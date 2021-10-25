The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 9
    Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 10
    Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 21
    Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11
    Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 21
    Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 19
    Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 12
    Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 20

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 13
    Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 7
    Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 12
    Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 11
    New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 10
    Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14
    Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13
    N.Y. Islanders 5 2 2 1 5 13 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 11
    Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 17 16
    Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11
    Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 19
    Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 20
    Nashville 6 2 4 0 4 17 19
    Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 8 25
    Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 27

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13
    San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 11
    Vancouver 6 3 2 1 7 18 18
    Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 11
    Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 20
    Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 17
    Seattle 6 1 4 1 3 13 23
    Vegas 4 1 3 0 2 10 17

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Saturday

    N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2

    Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT

    Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

    Carolina 5, Columbus 1

    Montreal 6, Detroit 1

    New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT

    Florida 4, Philadelphia 2

    Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1

    Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

    Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

    St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3

    N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 0

    Vancouver 4, Seattle 2

    Sunday

    Boston 4, San Jose 3

    Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

    Detroit 6, Chicago 3

    N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, late

    Today

    Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

    DETROIT 6, CHICAGO 3

    Detroit 1 4 1 6
    Chicago 1 1 1 3

    First Period—1, Detroit, Raymond 2 (Bertuzzi), 5:41. 2, Chicago, T.Johnson 1 (McCabe, Toews), 12:35. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Holding Stick), 1:01; Kubalik, CHI (High Sticking), 13:04; Larkin, DET (Holding Stick), 13:37; Fabbri, DET (Slashing), 14:59.

    Second Period—3, Detroit, Rowney 1 (Rasmussen, Stephens), 4:22. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 3 (Zadina, Stephens), 7:33. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 6 (Larkin, Raymond), 9:19. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 3 (Toews, Jones), 12:10 (pp). 7, Detroit, Raymond 3 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 19:00. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 1:36; Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 11:06.

    Third Period—8, Chicago, Borgstrom 1 (Gaudette, Strome), 1:58. 9, Detroit, Raymond 4 (Larkin, Seider), 7:00 (pp). Penalties—McCabe, CHI (Cross Checking), 2:20; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 6:44; Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 10:19; Seider, DET (Tripping), 10:45; Namestnikov, DET (Delay of Game), 12:38; Strome, CHI (High Sticking), 14:36.

    Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-19-10—37. Chicago 11-6-18—35.

    Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 8; Chicago 1 of 4.

    Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Fleury 0-4-0 (37-31).

    A—19,042 (19,717). T—2:35.

    Referees—Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Julien Fournier.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6
    Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
    Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
    Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
    S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
    Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
    Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
    Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
    Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
    Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
    Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
    Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
    Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
    KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
    Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
    Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6
    Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
    Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
    Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
    Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
    Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
    Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
    Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
    Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Saturday

    South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

    Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

    Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

    Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

    Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

    Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

    Reading 6, Norfolk 4

    KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3

    Worcester 4, Maine 3

    Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

    Wichita 7, Allen 0

    Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

    Idaho 5, Utah 3

    Sunday

    Allen 6, Wichita 3

    Utah 4, Idaho 0

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

    Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Tulsa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

