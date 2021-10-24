The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 9
    Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 10
    Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 14 18
    Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 21
    Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 19
    Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
    Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 12
    Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 20

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 13
    Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 7
    Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 12
    Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 11
    New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 10
    Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14
    Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13
    N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 11
    Minnesota 4 4 0 0 8 15 11
    Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11
    Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 19
    Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 20
    Nashville 5 1 4 0 2 12 17
    Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 8 22
    Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13
    San Jose 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
    Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 11
    Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16
    Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 20
    Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 17
    Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19
    Vegas 4 1 3 0 2 10 17

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Friday

    San Jose 5, Toronto 3

    Boston 4, Buffalo 1

    Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

    Edmonton 5, Vegas 3

    Saturday

    N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2

    Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT

    Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

    Carolina 5, Columbus 1

    Montreal 6, Detroit 1

    Florida 4, Philadelphia 2

    New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT

    Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1

    Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

    Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

    St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3

    N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, late

    Vancouver at Seattle, late

    Today

    San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

    Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Monday

    Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    MONTREAL 6,

    DETROIT 1

    Detroit 1 0 0 1
    Montreal 2 3 1 6

    First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Seider), 5:25 (pp). 2, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Drouin, Savard), 14:10. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Dvorak, Niku), 16:15 (pp). Penalties—Chiarot, MTL (Tripping), 5:18; Lindstrom, DET (Tripping), 11:18; DeKeyser, DET (Tripping), 15:38; Zadina, DET (High Sticking), 16:52.

    Second Period—4, Montreal, Dvorak 1 (Niku), 3:17. 5, Montreal, Perreault 1, 7:45. 6, Montreal, Perreault 2 (Toffoli, Caufield), 9:59. Penalties—Lehkonen, MTL (High Sticking), 4:47; Dvorak, MTL (Interference), 19:27.

    Third Period—7, Montreal, Perreault 3 (Chiarot), 13:16 (en). Penalties—Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:16.

    Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-15-8—27. Montreal 8-13-3—24.

    Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 3; Montreal 1 of 4.

    Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (6 shots-6 saves), Detroit, Greiss 2-1-0 (17-12). Montreal, Allen 1-4-0 (27-26).

    A—19,706 (21,288). T—2:22.

    Referees—Wes McCauley, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6
    Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
    Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
    Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
    Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
    S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
    Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
    Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
    Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
    Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
    Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
    Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
    Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
    Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
    Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
    KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
    Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
    Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 0
    Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
    Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
    Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7
    Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
    Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
    Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
    Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7
    Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Friday

    Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

    Maine 6, Worcester 3

    Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT

    Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

    Rapid City 4, Tulsa 2

    Idaho 7, Utah 3

    Saturday

    South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

    Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

    Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

    Reading 6, Norfolk 4

    Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

    Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

    Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

    KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3

    Worcester 4, Maine 3

    Wichita 7, Allen 0

    Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

    Tulsa at Rapid City, late

    Idaho at Utah, late

    Today

    Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

    Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    KOMETS 4, NAILERS 3

    Wheeling 2 1 0 3
    Fort Wayne 1 2 1 4

    1st Period-1, Wheeling, Hutchison 1 4:38 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Harper 1 (Boudens, Boudrias), 13:09 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Josling 1 19:51. Penalties-Smith Whl (cross-checking), 3:12; Drevitch Whl (roughing), 6:32; Boudens Fw (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:32; Stevens Whl (high-sticking), 12:57; King Fw (slashing), 16:45.

    2nd Period-4, Wheeling, Watling 1 (Alfaro, Josling), 1:29. 5, Fort Wayne, Boudens 1 (Graber), 8:32. 6, Fort Wayne, Boudens 2 13:59. Penalties-Stevens Whl (holding), 9:07.

    3rd Period-7, Fort Wayne, Cooper 1 (McIvor, Harper), 12:36. Penalties-Cockrell Whl (slashing), 0:41.

    Shots on Goal-Wheeling 11-10-7-28. Fort Wayne 8-10-10-28.

    Power Play Opportunities-Wheeling 0 / 2; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.

    Goalies-Wheeling, Murdaca 0-1-0-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Fort Wayne, Patera 1-0-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves).

    A-7,527.

    Referee-JR Stragar (2).

    Linesmen-Christopher Williams (62), Chad Fuller (76).

