HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Fri.: Homestead at Carroll

Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Fri.: Northrop at Snider

Fri.: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

Fri.: DeKalb at Leo

Fri.: Columbia City at Northridge

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 20

Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

Fri.: Wayne at Delta

Fri.: Mississinewa at New Haven

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Fri.: Glenn at Jimtown

Fri.: Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 27

Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

Fri.: Concordia at Norwell

Fri.: Peru at Oak Hill

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

Fri.: Eastside at Central Noble

Fri.: Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights

Nov. 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Fri.: Monroe Central at South Adams

Fri.: Taylor at Union City

Nov. 5: Championship

Sectional 44

Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

Fri.: Triton at Northfield

Fri.: Southwood at Adams Central

Nov. 5: Championship

Soccer

STATE FINALS

At IUPUI

Friday

Boys 2A: West Lafayette vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Boys A: Westview vs. Providence, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.

Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.

Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,

6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SEMI-STATES

Saturday

At Huntington North

Class 2A

Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

BELLMONT 3, ANGOLA 1

Bellmont 22-25-25-25: Aces—Busick, McMahon 2. Assists—Ross 40. Digs—McMahon 23. Kills—Ball 11.

Angola 25-15-12-16: Individual statistics not available.

BELLMONT 3, NORTHWOOD 0

Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Mills, Saalfrank 2. Assists—Ross 39. Digs—Busick 29. Kills—Saalfrank 15.

NorthWood 13-10-6: Individual statistics not available.