Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Houston
|-136
|Atlanta
|+116
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(218)
|at New York
|Golden State
|9
|(224)
|at Okla. City
|at Dallas
|11
|(220½)
|Houston
|at Utah
|7½
|(218½)
|Denver
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cincinnati
|24½
|24½
|(62)
|at Tulane
|Michigan
|4
|4½
|(51)
|at Mich. St.
|at Maryland
|2½
|5
|(50½)
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|+1
|1½
|(42½)
|at Illinois
|at Wisconsin
|3½
|3½
|(36½)
|Iowa
|at Buffalo
|12½
|14
|(52½)
|Bowl. Green
|at Baylor
|2½
|2½
|(61½)
|Texas
|at Ga Tech
|3½
|4
|(56½)
|Virginia Tech
|at Pittsburgh
|12
|10
|(61)
|Miami
|Iowa St.
|6½
|7
|(47½)
|at W Virginia
|at Arizona St.
|15
|15
|(51½)
|Wash. St.
|Missouri
|17
|16
|(63)
|at Vanderbilt
|at Nebraska
|6
|7½
|(50)
|Purdue
|Minnesota
|7½
|7½
|(43½)
|at N’western
|at Oregon
|26½
|24
|(49)
|Colorado
|at Oklahoma
|18
|20
|(67½)
|Texas Tech
|at Clemson
|10
|10
|(46½)
|Florida St.
|Georgia
|14
|14
|(51)
|at Florida
|at Okla. St.
|31
|30½
|(55)
|Kansas
|at Auburn
|+1
|2½
|(66)
|Mississippi
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|(47)
|at Miss. St.
|at Ohio St.
|17½
|18½
|(59½)
|Penn St.
|at Notre Dame
|3½
|3½
|(62½)
|N. Carolina
|at NC State
|6½
|7
|(59½)
|Louisville
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Arizona
|3½
|6
|(51)
|Green Bay
Sunday
|Cincinnati
|8½
|9½
|(43½)
|at NY Jets
|Tennessee
|+1½
|1
|(49)
|at Indianapolis
|LA Rams
|15
|14½
|(48)
|at Houston
|at Cleveland
|3
|3½
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|(48)
|at Detroit
|San Francisco
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|at Chicago
|at Atlanta
|2½
|2½
|(46)
|Carolina
|at Buffalo
|13
|13½
|(48)
|Miami
|at LA Chargers
|5½
|5½
|(49)
|New England
|at Seattle
|3½
|3½
|(44)
|Jacksonville
|at Denver
|3½
|3
|(43½)
|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|4½
|5
|(51)
|at New Orleans
|Dallas
|1
|2½
|(54½)
|at Minnesota
Monday
|at Kansas City
|9½
|10
|(52)
|NY Giants
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-113
|at New Jersey
|-106
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at Pittsburgh
|+123
|at Colorado
|-172
|Vegas
|+145
|at Nashville
|-136
|San Jose
|+114
|Minnesota
|-121
|at Vancouver
|-100
|Winnipeg
|-147
|at Anaheim
|+125
|at Seattle
|-118
|Montreal
|-102
