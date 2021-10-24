Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|San Antonio
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|2
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Sacramento
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Friday
Charlotte 123, Cleveland 112
New York 121, Orlando 96
Washington 135, Indiana 134, OT
Toronto 115, Boston 83
Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 109
Chicago 128, New Orleans 112
Houston 124, Oklahoma City 91
Denver 102, San Antonio 96
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
Utah 110, Sacramento 101
Saturday
Cleveland 101, Atlanta 95
Indiana 102, Miami 91, OT
Dallas 103, Toronto 95
Chicago 97, Detroit 82
Minnesota 96, New Orleans 89
Milwaukee 121, San Antonio 111
Phoenix at Portland, late
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA 102,
MIAMI 91, OT
MIAMI (91): Butler 7-22 4-5 19, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 6-15 5-6 17, Robinson 5-10 0-0 14, Vincent 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Strus 2-4 0-0 5, Dedmon 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 12-28 3-3 30. Totals 35-91 12-14 91.
INDIANA (102): Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Sabonis 8-17 1-2 17, Turner 2-6 0-0 4, Brogdon 5-19 8-8 18, Duarte 6-21 5-5 19, Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Lamb 4-6 0-0 12, Brissett 7-11 1-3 18, McConnell 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 38-97 16-21 102.
|Miami
|24
|22
|17
|23
|5
|—
|91
|Indiana
|28
|28
|8
|22
|16
|—
|102
3-Point Goals—Miami 9-33 (Robinson 4-9, Herro 3-12, Butler 1-3, Strus 1-3, Vincent 0-2, Tucker 0-3, Morris 0-1), Indiana 10-39 (Lamb 4-5, Brissett 3-6, Duarte 2-7, Holiday 1-5, Craig 0-2, Sabonis 0-3, Turner 0-3, Brogdon 0-7, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 55 (Adebayo 16), Indiana 55 (Brogdon 14). Assists—Miami 18 (Butler 6), Indiana 18 (McConnell 5). Total Fouls—Miami 25, Indiana 18. A—17,147 (20,000).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story