Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
Thursday
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona (12)
|7
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|366
|2
|3. L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|361
|4
|4. Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|339
|7
|5. Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|328
|5
|6. Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|319
|9
|7. Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|318
|6
|8. Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|314
|11
|9. Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|287
|3
|10. L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|273
|8
|11. Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|269
|14
|12. Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|245
|13
|13. New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|243
|12
|14. Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|213
|10
|15. Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|209
|15
|16. Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|207
|16
|17. Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|196
|21
|18. New England
|3
|4
|0
|181
|22
|19. Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|145
|25
|20. Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|136
|18
|21. San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|135
|19
|22. Denver
|3
|4
|0
|132
|20
|22. Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|132
|23
|24. Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|127
|17
|25. Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|105
|24
|26. Washington
|2
|5
|0
|97
|26
|27. N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|91
|27
|28. Miami
|1
|6
|0
|53
|29
|29. Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|42
|28
|30. N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|33
|30
|31. Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|31
|32
|32. Houston
|1
|6
|0
|25
|31
