Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|13
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|11
|Detroit
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|23
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|27
|Toronto
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|25
|Boston
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|19
|Montreal
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|11
|25
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|28
|19
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|8
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|15
|18
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|24
|17
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|11
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|18
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|Dallas
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|16
|19
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Colorado
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|16
|23
|Chicago
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|14
|30
|Arizona
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|11
|30
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|Calgary
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|17
|24
|Seattle
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|Anaheim
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|20
|24
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|20
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Nashville 3, San Jose 1
Seattle 5, Montreal 1
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2
Wednesday
Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT
Florida 4, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT
Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT
Philadelphia at Edmonton, late
Today
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
DETROIT 3,
WASHINGTON 2, OT
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Washington, Ovechkin 8 (Eller, Mantha), 19:05 (pp). Penalties—Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 0:23; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 17:18; Dowd, WSH (Cross Checking), 19:56.
Second Period—2, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 4:00 (pp). 3, Detroit, Erne 2 (Namestnikov, Hronek), 9:17. Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 3:56; Stecher, DET (Tripping), 10:39.
Third Period—4, Detroit, Fabbri 2 (Suter, Erne), 2:03. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Hooking), 10:45.
Overtime—5, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Raymond), 1:37. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-7-10-1—25. Washington 13-4-10-1—28.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Washington 2 of 4.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Vanecek 2-0-2 (25-22).
A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:24.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Francis Charron. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.
TORONTO 3,
CHICAGO 2, OT
|Toronto
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Chicago, Dach 3 (Jones, Kurashev), 5:44 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 3 (Jones), 11:48. Penalties—Bunting, TOR (Tripping), 4:15.
Second Period—3, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Marner, Rielly), 6:14. Penalties—Brodie, TOR (Hooking), 3:19; Carpenter, CHI (Roughing), 11:55; Engvall, TOR (Roughing), 11:55; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 16:44; Matthews, TOR (Cross Checking), 19:35.
Third Period—4, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Sandin, Kase), 12:31. Penalties—Kurashev, CHI (Interference), 2:56; de Haan, CHI (Slashing), 12:54.
Overtime—5, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Matthews), 1:58. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Toronto 10-10-16-3—39. Chicago 11-9-7-2—29.
Power-play opportunities—Toronto 0 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies—Toronto, Campbell 3-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-2 (40-37).
A—0 (19,717). T—2:29.
Referees—Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Ben O’Quinn, James Tobias.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|S. Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Adirondack
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Norfolk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|15
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Iowa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|13
|13
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|KOMETS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|15
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Wichita
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Utah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Wednesday
Adirondack 6, Worcester 2
Florida 5, Norfolk 4
Wheeling 4, Iowa 3, OT
Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
