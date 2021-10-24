The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Houston 4, Boston 2

    Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

    Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

    Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3

    Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2

    Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1

    Oct. 22: Houston 5, Boston 0

    National League

    Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

    Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5

    Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2

    Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2

    Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, late

    x-Today:Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    WORLD SERIES

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

    Houston vs. Atlanta/Los Angeles

    Tuesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

    Wednesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

    Friday: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

    Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

    x-Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

    x-Nov. 2: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

    x-Nov. 3: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.

    LATE FRIDAY

    HOUSTON 5,

    BOSTON 0

    Boston Houston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Schwrbr 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
    Hrnándz cf-2b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
    Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0
    Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 4 1
    Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0
    Verdugo lf-cf 2 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3
    Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
    Shaw ph-1b 1 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 4 0 0 0
    Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 0
    Dalbec ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Plawecki c 1 0 0 0
    Santana ph 1 0 0 0
    Vázquez c 1 0 0 0
    Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 33 5 10 4
    Boston 000 000 000—0
    Houston 100 001 03x—5

    DP—Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB—Boston 4, Houston 6. 2B—Alvarez 2 (3). 3B—Hernández (1), Alvarez (1). HR—Tucker (2). SB—Gurriel (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Eovaldi L,1-2 4 1/3 5 1 1 1 4
    J.Taylor 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
    Houck 2 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
    Ottavino 2/3 2 1 1 0 0

    Houston

    Garcia W,1-1 5 2/3 1 0 0 1 7
    Maton H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Graveman H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Stanek H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Houck (Correa). WP—Garcia. Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Laz Diaz. T—3:28. A—42,718 (41,168).

    ALCS MVPs

    2021: Yordan Alvarez, Houston

    2020: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

    2019: Jose Altuve, Houston

    2018: Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston

    2017: Justin Verlander, Houston

    2016: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

    2015: Alcides Escobar, K.C. Royals

    2014: Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals

    2013: Koji Uehara, Boston Red Sox

    2012: Delmon Young, Detroit Tigers

    2011: Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers

    2010: Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers

    2009: CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

    2008: Matt Garza, Tampa Bay Rays

    2007: Josh Beckett, Boston Red Sox

    2006: Placido Polanco, Detroit Tigers

    2005: Paul Konerko, Chicago White Sox

    2004: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

    2003: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees

    2002: Adam Kennedy, Anaheim Angels

    2001: Andy Pettitte, New York Yankees

    2000: David Justice, New York Yankees

    1999: Orlando Hernandez, NY Yankees

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  