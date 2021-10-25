Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Fri.: Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Fri.: Northrop at Snider
Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29
Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Fri.: DeKalb at Leo
Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 20
Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13
Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18
Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34
Fri.: Wayne at Delta
Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14
Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown
Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 27
Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8
Fri.: Concordia at Norwell
Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble
Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights
Nov. 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams
Fri.: Taylor at Union City
Nov. 5: Championship
Sectional 44
Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15
Fri.: Triton at Northfield
Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central
Nov. 5: Championship
Soccer
STATE FINALS
At IUPUI
Friday
Boys 2A: West Lafayette vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Boys A: Westview vs. Providence, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.
Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.
Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.
Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,
6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA SEMI-STATES
Saturday
At Huntington North
Class 2A
Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
BELLMONT 3, ANGOLA 1
Bellmont 22-25-25-25: Aces—Busick, McMahon 2. Assists—Ross 40. Digs—McMahon 23. Kills—Ball 11.
Angola 25-15-12-16: Individual statistics not available.
BELLMONT 3, NORTHWOOD 0
Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Mills, Saalfrank 2. Assists—Ross 39. Digs—Busick 29. Kills—Saalfrank 15.
NorthWood 13-10-6: Individual statistics not available.
