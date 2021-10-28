Today

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

INJURY REPORT

Today

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: T Dennis Kelly (back). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (shoulder, back), LB Preston Smith (oblique). FULL: LS Hunter Bradley (hand), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder), DE Dean Lowry (ankle). ARIZONA: OUT: DE J.J. Watt (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf). FULL: LB Jordan Hicks (toe), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), QB Kyler Murray (right finger), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist).

Sunday

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), LB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold (not injury related - resting player), DT Teair Tart (groin). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (not injury related - resting player), T Bobby Hart (chest). FULL: T Kendall Lamm (ankle), T Taylor Lewan (concussion). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep), CB Thakarius Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf). LIMITED: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). FULL RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DL Dee Ford (concussion), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (calf), C Alex Mack (non injury related), WR Deebo Samuel (calf), S Jaquiski Tart (knee), T Trent Williams (ankle/elbow). LIMITED: LB Marcell Harris (thumb), QB Trey Lance (knee). CHICAGO: DNP: LB Khalil Mack (foot). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (hip), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), DE Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (ankle). FULL: G James Daniels (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PITTSBURGH: LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), LB Melvin Ingram (groin), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip). FULL: T Zach Banner (knee), RB Anthony McFarland (knee). CLEVELAND: DNP: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), LB Tony Fields (illness), DT Malik Jackson (ankle), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), S Richard LeCounte (not injury related - discipline), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), RB Nick Chubb (calf), T Jack Conklin (knee), CB A.J. Green (groin), G Blake Hance (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle), LB Mack Wilson (calf).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: DT Jay Tufele (hand). LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (toe), DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder), LB Myles Jack (back), LS Ross Matiscik (hamstring), G Tyler Shatley (groin). FULL: T Ben Bartch (concussion). SEATTLE: DNP: T Duane Brown (non injury related-resting veteran), G Gabe Jackson (non injury related-resting veteran), T Brandon Shell (ankle), LB Carlos Dunlap II (non injury related-resting veteran), S Marquise Blair (knee). LIMITED: RB Alex Collins (groin). FULL: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), WR D.K. Metcalf (foot), CB John Reid (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (neck), LB Jordyn Brooks (elbow).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: T Andrew Whitworth (knee), S Jordan Fuller (knee), DB Robert Rochell (knee), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest), OLB Terrell Lewis (ribs), OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness), DL Aaron Donald (rest). HOUSTON: DNP: C Justin Britt (knee), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related - resting player), LS Christian Kirksey (thumb), C Justin McCray (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (NIR-personal). LIMITED: RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related - resting player), DT Jaleel Johnson (back).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), S Brandon Jones (ankle), Byron Jones (achilles/groin), C Greg Mancz (groin), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder). FULL: QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), DT Zach Sieler (rib), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). BUFFALO: DNP: WR Cole Beasley (NIR- resting player), OL Spencer Brown (back), TE Dawson Knox (hand). LIMITED: DT Justin Zimmer (foot).

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 1-4-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207 0-3-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 3-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 4-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 1-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-5-0 0-3-0

West