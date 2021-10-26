Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
Oct. 21
Cleveland 17, Denver 14
Oct. 24
Atlanta 30, Miami 28
Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 17
Green Bay 24, Washington 10
N.Y. Giants 25, Carolina 3
New England 54, N.Y. Jets 13
Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3
L.A. Rams 28, Detroit 19
Las Vegas 33, Philadelphia 22
Arizona 31, Houston 5
Tampa Bay 38, Chicago 3
Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18
Byes: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Oct. 25
New Orleans 13, Seattle 10
Thursday
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
INDIANAPOLIS 30,
SAN FRANCISCO 18
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|7
|10
|—
|30
|San Francisco
|12
|0
|0
|6
|—
|18
First Quarter
SF—Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12.
SF—FG Slye 34, 8:08.
Ind—Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15.
SF—FG Slye 56, 2:27.
Second Quarter
Ind—Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00.
Third Quarter
Ind—Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
SF—Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07.
Ind—FG Badgley 42, 7:00.
Ind—Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49.
A—56,576.
|Ind
|SF
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|295
|280
|Rushes-yards
|33-148
|24-111
|Passing
|147
|169
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|5-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|16-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-12
|Punts
|6-45.5
|4-48.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|7-122
|Time of Possession
|33:56
|26:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.
