NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 9 Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 10 Detroit 5 2 2 1 5 14 18 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 21 Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 19 Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 12 Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 20

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 13 Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 7 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 12 Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 11 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 10 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 11 Minnesota 4 4 0 0 8 15 11 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11 Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 20 Nashville 5 1 4 0 2 12 17 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 8 22 Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13 San Jose 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 11 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 16 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 20 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 17 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 19 Vegas 4 1 3 0 2 10 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

San Jose 5, Toronto 3

Boston 4, Buffalo 1

Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Vegas 3

Saturday

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2

Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Carolina 5, Columbus 1

Montreal 6, Detroit 1

Florida 4, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Seattle, late

Today

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

MONTREAL 6,

DETROIT 1

Detroit 1 0 0 — 1 Montreal 2 3 1 — 6

First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Seider), 5:25 (pp). 2, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Drouin, Savard), 14:10. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Dvorak, Niku), 16:15 (pp). Penalties—Chiarot, MTL (Tripping), 5:18; Lindstrom, DET (Tripping), 11:18; DeKeyser, DET (Tripping), 15:38; Zadina, DET (High Sticking), 16:52.

Second Period—4, Montreal, Dvorak 1 (Niku), 3:17. 5, Montreal, Perreault 1, 7:45. 6, Montreal, Perreault 2 (Toffoli, Caufield), 9:59. Penalties—Lehkonen, MTL (High Sticking), 4:47; Dvorak, MTL (Interference), 19:27.

Third Period—7, Montreal, Perreault 3 (Chiarot), 13:16 (en). Penalties—Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:16.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-15-8—27. Montreal 8-13-3—24.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 3; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (6 shots-6 saves), Detroit, Greiss 2-1-0 (17-12). Montreal, Allen 1-4-0 (27-26).

A—19,706 (21,288). T—2:22.

Referees—Wes McCauley, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 0 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9 Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Maine 6, Worcester 3

Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 2

Idaho 7, Utah 3

Saturday

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 4

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Wichita 7, Allen 0

Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

Tulsa at Rapid City, late

Idaho at Utah, late

Today

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

KOMETS 4, NAILERS 3

Wheeling 2 1 0 — 3 Fort Wayne 1 2 1 — 4

1st Period-1, Wheeling, Hutchison 1 4:38 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Harper 1 (Boudens, Boudrias), 13:09 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Josling 1 19:51. Penalties-Smith Whl (cross-checking), 3:12; Drevitch Whl (roughing), 6:32; Boudens Fw (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:32; Stevens Whl (high-sticking), 12:57; King Fw (slashing), 16:45.

2nd Period-4, Wheeling, Watling 1 (Alfaro, Josling), 1:29. 5, Fort Wayne, Boudens 1 (Graber), 8:32. 6, Fort Wayne, Boudens 2 13:59. Penalties-Stevens Whl (holding), 9:07.

3rd Period-7, Fort Wayne, Cooper 1 (McIvor, Harper), 12:36. Penalties-Cockrell Whl (slashing), 0:41.

Shots on Goal-Wheeling 11-10-7-28. Fort Wayne 8-10-10-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Wheeling 0 / 2; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.

Goalies-Wheeling, Murdaca 0-1-0-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Fort Wayne, Patera 1-0-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves).

A-7,527.

Referee-JR Stragar (2).

Linesmen-Christopher Williams (62), Chad Fuller (76).