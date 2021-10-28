Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
SAINT FRANCIS 117, UM-DEARBORN 58
|UM-Dearborn
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Saint Francis
|49
|68
|—
|117
Saint Francis: Cushingberry 30, McKeeman 24, Ejah 11, Mull 9, Bailey 6, Ott-Large 9, Smith 7, Burke 6, Newman 6, Latham 3, Zolman 3, Elwer 3
UM-Dearborn: Breaux 12, Campbell 6, Gigliotti 6, Wahidi 2, Tomlinson 12, Floyd 10, Anderson 6, Sellers 4
PRESEASON COACHES POLL
|School
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|771
|2
|2. UCLA (2)
|709
|7
|3. Kansas
|705
|16
|4. Villanova
|658
|11
|5. Texas
|634
|21
|6. Michigan
|627
|4
|7. Purdue
|578
|—
|8. Baylor
|542
|1
|9. Duke
|490
|—
|10. Illinois
|466
|8
|11. Kentucky
|438
|—
|12. Oregon
|382
|17
|13. Alabama
|360
|5
|14. Houston
|343
|3
|15. Arkansas
|340
|6
|16. Memphis
|337
|—
|17. Ohio St.
|280
|15
|18. Tennessee
|280
|—
|19. Florida St.
|225
|10
|20. North Carolina
|224
|—
|21. Maryland
|150
|—
|22. Auburn
|87
|—
|23. Connecticut
|73
|—
|24. St. Bonaventure
|71
|—
|25. Virginia
|60
|24
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 55, Texas Tech 46, Southern California 38, West Virginia 18, Indiana 13, Loyola-Chicago 9, Virginia Tech 9, Arizona 8, Oklahoma St. 8, Creighton 7, Syracuse 6, Colorado St. 5, Drake 4, Iowa 3, Notre Dame 3, Richmond 3, Colorado 2, LSU 2, Rutgers 2, Boise St. 1, Butler 1, Nevada 1, Xavier 1.
NAIA PRESEASON COACHES POLL
|School [1st Place Votes]
|Rec
|Pts
|1. Shawnee St. (Ohio) [11]
|31-2
|567
|2. Saint Francis [1]
|27-9
|547
|3. SAGU (Texas) [5]
|13-3
|544
|4. William Penn (Iowa) [3]
|25-2
|543
|5. Loyola (La.)
|15-6
|499
|6. LSU Shreveport (La.) [1]
|16-2
|488
|7. Arizona Christian
|24-3
|466
|8. Bethel (Kan.)
|21-7
|422
|9. Indiana Wesleyan
|30-3
|407
|10. Carroll (Mont.)
|20-8
|400
|11. Talladega (Ala.)
|25-5
|398
|12. Morningside (Iowa)
|21-6
|388
|13. Oregon Tech
|8-2
|376
|14. Marian (Ind.)
|23-5
|331
|15. Science & Arts (Okla.)
|17-3
|302
|16. Oklahoma Wesleyan
|21-7
|278
|17. Stillman (Ala.)
|17-4
|271
|18. Benedictine (Kan.)
|21-7
|246
|19. Jamestown (N.D.)
|22-9
|225
|20. Lewis-Clark St. (Idaho)
|22-2
|211
|21. Georgetown (Ky.)
|16-8
|178
|22. The Master’s (Calif.)
|21-5
|176
|23. Thomas More (Ky.)
|17-10
|171
|24. College of Idaho
|8-9
|169
|25. IU South Bend (Ind.)
|7-1
|100
Local teams also receiving votes: Indiana Tech 55, Grace 27
WOMEN
INDIANA TECH 61, HUNTINGTON 50
|Indiana Tech
|16
|14
|12
|19
|—
|61
|Huntington
|9
|11
|13
|17
|—
|50
Indiana Tech: Andrews 8, Tuominen 16, Foy 9, Whitaker 12, Salisbury 9, Worm 5, Cutrara 2
Huntington: Ryman 5, Drake 4, Seboe 4, Rowles 13, Robrock 6, Bolon 2, Baker 2, Vaughn 5, Gambrell 9
NAIA PRESEASON COACHES POLL
|School [First-Place Votes]
|Rec
|Pts
|1. Westmont (Calif.) [19]
|15-1
|560
|2. Thomas More (Ky.)
|29-2
|542
|3. Campbellsville (Ky.)
|20-3
|496
|4. Marian (Ind.) [1]
|27-6
|494
|5. Southeastern (Fla.)
|26-3
|493
|6. Morningside (Iowa)
|29-3
|490
|7. Carroll (Mont.)
|21-3
|426
|8. Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|13-1
|413
|9. Concordia (Neb.)
|22-9
|398
|10. Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-5
|389
|T11. MidAmerica Naz. (Kan.)
|19-5
|377
|T11. Indiana Wesleyan
|24-6
|377
|13. Dakota State (S.D.)
|27-4
|376
|14. Indiana Tech
|27-3
|314
|15. Lyon (Ark.)
|15-2
|312
|16. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|19-6
|284
|17. Central Methodist (Mo.)
|13-6
|277
|18. Sterling (Kan.)
|30-1
|237
|19. Clarke (Iowa)
|23-3
|226
|20. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|18-4
|169
|21. Montana Western
|17-10
|138
|22. Bushnell (Ore.)
|11-2
|135
|23. Loyola (La.)
|21-2
|132
|24. The Master’s (Calif.)
|7-5
|116
|25. Taylor (Ind.)
|19-7
|108
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|123
|66
|7
|0
|264
|100
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|1
|3
|67
|168
|4
|3
|196
|208
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|4
|28
|132
|2
|5
|141
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|115
|97
|5
|2
|186
|137
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|81
|67
|4
|3
|148
|129
|Purdue
|2
|2
|63
|66
|4
|3
|155
|114
|Illinois
|2
|3
|76
|97
|3
|5
|144
|190
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|56
|134
|3
|4
|138
|176
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday
Michigan at Michigan St., noon
Indiana at Maryland, noon
Rutgers at Illinois, noon
Iowa at Wisconsin, noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (OH)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|127
|108
|4
|4
|259
|205
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Bowl. Green
|0
|4
|90
|151
|2
|6
|156
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|C. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
Saturday
Bowling Green at Buffalo, noon
Tuesday
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Concordia
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Taylor
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Saint Francis
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Judson
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Trinity International
|0
|4
|2
|6
Saturday
Concordia at Lawrence Tech, noon
Siena Heights at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Saint Francis at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m,
Missouri Baptist at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
