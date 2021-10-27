NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

Thursday

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking: