Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
AREA SEMI-STATE
NEW HAVEN
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Hamilton SE 62, 2. Fishers 101, 3. Northridge 124, 4. Goshen 146, 5. Carroll 198, 6. Penn 210, 7. Concordia 223, 8. Homestead 233, 9. Angola 292, 10. NorthWood 296, 13. Columbia City 349, 14. Huntington North 353, 17. Bellmont 385, 19. Bishop Luers 493, 20. Bluffton 527.
Top individuals: 1. Steury (Angola) 15:09.2, 2. Moore (Northridge) 15:41.3, 3. Hogan (Goshen) 15:53.4, 4. Satterfield (Hamilton SE) 15:54.3, 5. Hall (Col. City) 15:54.6, 6. Guise (Bellmont) 15:55.6, 10. K. Schlegel (Concordia) 16:03.1.
Carroll: 12. Lohman 16:08.2; 24. Sloffer 16:32.8; 42. Kiplinger 16:59.9; 49. Nieter 17:04.8; 114. Blackburn 17:55.4; 119. Kiefer 18:00.8; 128. Silcox 18:10.0
Concordia: 44. Connelly 17:01.4; 63. Shaw 17:57.7; 73. W. Schlegel 17:24.7; 76. Adair 17:28.6; 85. Bentz 17:38.7; 115. Hendricks 17:56.4
Homestead: 16. Baitz 16:15.7; 54. Waugh 17:09.4; 59. Molden 17:12.2; 71. Johnson 17:24.6; 78. Minich 17:31.6; 93. welch 17:43.8; 137. McMahon 18:27.4
Angola: 33. Yarnell 16:45.1; 82. Burney 17:38.4; 130. Hinkley 18:11.7; 135. Koch 18:20.7; 155. Enyeat 18:46.8
Columbia City: 53. Mills 17:09.0; 104. Harrold 17:50.1; 141. Rentschler 18:31.2; 150. Whiteleather 18:41.1; 157. Mills 18:48.7
Huntington North: 21. Niswander 16:27.3; 88. Miller 17:38.9; 89. Byerly 17:40.5; 117. York 17:59.2; 146. Blackburn 18:35.1; 149. Rockey 18:38.9; 154. Reust 18:46.0
Bellmont: 97. Litchfield 17:47.3; 120. Johnson 18:01.0; 121. Webb 18:01.2; 166. Kukelhan 19:27.8; 173. Habegger 20:15.0; 175. Curtis 20:35.3
Bishop Luers: 81. McComb 17:36.4; 126. Busch 18:05.4; 136. Rabideau 18:26.7; 151. Steele 18:42.1; 163. Stetzel 19:11.9; 177. Allen 21:11.0; 178. Beraman 22:34.1
Bluffton: 139. Crosbie 18:30.2; 142. S. Baumgartner 18:32.4; 158. J. Baumgartner 18:49.7; 168. Jones 19:30.6; 171. Mayer 20:12.4; 172. Brown 20:12.4
New Haven: 56. Arnos 17:10.6
West Noble: 25. Flora 16:35.4
Leo: 17. Shappell 16:19.6; 79. Steidinger 17:32.4; 153. Hartleroad 18:44.6
Northrop: 43. Wilson 17:00.7
Bishop Dwenger: 65. Smith 17:17.6; 69. Nix 17:22.0; 109. Sutter 17:53.1
DeKalb: 70. Van Gessel 17:24.2
Wayne: 99. Voliva 17:48.0
Norwell: 102. Waldman 17:49.3
Canterbury: 112. Walda 17:54.0
South Side: 113. Aylward 17:54.7
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Carroll 95, 2. Homestead 95, 3. Hamilton SE 105, 4. Penn 116, 5. East Noble 143, 6. Northridge 146, 7. Concordia 167, 8. Leo 203, 9. Elkhart 300, 10. Fishers 308, 12. South Side 326, 14. Huntington North 341, 18. Norwell 467.
Top individuals: 1. Southerland (Delta) 17:55.1; 2. Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:18.9; 3. Wiley (Huntington North) 18:36.1; 4. Smith (Penn) 18:49.1; 5. Panning (Concordia) 19:01.0; 8. T. Hansen (Carroll) 19:09.8.
Carroll: 12. Hall 19:24.7; 28. Hout 19:59.0; 29. Schiffeneder 20:00.5; 30. Snell 20:02.8; 54. B. Hansen 20:47.5; 84. Sloffer 21:24.8
Homestead: 14. Goebel 19:31.0; 20. Peckinpaugh 19:41.3; 21. Saddington 19:41.4; 61. Faber 20:54.6; 93. Osborn 21:42.1; 111. Denice 21:59.4
East Noble: 19. Lindsey 19:39.4; 23. David 19:43.0; 32. Keihn 20:04.2; 37. Rodgers 20:21.7; 64. Becker 21:00.2; 72. Crow 21:06.8; 145. Smith 22:48.8
Concordia: 31. Borchelt 20:04.1; 36. Whicker 20:17.7; 66. Kropf 21:02.8; 74. Walters 21:08.4; 116. Luttik 22:05.4; 137. Clark 22:36.9
Leo: 34. E. Norris 20:16.2; 45. Beaubien 20:29.6; 55. Shenfeld 20:48.4; 58. M. Norris 20:50.6; 73. Stine 21:07.4; 105. Cogdell 21:54.2; 154. Lashure 23:22.0
South Side: 11. Walda 19:2104; 94. Embry 21:39.5; 112. Gillie 21:59.9; 120. Williams 22:09.2; 128. Hensler 22:20.8; 152. Gochtvott-Stine 23:08.2; 160. Niblack 23:53.4
Huntington North: 59. Colclesser 20:51.5; 126. Brooks 22:18.8; 142. McDonald 22:44.0; 148. Fields 22:57.0; 150. Haupert 23:01.5; 157. Cady 23:30.0.;
Norwell: 71. Kahn 21:06.4; 92. H. Reinhard 21:36.7; 156. Hartup 23:29.2; 161. M. Reinhard 23:55.0; 162. Cady 23:57.9; 164. Shepherd 24:04.4; 171. Meredith 24:42.3;
Northrop: 13. Clibon 19:25.0; 68. Dove 21:03.5
Angola: 15. Hinkley 19:31.8
DeKalb: 18. Bennett 19:34.3; 48. DeTray 20:31.3
Fremont: 41. Gannon 20:25.0
Garrett: 43. Armstrong 20:28.4
Southern Wells: Mcfarren 20:28.8
North Side: 52. Craig 20:45.3
South Adams: 63. Sturwold 20:57.0; 103. Litwiller 21:50.0
Columbia City: 67. Lahr 21:03.3
Adams Central: 76. Van De Weg 21:14.7; 80. Landis 21:20.9
Canterbury: Krabach 21:18.3
Angola: Davenport 21:22.3
Bluffton: Sprankles 21:33.7
Bellmont: 113. Scott 22:01.2
Football
LATE FRIDAY
COLUMBIA CITY 48, ANGOLA 12
|Angola
|6
|6
|0
|0
|—
|12
|Col. City
|28
|7
|7
|6
|—
|48
CC—Bolt 7 run (Klefeker kick)
CC—Sievers 49 pass from Bolt (Klefeker kick)
CC—Bolt 4 run (Klefeker kick)
A—Call 1 run (kick failed)
CC—Sievers 17 run (Klefeker kick)
A—King 7 pass from Call (run failed)
CC—Sievers 9 run (Klefeker kick)
CC—Fuller 5 pass from Bolt (Klefeker kick)
CC—Bolt 12 run (kick blocked)
CONCORDIA 48, NORTHWESTERN 14
|Northwestern
|0
|6
|0
|8
|—
|14
|Concordia
|27
|0
|21
|0
|—
|48
C—D. Johnson 13 pass from Mattox (Brunow kick)
C—Kaschinske 17 run (Brunow kick)
C—Mattox 7 run (Brunow kick)
C—Parnin 7 pass from Mattox (pass failed)
Nw—N/A 21 pass from N/A (run failed)
C—D. Johnson 5 run (Brunow kick)
C—D. Johnson 29 pass from Mattox (Brunow kick)
C—Parnin 35 pass from Mattox (Brunow kick)
Nw—N/A 35 pass from N/A (run good)
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SEMI-STATE
At Kokomo
Class A
Westview 2, Park Tudor 1
Class 2A
West Lafayette 3, Bishop Dwenger 1
Class 3A
Noblesville 5, Chesterton 0
GIRLS
AREA SEMI-STATE
At S.B. St. Joseph
Class A
Andrean 1, Tipton 0
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian 1, Leo 0
Class 3A
Homestead 1, S.B. St. Joseph 0, SO
Volleyball
AREA REGIONALS
CLASS 4A
Noblesville
Fishers 3, Carroll 1
McCutcheon 3, Homestead 0
McCutcheon 3, Fishers 0
CLASS 3A
Norwell
Bellmont 3, Angola 1
NorthWood 3, Northwestern 1
Bellmont 3, NorthWood 0
CLASS 2A
Elwood Community
Madison-Grant 3, Alexandria-Monroe 1
South Adams 3, Rossville 0
South Adams 3, Madison-Grant 0
CLASS A
Culver Community
Southwood 3, Blackhawk Christian 1
Kouts 3, Triton 0
Kouts 3, Southwood 1
FISHERS 3, CARROLL 1
Fishers 29-18-25-25: Individual statistics not available.
Carroll 27-25-20-17: Aces—Frey 2. Assists—Matney 23. Digs—Ginder 25. Kills—Frey 19.
SOUTH ADAMS 3, ROSSVILLE 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—P. Pries 5. Assists—Braun 37. Digs—M. Pries 25. Kills—M. Pries 12.
Rossville 19-14-17: Individual statistics not available.
SOUTH ADAMS 3, MADISON-GRANT 0
South Adams 25-25-27: Aces—P. Pries 3. Assists—Braun 37. Digs—P. Pries 28. Kills—Sealscott 14.
Madison-Grant 13-17-25: Individual statistics not available.
