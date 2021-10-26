The Journal Gazette
 
    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
    New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
    N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
    Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
    Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
    Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
    Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
    Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
    Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
    Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
    Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
    N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
    Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185
    Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147
    New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101
    Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
    Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
    Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162
    Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114
    L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146
    San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149
    Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

    Oct. 21

    Cleveland 17, Denver 14

    Oct. 24

    Atlanta 30, Miami 28

    Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17

    Green Bay 24, Washington 10

    N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3

    New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13

    Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

    L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19

    Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22

    Arizona 31, Houston 5

    Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3

    Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18

    Byes: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

    Oct. 25

    New Orleans 13, Seattle 10

    Thursday

    Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

    New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Monday

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    LATE SUNDAY

    INDIANAPOLIS 30,

    SAN FRANCISCO 18

    Indianapolis 7 6 7 10 30
    San Francisco 12 0 0 6 18

    First Quarter

    SF—Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12.

    SF—FG Slye 34, 8:08.

    Ind—Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15.

    SF—FG Slye 56, 2:27.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00.

    Third Quarter

    Ind—Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45.

    Fourth Quarter

    SF—Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07.

    Ind—FG Badgley 42, 7:00.

    Ind—Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49.

    A—56,576.

    Ind SF
    First downs 17 13
    Total Net Yards 295 280
    Rushes-yards 33-148 24-111
    Passing 147 169
    Punt Returns 1-5 3-21
    Kickoff Returns 1-14 5-119
    Interceptions Ret. 2-4 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 16-27-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-12
    Punts 6-45.5 4-48.25
    Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-2
    Penalties-Yards 6-45 7-122
    Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.

    PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.

    RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.

