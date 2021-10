TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Caleb Johnson and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OL Arlington Hambright from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). Sent D John Moore to Providence.