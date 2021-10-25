The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Fri.: Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Fri.: Northrop at Snider

    Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Fri.: DeKalb at Leo

    Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

    Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

    Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

    Fri.: Wayne at Delta

    Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown

    Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Fri.: Concordia at Norwell

    Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble

    Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights

    Nov. 5: Championship

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams

    Fri.: Taylor at Union City

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

    Fri.: Triton at Northfield

    Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central

    Nov. 5: Championship

    Soccer

    STATE FINALS

    At IUPUI

    Friday

    Boys 2A: West Lafayette vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.

    Boys A: Westview vs. Providence, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.

    Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

    Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.

    Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,

    6:30 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SEMI-STATES

    Saturday

    At Huntington North

    Class 2A

    Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.

    LATE SATURDAY

    BELLMONT 3, ANGOLA 1

    Bellmont 22-25-25-25: Aces—Busick, McMahon 2. Assists—Ross 40. Digs—McMahon 23. Kills—Ball 11.

    Angola 25-15-12-16: Individual statistics not available.

    BELLMONT 3, NORTHWOOD 0

    Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Mills, Saalfrank 2. Assists—Ross 39. Digs—Busick 29. Kills—Saalfrank 15.

    NorthWood 13-10-6: Individual statistics not available.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  