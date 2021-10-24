The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 2 0 1.000
    Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1
    Philadelphia 1 1 .500 1
    Toronto 1 2 .333
    Boston 0 2 .000 2

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Washington 2 0 1.000
    Charlotte 2 0 1.000
    Miami 1 1 .500 1
    Atlanta 1 1 .500 1
    Orlando 0 2 .000 2

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 3 0 1.000
    Milwaukee 2 1 .667 1
    Cleveland 1 2 .333 2
    Indiana 1 2 .333 2
    Detroit 0 2 .000

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Memphis 1 0 1.000
    Houston 1 1 .500 ½
    Dallas 1 1 .500 ½
    San Antonio 1 2 .333 1
    New Orleans 0 3 .000 2

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 2 0 1.000
    Minnesota 2 0 1.000
    Denver 2 0 1.000
    Portland 0 1 .000
    Oklahoma City 0 2 .000 2

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 2 0 1.000
    Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
    Sacramento 1 1 .500 1
    L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000
    L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 2

    Friday

    Charlotte 123, Cleveland 112

    New York 121, Orlando 96

    Washington 135, Indiana 134, OT

    Toronto 115, Boston 83

    Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 109

    Chicago 128, New Orleans 112

    Houston 124, Oklahoma City 91

    Denver 102, San Antonio 96

    Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

    Utah 110, Sacramento 101

    Saturday

    Cleveland 101, Atlanta 95

    Indiana 102, Miami 91, OT

    Dallas 103, Toronto 95

    Chicago 97, Detroit 82

    Minnesota 96, New Orleans 89

    Milwaukee 121, San Antonio 111

    Phoenix at Portland, late

    Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late

    Today

    Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

    Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

    Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

    Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    INDIANA 102,

    MIAMI 91, OT

    MIAMI (91): Butler 7-22 4-5 19, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 6-15 5-6 17, Robinson 5-10 0-0 14, Vincent 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Strus 2-4 0-0 5, Dedmon 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 12-28 3-3 30. Totals 35-91 12-14 91.

    INDIANA (102): Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Sabonis 8-17 1-2 17, Turner 2-6 0-0 4, Brogdon 5-19 8-8 18, Duarte 6-21 5-5 19, Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Lamb 4-6 0-0 12, Brissett 7-11 1-3 18, McConnell 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 38-97 16-21 102.

    Miami 24 22 17 23 5 91
    Indiana 28 28 8 22 16 102

    3-Point Goals—Miami 9-33 (Robinson 4-9, Herro 3-12, Butler 1-3, Strus 1-3, Vincent 0-2, Tucker 0-3, Morris 0-1), Indiana 10-39 (Lamb 4-5, Brissett 3-6, Duarte 2-7, Holiday 1-5, Craig 0-2, Sabonis 0-3, Turner 0-3, Brogdon 0-7, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 55 (Adebayo 16), Indiana 55 (Brogdon 14). Assists—Miami 18 (Butler 6), Indiana 18 (McConnell 5). Total Fouls—Miami 25, Indiana 18. A—17,147 (20,000).

