TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Announced approval of a roster substitution for Atlanta due to an injury sustained by RHP Charlie Morton who will be replaced by LHP Tucker Davidson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OT Larry Borum to return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OT Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Signed G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated QB Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S J.R.Reed to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from injured reserve. Placed DT Carlos Davis on injured reserve. Signed DGB Chris Stayton to the practice squad. Released RB Jaylen Samuels from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released QB Danny Etling.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated LB Jayon Brown, OLB Derick Roberson and OL Aaron Brewer to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard.

HOCKEY

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Taylor Ross to the active roster.