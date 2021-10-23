NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 7 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 13 8 Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 12 Toronto 5 2 2 1 5 11 12 Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 9 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 17 Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 19

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 7 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 11 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 11 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 9 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 9 New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 8 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 8 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11 Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 15 Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 11 Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 17 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 19 10 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 16 Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 8 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Los Angeles 4 1 2 1 3 11 10 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2, Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

Friday

San Jose 5, Toronto 3

Boston 4, Buffalo 1

Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Edmonton at Vegas, late

Today

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Thursday

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Maine 6, Worcester 3

Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Tulsa at Rapid City, late

Utah at Idaho, late

Today

Greenville at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled