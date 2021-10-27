Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at Friday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Homestead at Carroll
Nov. 5: Warsaw at G1 winner
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Northrop at Snider
North Side at Bishop Dwenger
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
DeKalb at Leo
Columbia City at Northridge
Sectional 20
Wayne at Delta
Mississinewa at New Haven
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Glenn at Jimtown
Mish. Marian at Tippecanoe Valley
Sectional 27
Concordia at Norwell
Peru at Oak Hill
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Eastside at Central Noble
Bishop Luers at Prairie Heights
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Monroe Central at South Adams
Taylor at Union City
Sectional 44
Triton at Northfield
Southwood at Adams Central
ALL-NE8
Offense
First Team
QB: Greg Bolt, Columbia City
RB: Mason Sheron, Leo; Luke Graft, Norwell
WR: Rowan Zolman, East Noble; Mylan Graham, New Haven; Donnie Wiley, DeKalb
TE: Rylan Crawford, Leo
C: Sam Htoo, Leo
G: Landen Livingston, Leo; Brody Bolyn, Norwell
T: Chris Hood, East Noble; Kyle Zeddis, Norwell
Second Team
QB: Jakar Williams, New Haven
RB: Kainon Carico, East Noble; Ethan Sievers, Columbia City
WR: Logan Montoya, DeKalb; Dillon Trout, Huntington North
TE: Brett Christian, East Noble; Trey Bodenheimer, Norwell
C: Nathan Richards, East Noble
G: Ian Clifford, Columbia City; Truman Wirtz, Leo
T: Collin Butler, Leo; Cole Mosier, Columbia City
Honorable Mention
QB: Tegan Irk, DeKab
RB: Carson Hoeppner, Leo; Kaeden Miller, Leo
TE: Derek Overbay, DeKalb
C: Ayden Billiard, Norwell
G: Avyonn Creech, New Haven; Cole Mendez, Bellmont
T: Connor Cannon, New Haven; Zack Leighty, East Noble
Defense
First Team
DE: DJ Allen, Leo; Trace Holliday, East Noble
DL: Bryce Charles, East Noble; Dylan Velez, Bellmont
ILB: Isaac Carswell, New Haven; Cam McCarver, Huntington North
OLB: Ethan Crawford, Leo; Nolan Roades, East Noble
S: Jon Colbert, Norwell; Nate Williams, DeKalb
CB: Nick Munson, East Noble; Cade Shelton, Norwell
Second Team
DE: Easton Carnahan, Columbia City; Nic Ley, DeKalb
DL: Bailey Landrum, Huntington North; Riley Tucker, Columbia City
ILB: Drew Baker, Leo; Ryan Elsten, Columbia City
OLB: Josh Arntz, Columbia City; Blake Haiflich, Norwell
S: Quantri Sanders, New Haven; Keagan Landrum, Huntington North
CB: Hunter Herron, Columbia City; Kamari Clopton, New Haven
Honorable Mention
DL: Guillermo Camarena, DeKalb; Bryce Roop, Bellmont
ILB :Landon Armstrong, DeKalb; Chris Stewart, New Haven
OLB: Jamison Rumple, Bellmont; Mitch Snyder, DeKalb
CB :Dalton Stinson, East Noble; Trevor Walker, Bellmont
Special Teams
First Team
K: Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City
P: Rowan Zolman, East Noble
SP: Kaeden Miller, Leo
Second Team
K: Nik Klein, East Noble
P: Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City
SP: Ethan Nickles, East Noble
Honorable Mention
K: Dylan Wilson, DeKalb
P: Logan Wilson, DeKalb
SP: Nate Williams, DeKalb
Soccer
STATE FINALS
At IUPUI
Friday
Boys 2A: West Lafayette vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Boys A: Westview vs. Providence, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.
Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.
Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.
Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,
6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
AREA SEMI-STATES
Saturday
At Huntington North
Class 2A
Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story