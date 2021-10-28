The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 28, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13
    Buffalo 6 4 1 1 9 19 11
    Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23
    Tampa Bay 7 3 3 1 7 21 27
    Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25
    Boston 5 3 2 0 6 15 15
    Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19
    Montreal 7 1 6 0 2 11 25

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19
    Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 8
    N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18
    Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 24 17
    Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15
    N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15
    New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15
    Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 5 5 0 0 10 25 11
    Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 20 18
    Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 24 22
    Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 16 19
    Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20
    Colorado 6 2 4 0 4 16 23
    Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30
    Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 11 30

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13
    Calgary 6 4 1 1 9 21 15
    San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 14
    Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 20 21
    Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 17 24
    Seattle 7 2 4 1 5 18 24
    Anaheim 7 2 4 1 5 20 24
    Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 14 20

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Tuesday

    Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1

    Calgary 5, New Jersey 3

    Vegas 3, Colorado 1

    Nashville 3, San Jose 1

    Seattle 5, Montreal 1

    Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3

    Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2

    Wednesday

    Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT

    Florida 4, Boston 1

    Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

    Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

    Philadelphia at Edmonton, late

    Today

    Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

    Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    DETROIT 3,

    WASHINGTON 2, OT

    Detroit 0 1 1 1 3
    Washington 1 1 0 0 2

    First Period—1, Washington, Ovechkin 8 (Eller, Mantha), 19:05 (pp). Penalties—Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 0:23; Gagner, DET (Tripping), 17:18; Dowd, WSH (Cross Checking), 19:56.

    Second Period—2, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Oshie, Sheary), 4:00 (pp). 3, Detroit, Erne 2 (Namestnikov, Hronek), 9:17. Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 3:56; Stecher, DET (Tripping), 10:39.

    Third Period—4, Detroit, Fabbri 2 (Suter, Erne), 2:03. Penalties—Rasmussen, DET (Hooking), 10:45.

    Overtime—5, Detroit, Larkin 3 (Seider, Raymond), 1:37. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-7-10-1—25. Washington 13-4-10-1—28.

    Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Washington 2 of 4.

    Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Washington, Vanecek 2-0-2 (25-22).

    A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:24.

    Referees—Brandon Blandina, Francis Charron. Linesmen—Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

    TORONTO 3,

    CHICAGO 2, OT

    Toronto 0 1 1 1 3
    Chicago 2 0 0 0 2

    First Period—1, Chicago, Dach 3 (Jones, Kurashev), 5:44 (pp). 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 3 (Jones), 11:48. Penalties—Bunting, TOR (Tripping), 4:15.

    Second Period—3, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Marner, Rielly), 6:14. Penalties—Brodie, TOR (Hooking), 3:19; Carpenter, CHI (Roughing), 11:55; Engvall, TOR (Roughing), 11:55; McCabe, CHI (Roughing), 16:44; Matthews, TOR (Cross Checking), 19:35.

    Third Period—4, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Sandin, Kase), 12:31. Penalties—Kurashev, CHI (Interference), 2:56; de Haan, CHI (Slashing), 12:54.

    Overtime—5, Toronto, Nylander 3 (Matthews), 1:58. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Toronto 10-10-16-3—39. Chicago 11-9-7-2—29.

    Power-play opportunities—Toronto 0 of 3; Chicago 1 of 3.

    Goalies—Toronto, Campbell 3-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 0-1-2 (40-37).

    A—0 (19,717). T—2:29.

    Referees—Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen—Ben O’Quinn, James Tobias.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
    Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
    Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
    Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
    S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
    Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5
    Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
    Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
    Norfolk 3 1 2 0 0 2 13 15
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
    Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
    Trois-Rivieres 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Tulsa 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
    Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 13
    Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
    KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
    Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
    Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
    Kansas City 3 1 2 0 0 2 11 15
    Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
    Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6
    Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
    Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
    Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
    Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Tuesday

    Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

    Wednesday

    Adirondack 6, Worcester 2

    Florida 5, Norfolk 4

    Wheeling 4, Iowa 3, OT

    Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Friday

    Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

    Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

    Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

