Basketball

MEN

PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

The Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, with school, height, year and votes from a 63-member national media panel (key 2020-21 statistics in parentheses):

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, junior, 63 of 63 votes (19 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 69.6 ft pct, 0.7 blocks)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, junior, 61 (17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 55.3 ft pct, 1.3 blocks)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, 215, junior, 59 (16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 87.7 ft pct, 0.8 steals)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, senior, 31 (14.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 83.3 ft pct, 1.0 steals)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, sophomore, 22 (19.1 ppg, 9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 blocks,)

Others receiving votes: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, 18; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 16; Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 9; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 8; Trevion Williams, Purdue, 4; Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 4; Marcus Carr, Texas, 3; Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 3; Remy Martin, Kansas, 3; Jaime Jaquez, UCLA, 2; Justin Smith, Arkansas, 1; Jaden Shackleford, Alabama, 1; Scottie Pippen Jr, Vanderbilt, 1; Julian Champagnie, St. John’s, 1

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 4 0 123 66 7 0 264 100 Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131 Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130 Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103 Maryland 1 3 67 168 4 3 196 208 Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158 Indiana 0 4 28 132 2 5 141 215

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102 Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137 Wisconsin 2 2 81 67 4 3 148 129 Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114 Illinois 2 3 76 97 3 5 144 190 Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

Saturday

Michigan at Michigan St., noon

Indiana at Maryland, noon

Rutgers at Illinois, noon

Iowa at Wisconsin, noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East