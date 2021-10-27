The Journal Gazette
 
    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at Friday, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Homestead at Carroll

    Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Northrop at Snider

    North Side at Bishop Dwenger

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    DeKalb at Leo

    Columbia City at Northridge

    Sectional 20

    Wayne at Delta

    Mississinewa at New Haven

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Glenn at Jimtown

    Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley

    Sectional 27

    Concordia at Norwell

    Peru at Oak Hill

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Eastside at Central Noble

    Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Monroe Central at South Adams

    Taylor at Union City

    Sectional 44

    Triton at Northfield

    Southwood at Adams Central

    ALL-NE8

    Offense

    First Team

    QB: Greg Bolt, Columbia City

    RB: Mason Sheron, Leo; Luke Graft, Norwell

    WR: Rowan Zolman, East Noble; Mylan Graham, New Haven; Donnie Wiley, DeKalb

    TE: Rylan Crawford, Leo

    C: Sam Htoo, Leo

    G: Landen Livingston, Leo; Brody Bolyn, Norwell

    T: Chris Hood, East Noble; Kyle Zeddis, Norwell

    Second Team

    QB: Jakar Williams, New Haven

    RB: Kainon Carico, East Noble; Ethan Sievers, Columbia City

    WR: Logan Montoya, DeKalb; Dillon Trout, Huntington North

    TE: Brett Christian, East Noble; Trey Bodenheimer, Norwell

    C: Nathan Richards, East Noble

    G: Ian Clifford, Columbia City; Truman Wirtz, Leo

    T: Collin Butler, Leo; Cole Mosier, Columbia City

    Honorable Mention

    QB: Tegan Irk, DeKab

    RB: Carson Hoeppner, Leo; Kaeden Miller, Leo

    TE: Derek Overbay, DeKalb

    C: Ayden Billiard, Norwell

    G: Avyonn Creech, New Haven; Cole Mendez, Bellmont

    T: Connor Cannon, New Haven; Zack Leighty, East Noble

    Defense

    First Team

    DE: DJ Allen, Leo; Trace Holliday, East Noble

    DL: Bryce Charles, East Noble; Dylan Velez, Bellmont

    ILB: Isaac Carswell, New Haven; Cam McCarver, Huntington North

    OLB: Ethan Crawford, Leo; Nolan Roades, East Noble

    S: Jon Colbert, Norwell; Nate Williams, DeKalb

    CB: Nick Munson, East Noble; Cade Shelton, Norwell

    Second Team

    DE: Easton Carnahan, Columbia City; Nic Ley, DeKalb

    DL: Bailey Landrum, Huntington North; Riley Tucker, Columbia City

    ILB: Drew Baker, Leo; Ryan Elsten, Columbia City

    OLB: Josh Arntz, Columbia City; Blake Haiflich, Norwell

    S: Quantri Sanders, New Haven; Keagan Landrum, Huntington North

    CB: Hunter Herron, Columbia City; Kamari Clopton, New Haven

    Honorable Mention

    DL: Guillermo Camarena, DeKalb; Bryce Roop, Bellmont

    ILB :Landon Armstrong, DeKalb; Chris Stewart, New Haven

    OLB: Jamison Rumple, Bellmont; Mitch Snyder, DeKalb

    CB :Dalton Stinson, East Noble; Trevor Walker, Bellmont

    Special Teams

    First Team

    K: Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City

    P: Rowan Zolman, East Noble

    SP: Kaeden Miller, Leo

    Second Team

    K: Nik Klein, East Noble

    P: Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City

    SP: Ethan Nickles, East Noble

    Honorable Mention

    K: Dylan Wilson, DeKalb

    P: Logan Wilson, DeKalb

    SP: Nate Williams, DeKalb

    Soccer

    STATE FINALS

    At IUPUI

    Friday

    Boys 2A: West Lafayette vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.

    Boys A: Westview vs. Providence, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.

    Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

    Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.

    Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,

    6:30 p.m.

    Volleyball

    AREA SEMI-STATES

    Saturday

    At Huntington North

    Class 2A

    Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.

