Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|123
|66
|7
|0
|264
|100
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|1
|3
|67
|168
|4
|3
|196
|208
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|4
|28
|132
|2
|5
|141
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|115
|97
|5
|2
|186
|137
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|81
|67
|4
|3
|148
|129
|Purdue
|2
|2
|63
|66
|4
|3
|155
|114
|Illinois
|2
|3
|76
|97
|3
|5
|144
|190
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|56
|134
|3
|4
|138
|176
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Saturday
Michigan at Michigan St., noon
Indiana at Maryland, noon
Rutgers at Illinois, noon
Iowa at Wisconsin, noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (OH)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|127
|108
|4
|4
|259
|205
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Bowl. Green
|0
|4
|90
|151
|2
|6
|156
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|C. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
Saturday
Bowling Green at Buffalo, noon
Tuesday
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Concordia
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Siena Heights
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Taylor
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Saint Francis
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|3
|1
|5
|2
|Roosevelt
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Judson
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Trinity International
|0
|4
|2
|6
Saturday
Concordia at Lawrence Tech, noon
Siena Heights at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Saint Francis at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m,
Missouri Baptist at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
