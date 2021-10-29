Atlanta Houston

ab r h bi ab r h bi Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 1 Brantley lf 4 0 2 1 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Bregmn 3b 3 0 0 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 2 1 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 0 Duvall cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 2 2 1 Siri cf 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Mldonado c 4 1 1 1 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 7 9 6 Atlanta 010 010 000—2 Houston 140 001 10x—7

E—Rosario (1), Albies (1). LOB—Atlanta 7, Houston 6. 2B—Soler (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2). HR—d’Arnaud (1), Altuve (1). SB—Gurriel (1), Tucker (1). SF—Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Fried L,0-1 5 7 6 6 1 6 Lee 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 Chavez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Smyly 1 2 1 1 1 1 Wright 1 0 0 0 0 3

Houston

Urquidy W,1-0 5 6 2 2 0 7 Javier H,1 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2 Maton 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Fried pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. HBP—Smyly (Alvarez). WP—Fried, Smyly, Urquidy. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:11. A—42,833 (41,168).

GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS

American League

P Jose Berrios Toronto; Zack Greinke Houston; Dallas Keuchel Chicago.

C Martin Maldonado Houston; Sean Murphy Oakland; Salvador Perez Kansas City.

1B Yuli Gerriel Houston; Matt Olson Oakland; Jared Walsh Los Angeles.

2B David Fletcher Los Angeles; Whit Merrifield Kansas City; Marcus Semien Toronto.

3B Matt Chapman Oakland; Jose Ramierz Cleveland; Joey Wendle Tampa Bay.

SS Carlos Correa Houston; J.P. Crawford Seattle; Andrelton Simmons Minnesota.

LF Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay; Andrew Benintendi Kansas City; Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto.

CF Kevin Kiermaier Tamp Bay; Myles Straw Cleveland; Michael A. Taylor Kansas City.

RF Hunter Renfroe Boston; Kyle Tucker Houston; Joey Gallo New York.

National League

P Zach Davies Chicago; Max Fried Atlanta; Zack Wheeler Philadelphia.

C Yadier Molina St. Louis; J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia; Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh.

1B Freddie Freeman Atlanta; Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis; Max Muncy Los Angeles.

2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta; Tommy Edman St. Louis; Kolten Wong St. Milwaukee.

3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis; Manny Machado San Diego; Ryan McMahon Colorado.

SS Brandon Crawford San Francisco; Francisco Lindor New York; Kevin Newman Pittsburgh.

LF Tyler O’Neill St. Louis; David Peralta; Arizona; A.J. Pollock Los Angeles.

CF Harrison Bader St. Louis; Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh; Jackie Bradley Jr. Milwaukee.

RF Mookie Betts L.A.; Adam Duvall Atlanta; Mike Yastzemski San Francisco.

Share this article Email story