Tuesday, October 26, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to the active roster and OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Teton Saltes.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.
NHL
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cooper Zech to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Called up RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Scott Kirton.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Bill Higgins.
