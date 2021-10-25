NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 5 5 0 0 10 22 9 Buffalo 5 3 1 1 7 14 10 Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 21 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 15 21 Toronto 6 2 3 1 5 12 19 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 10 12 Montreal 6 1 5 0 2 10 20

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 6 4 1 1 9 14 13 Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 18 7 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 2 8 23 12 Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 11 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 11 10 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 15 14 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 2 1 5 13 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 22 11 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 17 16 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 11 11 Winnipeg 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 Colorado 5 2 3 0 4 15 20 Nashville 6 2 4 0 4 17 19 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 8 25 Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 27

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 11 Vancouver 6 3 2 1 7 18 18 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 11 11 Anaheim 6 2 3 1 5 17 20 Los Angeles 5 1 3 1 3 14 17 Seattle 6 1 4 1 3 13 23 Vegas 4 1 3 0 2 10 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

N.Y. Rangers 3, Ottawa 2

Calgary 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Carolina 5, Columbus 1

Montreal 6, Detroit 1

New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 4, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 1

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

St. Louis 7, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 0

Vancouver 4, Seattle 2

Sunday

Boston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 6, Chicago 3

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, late

Today

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 6, CHICAGO 3

Detroit 1 4 1 — 6 Chicago 1 1 1 — 3

First Period—1, Detroit, Raymond 2 (Bertuzzi), 5:41. 2, Chicago, T.Johnson 1 (McCabe, Toews), 12:35. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Holding Stick), 1:01; Kubalik, CHI (High Sticking), 13:04; Larkin, DET (Holding Stick), 13:37; Fabbri, DET (Slashing), 14:59.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Rowney 1 (Rasmussen, Stephens), 4:22. 4, Detroit, Namestnikov 3 (Zadina, Stephens), 7:33. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 6 (Larkin, Raymond), 9:19. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 3 (Toews, Jones), 12:10 (pp). 7, Detroit, Raymond 3 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 19:00. Penalties—T.Johnson, CHI (Slashing), 1:36; Staal, DET (Cross Checking), 11:06.

Third Period—8, Chicago, Borgstrom 1 (Gaudette, Strome), 1:58. 9, Detroit, Raymond 4 (Larkin, Seider), 7:00 (pp). Penalties—McCabe, CHI (Cross Checking), 2:20; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 6:44; Bertuzzi, DET (Hooking), 10:19; Seider, DET (Tripping), 10:45; Namestnikov, DET (Delay of Game), 12:38; Strome, CHI (High Sticking), 14:36.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-19-10—37. Chicago 11-6-18—35.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 8; Chicago 1 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Fleury 0-4-0 (37-31).

A—19,042 (19,717). T—2:35.

Referees—Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Julien Fournier.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9 Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9 Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 4

KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

Wichita 7, Allen 0

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Utah 3

Sunday

Allen 6, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Idaho 0

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8 p.m.