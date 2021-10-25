AUTO RACING

Cup Series

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

At Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 52.

3. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 45.

4. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 47.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 41.

6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 50.

7. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267, 30.

8. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 29.

9. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 28.

10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (25) Alex Bowman, Chev., 267, 34.

12. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (24) Ross Chastain, Chev., 267, 28.

14. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 25.

15. (16) Daniel Suarez, Chev., 267, 22.

16. (18) Michael McDowell, Frd., 266, 21.

17. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 20.

18. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 19.

19. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 266, 0.

21. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 16.

22. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 265, 21.

23. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 265, 14.

24. (28) R. Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 265, 13.

25. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 263, 12.

26. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 263, 11.

27. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 263, 10.

28. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 261, 11.

29. (17) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 8.

30. (26) BJ McLeod, Ford, 259, 0.

31. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 258, 0.

32. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 256, 0.

33. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 256, 0.

34. (38) David Starr, Ford, 255, 0.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 2.

36. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

37. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 224, 1.

38. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 171, 1.

39. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 165, 0.

40. (37) Chad Finchum, Ford, 47, 0.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 130.736 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 3 min., 49 sec.

Margin of Victory: 3.619 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-14; B.Keselowski 15-16; K.Larson 17-24; M.DiBenedetto 25-27; K.Larson 28; M.DiBenedetto 29; K.Larson 30-32; C.Elliott 33-34; W.Byron 35-36; K.Larson 37-87; C.Elliott 88-121; W.Byron 122; Ku.Busch 123; J.Logano 124-145; W.Byron 146-163; K.Larson 164-167; W.Byron 168-169; K.Larson 170-172; T.Reddick 173-178; K.Larson 179-185; W.Byron 186-219; Ku.Busch 220-222; C.Elliott 223-228; K.Larson 229-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 9 times for 130 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 57 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 42 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 22 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 6 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 4 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps.

Top 8 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 4181; 2. C.Elliott, 4107; 3. D.Hamlin, 4105; 4. Ky.Busch, 4074; 5. R.Blaney, 4073; 6. M.Truex, 4071; 7. B.Keselowski, 4068; 8. J.Logano, 4048.

Formula One

U.S. GRAND PRIX

At Austin, Texas

Lap length: 5 kilometers

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 56 laps, 1:34:36.552, 25 points.

2. (2) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 56, +1.333 seconds, 19.

3. (3) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 56, +42.223, 15.

4. (4) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 56, +52.246, 12.

5. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 56, +1:16.854, 10.

6. (9) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 56, +1:20.128, 8.

7. (5) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 56, +1:23.545, 6.

8. (7) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 56, +1:24.395, 4.

9. (10) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 55, +1 lap, 2.

10. (18) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 55, +1 lap, 1.

11. (12) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 55, +1 lap.

12. (13) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 55, +1 lap.

13. (15) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 55, +1 lap.

14. (20) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 55, +1 lap.

15. (14) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 55, +1 lap.

16. (16) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 54, +2 laps.

17. (17) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 54, +2 laps.

18. (19) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 49.

19. (11) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 40.

20. (8) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 14.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 287.5 pts.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 275.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 185.

4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 150.

5. Lando Norris, McLaren, 149.

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 126.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari, 122.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 105.

9. Pierre Gasly, Alphatauri, 74.

10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 58.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 433.5.

2. Red Bull Racing, 397.5.

3. McLaren, 240.

4. Ferrari, 232.5.

5. Alpine, 104.

6. Alphatauri, 92.

7. Aston Martin, 61.

8. Williams, 23.