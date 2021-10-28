NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13 Buffalo 6 4 1 1 9 19 11 Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23 Tampa Bay 7 3 3 1 7 21 27 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 7 1 6 0 2 11 25

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19 Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 8 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 24 17 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 5 5 0 0 10 25 11 Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 20 18 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 16 19 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 6 2 4 0 4 16 23 Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 11 30

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13 Calgary 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 14 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 20 21 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 17 24 Seattle 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Anaheim 7 2 4 1 5 20 24 Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 14 20

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Seattle 5, Montreal 1

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2

Wednesday

Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 4, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Philadelphia at Edmonton, late

Today

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

DETROIT 3,

WASHINGTON 2, OT

Detroit 0 1 1 1 — 3 Washington 1 1 0 0 — 2

First Period—1, Washington, Ovechkin 8 (Eller, Mantha), 19:05 (pp). Penalties—Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 0:23; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 17:18; Dowd, WSH (Cross Checking), 19:56.

Second Period—2, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 4:00 (pp). 3, Detroit, Erne 2 (Namestnikov, Hronek), 9:17. Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 3:56; Stecher, DET (Tripping), 10:39.

Third Period—4, Detroit, Fabbri 2 (Suter, Erne), 2:03. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Hooking), 10:45.

Overtime—5, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Raymond), 1:37. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-7-10-1—25. Washington 13-4-10-1—28.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Vanecek 2-0-2 (25-22).

A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:24.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Francis Charron. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

TORONTO 3,

CHICAGO 2, OT

Toronto 0 1 1 1 — 3 Chicago 2 0 0 0 — 2

First Period—1, Chicago, Dach 3 (Jones, Kurashev), 5:44 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 3 (Jones), 11:48. Penalties—Bunting, TOR (Tripping), 4:15.

Second Period—3, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Marner, Rielly), 6:14. Penalties—Brodie, TOR (Hooking), 3:19; Carpenter, CHI (Roughing), 11:55; Engvall, TOR (Roughing), 11:55; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 16:44; Matthews, TOR (Cross Checking), 19:35.

Third Period—4, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Sandin, Kase), 12:31. Penalties—Kurashev, CHI (Interference), 2:56; de Haan, CHI (Slashing), 12:54.

Overtime—5, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Matthews), 1:58. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Toronto 10-10-16-3—39. Chicago 11-9-7-2—29.

Power-play opportunities—Toronto 0 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—Toronto, Campbell 3-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-2 (40-37).

A—0 (19,717). T—2:29.

Referees—Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Ben O’Quinn, James Tobias.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Norfolk 3 1 2 0 0 2 13 15 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Trois-Rivieres 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Tulsa 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9 Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 13 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Kansas City 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 15 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Wednesday

Adirondack 6, Worcester 2

Florida 5, Norfolk 4

Wheeling 4, Iowa 3, OT

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.