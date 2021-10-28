Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
Today
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
INJURY REPORT
Today
GREEN BAY PACKERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: T Dennis Kelly (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (shoulder, back), LB Preston Smith (oblique). FULL: LS Hunter Bradley (hand), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder), DE Dean Lowry (ankle). ARIZONA: OUT: DE J.J. Watt (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf). FULL: LB Jordan Hicks (toe), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), QB Kyler Murray (right finger), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist).
Sunday
TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold (not injury related - resting player), DT Teair Tart (groin). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (not injury related - resting player), T Bobby Hart (chest). FULL: T Kendall Lamm (ankle), T Taylor Lewan (concussion). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), CB Thakarius Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf). LIMITED: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (calf), C Alex Mack (non injury related), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), S Jaquiski Tart (knee), T Trent Williams (ankle/elbow). LIMITED: LB Marcell Harris (thumb), QB Trey Lance (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: LB Khalil Mack (foot). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (hip), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), DE Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle). FULL: G James Daniels (knee).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), LB Melvin Ingram (groin), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip). FULL: T Zach Banner (knee), RB Anthony McFarland (knee). CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), LB Tony Fields (illness), DT Malik Jackson (ankle), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), S Richard LeCounte (not injury related - discipline), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), RB Nick Chubb (calf), T Jack Conklin (knee), CB A.J. Green (groin), G Blake Hance (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle), LB Mack Wilson (calf).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DT Jay Tufele (hand). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (back), LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring), G Tyler Shatley (groin). FULL: T Ben Bartch (concussion). SEATTLE: DNP: T Duane Brown (non injury related-resting veteran), G Gabe Jackson (non injury related-resting veteran), T Brandon Shell (ankle), LB Carlos Dunlap II (non injury related-resting veteran), S Marquise Blair (knee). LIMITED: RB Alex Collins (groin). FULL: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), WR D.K. Metcalf (foot), CB John Reid (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (neck), LB Jordyn Brooks (elbow).
LOS ANGELES RAMS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: T Andrew Whitworth (knee), S Jordan Fuller (knee), DB Robert Rochell (knee), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest), OLB Terrell Lewis (ribs), OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness), DL Aaron Donald (rest). HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (knee), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related - resting player), LS Christian Kirksey (thumb), C Justin McCray (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal). LIMITED: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related - resting player), DT Jaleel Johnson (back).
MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), S Brandon Jones (ankle), Byron Jones (achilles/groin), C Greg Mancz (groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), DT Zach Sieler (rib), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). BUFFALO: DNP: WR Cole Beasley (NIR- resting player), OL Spencer Brown (back), TE Dawson Knox (hand). LIMITED: DT Justin Zimmer (foot).
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-4-0
|1-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0