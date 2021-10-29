Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Atlanta 1, Houston 1
Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2
Today: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8 p.m.
Sat.: Houston at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Sun.: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
x-Tue.: Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
x-Wed.: Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
LATE WEDNESDAY
HOUSTON 7,
ATLANTA 2
|Atlanta
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|010
|010
|000—2
|Houston
|140
|001
|10x—7
E—Rosario (1), Albies (1). LOB—Atlanta 7, Houston 6. 2B—Soler (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2). HR—d’Arnaud (1), Altuve (1). SB—Gurriel (1), Tucker (1). SF—Bregman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Fried L,0-1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Lee
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smyly
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Houston
|Urquidy W,1-0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Javier H,1
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fried pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. HBP—Smyly (Alvarez). WP—Fried, Smyly, Urquidy. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:11. A—42,833 (41,168).
GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS
American League
P Jose Berrios Toronto; Zack Greinke Houston; Dallas Keuchel Chicago.
C Martin Maldonado Houston; Sean Murphy Oakland; Salvador Perez Kansas City.
1B Yuli Gerriel Houston; Matt Olson Oakland; Jared Walsh Los Angeles.
2B David Fletcher Los Angeles; Whit Merrifield Kansas City; Marcus Semien Toronto.
3B Matt Chapman Oakland; Jose Ramierz Cleveland; Joey Wendle Tampa Bay.
SS Carlos Correa Houston; J.P. Crawford Seattle; Andrelton Simmons Minnesota.
LF Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay; Andrew Benintendi Kansas City; Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto.
CF Kevin Kiermaier Tamp Bay; Myles Straw Cleveland; Michael A. Taylor Kansas City.
RF Hunter Renfroe Boston; Kyle Tucker Houston; Joey Gallo New York.
National League
P Zach Davies Chicago; Max Fried Atlanta; Zack Wheeler Philadelphia.
C Yadier Molina St. Louis; J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia; Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh.
1B Freddie Freeman Atlanta; Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis; Max Muncy Los Angeles.
2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta; Tommy Edman St. Louis; Kolten Wong St. Milwaukee.
3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis; Manny Machado San Diego; Ryan McMahon Colorado.
SS Brandon Crawford San Francisco; Francisco Lindor New York; Kevin Newman Pittsburgh.
LF Tyler O’Neill St. Louis; David Peralta; Arizona; A.J. Pollock Los Angeles.
CF Harrison Bader St. Louis; Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh; Jackie Bradley Jr. Milwaukee.
RF Mookie Betts L.A.; Adam Duvall Atlanta; Mike Yastzemski San Francisco.
