The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    SAINT FRANCIS 117, UM-DEARBORN 58

    UM-Dearborn 28 30 58
    Saint Francis 49 68 117

    Saint Francis: Cushingberry 30, McKeeman 24, Ejah 11, Mull 9, Bailey 6, Ott-Large 9, Smith 7, Burke 6, Newman 6, Latham 3, Zolman 3, Elwer 3

    UM-Dearborn: Breaux 12, Campbell 6, Gigliotti 6, Wahidi 2, Tomlinson 12, Floyd 10, Anderson 6, Sellers 4

    PRESEASON COACHES POLL

    School Pts Prv
    1. Gonzaga (29) 771 2
    2. UCLA (2) 709 7
    3. Kansas 705 16
    4. Villanova 658 11
    5. Texas 634 21
    6. Michigan 627 4
    7. Purdue 578
    8. Baylor 542 1
    9. Duke 490
    10. Illinois 466 8
    11. Kentucky 438
    12. Oregon 382 17
    13. Alabama 360 5
    14. Houston 343 3
    15. Arkansas 340 6
    16. Memphis 337
    17. Ohio St. 280 15
    18. Tennessee 280
    19. Florida St. 225 10
    20. North Carolina 224
    21. Maryland 150
    22. Auburn 87
    23. Connecticut 73
    24. St. Bonaventure 71
    25. Virginia 60 24

    Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 55, Texas Tech 46, Southern California 38, West Virginia 18, Indiana 13, Loyola-Chicago 9, Virginia Tech 9, Arizona 8, Oklahoma St. 8, Creighton 7, Syracuse 6, Colorado St. 5, Drake 4, Iowa 3, Notre Dame 3, Richmond 3, Colorado 2, LSU 2, Rutgers 2, Boise St. 1, Butler 1, Nevada 1, Xavier 1.

    NAIA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

    School [1st Place Votes] Rec Pts
    1. Shawnee St. (Ohio) [11] 31-2 567
    2. Saint Francis [1] 27-9 547
    3. SAGU (Texas) [5] 13-3 544
    4. William Penn (Iowa) [3] 25-2 543
    5. Loyola (La.) 15-6 499
    6. LSU Shreveport (La.) [1] 16-2 488
    7. Arizona Christian 24-3 466
    8. Bethel (Kan.) 21-7 422
    9. Indiana Wesleyan 30-3 407
    10. Carroll (Mont.) 20-8 400
    11. Talladega (Ala.) 25-5 398
    12. Morningside (Iowa) 21-6 388
    13. Oregon Tech 8-2 376
    14. Marian (Ind.) 23-5 331
    15. Science & Arts (Okla.) 17-3 302
    16. Oklahoma Wesleyan 21-7 278
    17. Stillman (Ala.) 17-4 271
    18. Benedictine (Kan.) 21-7 246
    19. Jamestown (N.D.) 22-9 225
    20. Lewis-Clark St. (Idaho) 22-2 211
    21. Georgetown (Ky.) 16-8 178
    22. The Master’s (Calif.) 21-5 176
    23. Thomas More (Ky.) 17-10 171
    24. College of Idaho 8-9 169
    25. IU South Bend (Ind.) 7-1 100

    Local teams also receiving votes: Indiana Tech 55, Grace 27

    WOMEN

    INDIANA TECH 61, HUNTINGTON 50

    Indiana Tech 16 14 12 19 61
    Huntington 9 11 13 17 50

    Indiana Tech: Andrews 8, Tuominen 16, Foy 9, Whitaker 12, Salisbury 9, Worm 5, Cutrara 2

    Huntington: Ryman 5, Drake 4, Seboe 4, Rowles 13, Robrock 6, Bolon 2, Baker 2, Vaughn 5, Gambrell 9

    NAIA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

    School [First-Place Votes] Rec Pts
    1. Westmont (Calif.) [19] 15-1 560
    2. Thomas More (Ky.) 29-2 542
    3. Campbellsville (Ky.) 20-3 496
    4. Marian (Ind.) [1] 27-6 494
    5. Southeastern (Fla.) 26-3 493
    6. Morningside (Iowa) 29-3 490
    7. Carroll (Mont.) 21-3 426
    8. Wayland Baptist (Texas) 13-1 413
    9. Concordia (Neb.) 22-9 398
    10. Vanguard (Calif.) 7-5 389
    T11. MidAmerica Naz. (Kan.) 19-5 377
    T11. Indiana Wesleyan 24-6 377
    13. Dakota State (S.D.) 27-4 376
    14. Indiana Tech 27-3 314
    15. Lyon (Ark.) 15-2 312
    16. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 19-6 284
    17. Central Methodist (Mo.) 13-6 277
    18. Sterling (Kan.) 30-1 237
    19. Clarke (Iowa) 23-3 226
    20. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-4 169
    21. Montana Western 17-10 138
    22. Bushnell (Ore.) 11-2 135
    23. Loyola (La.) 21-2 132
    24. The Master’s (Calif.) 7-5 116
    25. Taylor (Ind.) 19-7 108

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan 4 0 123 66 7 0 264 100
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130
    Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103
    Maryland 1 3 67 168 4 3 196 208
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158
    Indiana 0 4 28 132 2 5 141 215

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137
    Wisconsin 2 2 81 67 4 3 148 129
    Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114
    Illinois 2 3 76 97 3 5 144 190
    Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Saturday

    Michigan at Michigan St., noon

    Indiana at Maryland, noon

    Rutgers at Illinois, noon

    Iowa at Wisconsin, noon

    Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
    Miami (OH) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
    Buffalo 2 2 127 108 4 4 259 205
    Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
    Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
    Bowl. Green 0 4 90 151 2 6 156 231

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
    Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146
    Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
    W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
    C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
    E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

    Saturday

    Bowling Green at Buffalo, noon

    Tuesday

    Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Indiana Wesleyan 3 1 6 1
    Concordia 3 1 5 1
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Taylor 1 3 2 5
    Saint Francis 0 3 2 4
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 4 0 4 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 1 5 2
    Saint Xavier 3 1 5 2
    Roosevelt 2 2 3 4
    Judson 2 2 3 5
    Saint Ambrose 2 2 3 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 4 3 5
    Trinity International 0 4 2 6

    Saturday

    Concordia at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Siena Heights at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Saint Francis at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m,

    Missouri Baptist at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.

    Olivet Nazarene at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  