsa at Rapid City, late
Utah at Idaho, late
Today
Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
