Monday, October 25, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|9
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Detroit
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|21
|Toronto
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|19
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Montreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|20
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|13
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|23
|12
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|11
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|13
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|11
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Nashville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|19
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|25
|Chicago
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|27
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|11
|Vancouver
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|18
|18
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|11
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|17
|Seattle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|23
|Vegas
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2
Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Carolina 5, Columbus 1
Montreal 6, Detroit 1
New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 4, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 0
Vancouver 4, Seattle 2
Sunday
Boston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 6, Chicago 3
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, late
Today
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 6, CHICAGO 3
|Detroit
|1
|4
|1
|—
|6
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Detroit, Raymond 2 (Bertuzzi), 5:41. 2, Chicago, T.Johnson 1 (McCabe, Toews), 12:35. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Holding Stick), 1:01; Kubalik, CHI (High Sticking), 13:04; Larkin, DET (Holding Stick), 13:37; Fabbri, DET (Slashing), 14:59.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Rowney 1 (Rasmussen, Stephens), 4:22. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 3 (Zadina, Stephens), 7:33. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 6 (Larkin, Raymond), 9:19. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 3 (Toews, Jones), 12:10 (pp). 7, Detroit, Raymond 3 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 19:00. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 1:36; Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 11:06.
Third Period—8, Chicago, Borgstrom 1 (Gaudette, Strome), 1:58. 9, Detroit, Raymond 4 (Larkin, Seider), 7:00 (pp). Penalties—McCabe, CHI (Cross Checking), 2:20; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 6:44; Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 10:19; Seider, DET (Tripping), 10:45; Namestnikov, DET (Delay of Game), 12:38; Strome, CHI (High Sticking), 14:36.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-19-10—37. Chicago 11-6-18—35.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 8; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Fleury 0-4-0 (37-31).
A—19,042 (19,717). T—2:35.
Referees—Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Julien Fournier.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|S. Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Norfolk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|KOMETS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Utah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
South Carolina 4, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Jacksonville 5, Florida 1
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Reading 6, Norfolk 4
KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Kansas City 5, Iowa 3
Wichita 7, Allen 0
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Utah 3
Sunday
Allen 6, Wichita 3
Utah 4, Idaho 0
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story