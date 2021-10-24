Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|9
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Detroit
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|18
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|21
|Toronto
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|19
|Boston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Montreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|20
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|13
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|23
|12
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|11
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|11
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|15
|11
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Nashville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|17
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|22
|Chicago
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|San Jose
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|11
|Vancouver
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|17
|Seattle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|19
|Vegas
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
San Jose 5, Toronto 3
Boston 4, Buffalo 1
Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Edmonton 5, Vegas 3
Saturday
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2
Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Carolina 5, Columbus 1
Montreal 6, Detroit 1
Florida 4, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, late
Vancouver at Seattle, late
Today
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
MONTREAL 6,
DETROIT 1
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Montreal
|2
|3
|1
|—
|6
First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 2 (Seider), 5:25 (pp). 2, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Drouin, Savard), 14:10. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Dvorak, Niku), 16:15 (pp). Penalties—Chiarot, MTL (Tripping), 5:18; Lindstrom, DET (Tripping), 11:18; DeKeyser, DET (Tripping), 15:38; Zadina, DET (High Sticking), 16:52.
Second Period—4, Montreal, Dvorak 1 (Niku), 3:17. 5, Montreal, Perreault 1, 7:45. 6, Montreal, Perreault 2 (Toffoli, Caufield), 9:59. Penalties—Lehkonen, MTL (High Sticking), 4:47; Dvorak, MTL (Interference), 19:27.
Third Period—7, Montreal, Perreault 3 (Chiarot), 13:16 (en). Penalties—Smith, DET (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:16.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-15-8—27. Montreal 8-13-3—24.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 3; Montreal 1 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-1-1 (6 shots-6 saves), Detroit, Greiss 2-1-0 (17-12). Montreal, Allen 1-4-0 (27-26).
A—19,706 (21,288). T—2:22.
Referees—Wes McCauley, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen—Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Norfolk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|S. Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|KOMETS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Rapid City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Maine 6, Worcester 3
Norfolk 5, Reading 4, OT
Iowa 7, Kansas City 4
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 2
Idaho 7, Utah 3
Saturday
South Carolina 4, Greenville 2
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Reading 6, Norfolk 4
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 5, Florida 1
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Wichita 7, Allen 0
Kansas City 5, Iowa 3
Tulsa at Rapid City, late
Idaho at Utah, late
Today
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
KOMETS 4, NAILERS 3
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
1st Period-1, Wheeling, Hutchison 1 4:38 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, Harper 1 (Boudens, Boudrias), 13:09 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Josling 1 19:51. Penalties-Smith Whl (cross-checking), 3:12; Drevitch Whl (roughing), 6:32; Boudens Fw (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:32; Stevens Whl (high-sticking), 12:57; King Fw (slashing), 16:45.
2nd Period-4, Wheeling, Watling 1 (Alfaro, Josling), 1:29. 5, Fort Wayne, Boudens 1 (Graber), 8:32. 6, Fort Wayne, Boudens 2 13:59. Penalties-Stevens Whl (holding), 9:07.
3rd Period-7, Fort Wayne, Cooper 1 (McIvor, Harper), 12:36. Penalties-Cockrell Whl (slashing), 0:41.
Shots on Goal-Wheeling 11-10-7-28. Fort Wayne 8-10-10-28.
Power Play Opportunities-Wheeling 0 / 2; Fort Wayne 1 / 4.
Goalies-Wheeling, Murdaca 0-1-0-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Fort Wayne, Patera 1-0-0-0 (28 shots-25 saves).
A-7,527.
Referee-JR Stragar (2).
Linesmen-Christopher Williams (62), Chad Fuller (76).
