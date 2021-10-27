Basketball

WOMEN

Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, with school, height, year and votes from a 30-member national media panel (key 2020-21 statistics in parentheses):

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-foot-11, sophomore, 29 of 29 votes (20.0 ppg, 5.8 apg, 4.9 rpg)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, junior, 26 of 29 votes (13.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg.)

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, senior, 24 of 29 votes (18.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 56.1 fg

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, sophomore, 21 of 29 votes (26.6 ppg, 7.1 apg, 5.9 rpg)

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, senior, 18 of 29 votes (20.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg 3.8 apg.)

Others receiving votes: Elissa Cunane, NC State; Haley Jones, Stanford; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Ashley Owusu, Maryland, Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Sam Thomas, Arizona.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 4 0 123 66 7 0 264 100 Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131 Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130 Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103 Maryland 1 3 67 168 4 3 196 208 Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158 Indiana 0 4 28 132 2 5 141 215

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102 Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137 Wisconsin 2 2 81 67 4 3 148 129 Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114 Illinois 2 3 76 97 3 5 144 190 Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

Saturday

Michigan at Michigan St., noon

Indiana at Maryland, noon

Rutgers at Illinois, noon

Iowa at Wisconsin, noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East