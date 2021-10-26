The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Houston -136 Atlanta +116

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    Philadelphia (218) at New York
    Golden State 9 (224) at Okla. City
    at Dallas 11 (220½) Houston
    at Utah (218½) Denver

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    Saturday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Cincinnati 24½ 24½ (62) at Tulane
    Michigan 4 (51) at Mich. St.
    at Maryland 5 (50½) Indiana
    Rutgers +1 (42½) at Illinois
    at Wisconsin (36½) Iowa
    at Buffalo 12½ 14 (52½) Bowl. Green
    at Baylor (61½) Texas
    at Ga Tech 4 (56½) Virginia Tech
    at Pittsburgh 12 10 (61) Miami
    Iowa St. 7 (47½) at W Virginia
    at Arizona St. 15 15 (51½) Wash. St.
    Missouri 17 16 (63) at Vanderbilt
    at Nebraska 6 (50) Purdue
    Minnesota (43½) at N’western
    at Oregon 26½ 24 (49) Colorado
    at Oklahoma 18 20 (67½) Texas Tech
    at Clemson 10 10 (46½) Florida St.
    Georgia 14 14 (51) at Florida
    at Okla. St. 31 30½ (55) Kansas
    at Auburn +1 (66) Mississippi
    Kentucky 1 1 (47) at Miss. St.
    at Ohio St. 17½ 18½ (59½) Penn St.
    at Notre Dame (62½) N. Carolina
    at NC State 7 (59½) Louisville

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Arizona 6 (51) Green Bay

    Sunday

    Cincinnati (43½) at NY Jets
    Tennessee +1½ 1 (49) at Indianapolis
    LA Rams 15 14½ (48) at Houston
    at Cleveland 3 (42½) Pittsburgh
    Philadelphia 3 3 (48) at Detroit
    San Francisco (39½) at Chicago
    at Atlanta (46) Carolina
    at Buffalo 13 13½ (48) Miami
    at LA Chargers (49) New England
    at Seattle (44) Jacksonville
    at Denver 3 (43½) Washington
    Tampa Bay 5 (51) at New Orleans
    Dallas 1 (54½) at Minnesota

    Monday

    at Kansas City 10 (52) NY Giants

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Calgary -113 at New Jersey -106
    Tampa Bay -145 at Pittsburgh +123
    at Colorado -172 Vegas +145
    at Nashville -136 San Jose +114
    Minnesota -121 at Vancouver -100
    Winnipeg -147 at Anaheim +125
    at Seattle -118 Montreal -102

