MLB

POSTSEASON

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

American League

Houston 4, Boston 2

Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3

Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2

Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1

Oct. 22: Houston 5, Boston 0

National League

Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5

Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2

Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2

Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, late

x-Today:Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Houston vs. Atlanta/Los Angeles

Tuesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Wednesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Friday: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

x-Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

x-Nov. 2: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

x-Nov. 3: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

LATE FRIDAY

HOUSTON 5,

BOSTON 0