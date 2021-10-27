TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Daryl Worley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list. Activated WR Malik Taylor form the COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. Signed LB Paddy Fisher to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Placed RB Malcolm Brown and DB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargentto the practice squad. Released DL Abudullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Kyle Criscuola to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario to Greenville (ECHL). Loaned. C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Placed C Ryan O’Reilly on COVID-19 protocol.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL).