Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Daryl Worley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list. Activated WR Malik Taylor form the COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. Signed LB Paddy Fisher to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Placed RB Malcolm Brown and DB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargentto the practice squad. Released DL Abudullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Kyle Criscuola to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario to Greenville (ECHL). Loaned. C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Placed C Ryan O’Reilly on COVID-19 protocol.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL).
