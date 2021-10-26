The Journal Gazette
 
    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.

    DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to the active roster and OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad.

    NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Teton Saltes.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami.

    SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.

    NHL

    NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL).

    PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cooper Zech to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

    PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Called up RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    ECHL

    ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).

    NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Scott Kirton.

    WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Bill Higgins.

