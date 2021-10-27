Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Orlando
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Antonio
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|4
|.000
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
Monday
Milwaukee 119, Indiana 109
Boston 140, Charlotte 129, OT
Atlanta 122, Detroit 104
Brooklyn 104, Washington 90
Miami 107, Orlando 90
Chicago 111, Toronto 108
New Orleans 107, Minnesota 98
Cleveland 99, Denver 87
L.A. Clippers 116, Portland 86
Tuesday
New York 112, Philadelphia 99
Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98
Dallas 116, Houston 106
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, late
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
Today
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story