TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to the active roster and OL Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Teton Saltes.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Reid Sinnett off waivers from Miami.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. Elevated QB Jake Luton to the active roster.

NHL

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cooper Zech to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Called up RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Scott Kirton.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Bill Higgins.