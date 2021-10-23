The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    American League

    SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent INF/OFs Sam Haggerty, Shed Long Jr., RHP Darren McCaughan, and OF Marcus Wilson outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Ryan Weber outright to Tacoma, but he declined and elected free agency.

    National League

    ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Ljay Newsome off waivers from Seattle.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Kylie Fitts on injured reserve.

    ATLANTA FLACONS — Placed RB Dante Fowler on injured reserve. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Released S Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated DB Myles Hartsfield return from injured reserve to practice.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed WR K.J. Hill to the practice squad.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Rashaad Penny return from injured reserve to practice.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Brett Kern from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Olvier to Milwaukee (AHL).

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Cal Foote to Syracuse (AHL) for conditioning.

    AHL

    BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Matt Murphy from player tryout contract.

    CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick on loan to Greenville (ECHL).

    MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Reassigned D Jake McLaughlin and F Robert Carpenter to Florida (ECHL).

    SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired LW Blake Christensen. Recalled RW Nic Pierog from loan to Worcester (ECHL).

    SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed RW Tyler Bird, C Tristin Langan and D Jesse Lees to amateur player tryout contracts.

    UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from loan to Adirondack (ECHL).

    ECHL

    ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Zach Wilkie. Suspended and removed D Miles Liberati.

    FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Zach Remers. Placed D Cam Bakker on reserve.

    GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin from Indy.

    IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired C Tyler Mosienko.

    NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Brendan Soucie from reserve. Placed F Nathan Noel on reserve.

    WICHITA NAILERS — Acquired G Tyler Johnson and F Kasey Kulczycki.

    WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired Fs Mathias Laferriere and Keean Washkurak from Springfield (AHL).

    SOCCER

    MLS

    INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Aime Mabika on a short-term loan due to extreme hardship eligibility.

    REAL SALT LAKE — Suspended D Noah Powder for three games follwoing on Oct. 20 court disposition of impaired driving.

    USL W League

    MORRIS ELITE SC — Named Stephanie Savino head coach.

