The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
    New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
    N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
    Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
    Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
    Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
    Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
    Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
    Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
    Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
    Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
    N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
    Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185
    Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147
    New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101
    Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
    Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
    Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162
    Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114
    L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146
    San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149
    Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

    Thursday

    Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

    New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Monday

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. Arizona (12) 7 0 0 384 1
    2. Tampa Bay 6 1 0 366 2
    3. L.A. Rams 6 1 0 361 4
    4. Green Bay 6 1 0 339 7
    5. Dallas 5 1 0 328 5
    6. Tennessee 5 2 0 319 9
    7. Buffalo 4 2 0 318 6
    8. Cincinnati 5 2 0 314 11
    9. Baltimore 5 2 0 287 3
    10. L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 273 8
    11. Las Vegas 5 2 0 269 14
    12. Cleveland 4 3 0 245 13
    13. New Orleans 4 2 0 243 12
    14. Kansas City 3 4 0 213 10
    15. Minnesota 3 3 0 209 15
    16. Pittsburgh 3 3 0 207 16
    17. Indianapolis 3 4 0 196 21
    18. New England 3 4 0 181 22
    19. Atlanta 3 3 0 145 25
    20. Chicago 3 4 0 136 18
    21. San Francisco 2 4 0 135 19
    22. Denver 3 4 0 132 20
    22. Seattle 2 5 0 132 23
    24. Carolina 3 4 0 127 17
    25. Philadelphia 2 5 0 105 24
    26. Washington 2 5 0 97 26
    27. N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 91 27
    28. Miami 1 6 0 53 29
    29. Jacksonville 1 5 0 42 28
    30. N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 33 30
    31. Detroit 0 7 0 31 32
    32. Houston 1 6 0 25 31

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  