Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Houston 4, Boston 2
Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4
Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5
Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3
Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2
Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1
Oct. 22: Houston 5, Boston 0
National League
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4
Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5
Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2
Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2
Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, late
x-Today:Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston vs. Atlanta/Los Angeles
Tuesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Wednesday: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
Friday: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.
Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.
x-Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Houston OR Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
x-Nov. 2: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
x-Nov. 3: Houston at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m.
LATE FRIDAY
HOUSTON 5,
BOSTON 0
|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnándz cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|100
|001
|03x—5
DP—Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB—Boston 4, Houston 6. 2B—Alvarez 2 (3). 3B—Hernández (1), Alvarez (1). HR—Tucker (2). SB—Gurriel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovaldi L,1-2
|4 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J.Taylor
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houck
|2 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Houston
|Garcia W,1-1
|5 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Maton H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Houck (Correa). WP—Garcia. Umpires—Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Laz Diaz. T—3:28. A—42,718 (41,168).
ALCS MVPs
2021: Yordan Alvarez, Houston
2020: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
2019: Jose Altuve, Houston
2018: Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston
2017: Justin Verlander, Houston
2016: Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians
2015: Alcides Escobar, K.C. Royals
2014: Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals
2013: Koji Uehara, Boston Red Sox
2012: Delmon Young, Detroit Tigers
2011: Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers
2010: Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers
2009: CC Sabathia, New York Yankees
2008: Matt Garza, Tampa Bay Rays
2007: Josh Beckett, Boston Red Sox
2006: Placido Polanco, Detroit Tigers
2005: Paul Konerko, Chicago White Sox
2004: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
2003: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees
2002: Adam Kennedy, Anaheim Angels
2001: Andy Pettitte, New York Yankees
2000: David Justice, New York Yankees
1999: Orlando Hernandez, NY Yankees
