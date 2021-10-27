The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 3 1 .750
    Brooklyn 2 2 .500 1
    Boston 2 2 .500 1
    Philadelphia 2 2 .500 1
    Toronto 1 3 .250 2

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Charlotte 3 1 .750
    Miami 2 1 .667 ½
    Washington 2 1 .667 ½
    Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
    Orlando 1 3 .250 2

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 4 0 1.000
    Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1
    Cleveland 2 2 .500 2
    Indiana 1 3 .250 3
    Detroit 0 3 .000

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 2 1 .667
    Memphis 2 1 .667
    San Antonio 1 2 .333 1
    Houston 1 3 .250
    New Orleans 1 3 .250

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 2 0 1.000
    Denver 2 1 .667 ½
    Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½
    Portland 1 2 .333
    Oklahoma City 0 4 .000 3

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 4 0 1.000
    Phoenix 1 2 .333
    L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333
    L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333
    Sacramento 1 2 .333

    Monday

    Milwaukee 119, Indiana 109

    Boston 140, Charlotte 129, OT

    Atlanta 122, Detroit 104

    Brooklyn 104, Washington 90

    Miami 107, Orlando 90

    Chicago 111, Toronto 108

    New Orleans 107, Minnesota 98

    Cleveland 99, Denver 87

    L.A. Clippers 116, Portland 86

    Tuesday

    New York 112, Philadelphia 99

    Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98

    Dallas 116, Houston 106

    L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, late

    Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

    Today

    Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

    Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

    Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    Thursday

    Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

    San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

    Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

