    Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
    New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140 1-4-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
    N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
    Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207 0-3-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
    Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
    Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
    Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
    Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 3-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
    Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
    Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
    Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 0-1-0

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
    N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
    Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 0-1-0
    Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-0-0

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147 4-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0
    New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 0-1-0
    Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0
    Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 1-0-0

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 168 146 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
    Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
    Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-5-0 0-3-0

    West

    Oct. 28

    Green Bay at Arizona, late

    Sunday

    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

    New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Monday

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday, Nov. 7

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Monday, Nov. 8

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

    Individual Leaders

    AFC

    Week 8

    Quarterbacks

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Arizona 7 0 0 1.000 225 114 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
    L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146 3-1-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
    San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
    Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Carr, Las 266 180 2269 12 5
    Mahomes, KC 277 187 2093 18 9
    Burrow, Cin 212 146 1956 17 8
    Jackson, Bal 225 146 1943 10 5
    M.Jones, NE 247 174 1779 9 6
    Herbert, LAC 246 161 1771 14 4
    Tannehill, Ten 229 149 1737 7 5
    Allen, Buf 230 149 1723 15 3
    Bridgewater, Den 231 162 1701 12 5
    Wentz, Ind 219 141 1695 11 1

    Rushers

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Henry, Ten 191 869 4.6 76t 10
    Taylor, Ind 105 579 5.5 83 5
    Mixon, Cin 123 539 4.4 27 4
    Chubb, Cle 90 523 5.8 52t 4
    Jackson, Bal 76 480 6.3 31 2
    J.Robinson, Jac 84 460 5.5 58 5
    Harris, NE 95 437 4.6 35 5
    Harris, Pit 102 388 3.8 20 2
    Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5
    Ekeler, LAC 73 356 4.9 20 4

    Receiving

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Chase, Cin 35 754 21.5 82t 6
    Hill, KC 52 641 12.3 75t 5
    Brown, Bal 37 566 15.3 49t 6
    Sutton, Den 38 539 14.2 55 2
    Kelce, KC 45 533 11.8 46t 4
    Andrews, Bal 37 516 13.9 41 3
    Pittman, Ind 35 508 14.5 57 2
    Cooks, Hou 45 502 11.2 52 1
    Williams, LAC 33 498 15.1 72t 6
    Ruggs, Las 24 469 19.5 61t 2

    Punters

    No Yds Lg Avg
    Cole, Las 29 1524 71 52.6
    Long, LAC 19 908 69 47.8
    Morstead, NYJ 19 907 59 47.7
    Bailey, NE 22 1043 68 47.4
    Cooke, Jac 26 1228 64 47.2
    Huber, Cin 29 1363 61 47.0
    Sanchez, Ind 27 1249 79 46.3
    Koch, Bal 28 1294 57 46.2
    Johnston, Hou 36 1648 69 45.8
    Martin, Den 31 1413 68 45.6

    Punt Returners

    No Yds Avg Long TD
    Duvernay, Bal 16 270 16.9 42 0
    Rogers, Ten 10 120 12.0 22 0
    Olszewski, NE 12 133 11.1 23 0
    Spencer, Den 12 124 10.3 25 0
    Felton, Cle 22 213 9.7 24 0
    McCloud, Pit 10 83 8.3 15 0
    Renfrow, Las 12 96 8.0 17 0
    McKenzie, Buf 13 97 7.5 20 0
    Phillips, Cin 15 108 7.2 16 0
    Hines, Ind 9 49 5.4 13 0

    Kickoff Returners

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Agnew, Jac 11 305 27.7 102t 1
    McKenzie, Buf 9 244 27.1 75 0
    Duvernay, Bal 9 226 25.1 47 0
    McCloud, Pit 13 321 24.7 40 0
    Pringle, KC 14 344 24.6 33 0
    Berrios, NYJ 9 215 23.9 38 0
    Schwartz, Cle 9 215 23.9 35 0

    Scoring

    Touchdowns

    TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
    Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 60
    Ekeler, LAC 7 4 3 0 42
    Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 36
    Chase, Cin 6 0 6 0 36
    Taylor, Ind 6 5 1 0 36
    Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 36
    8 tied 5 5 0 0 30

    Kicking

    PAT FG LG Pts
    Bass, Buf 21/21 14/15 52 63
    Folk, NE 15/18 16/17 52 63
    Carlson, Las 16/18 14/16 55 58
    Tucker, Bal 15/15 14/15 66 57
    Bullock, Ten 17/18 13/15 51 56
    McManus, Den 14/14 12/12 47 50
    McPherson, Cin 22/22 9/12 53 49
    McLaughlin, Cle 17/17 10/11 57 47
    Boswell, Pit 12/12 11/12 56 45
    Butker, KC 23/23 7/8 54 44

    NFC

    Quarterbacks

    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Brady, TB 303 203 2275 21 3
    Stafford, LAR 241 167 2172 19 4
    Murray, Ari 223 164 2002 17 5
    Prescott, Dal 216 158 1813 16 4
    Goff, Det 274 181 1773 8 6
    Cousins, Min 239 166 1769 13 2
    Jones, NYG 241 153 1727 5 4
    Hurts, Phi 242 148 1716 10 4
    Rodgers, GB 221 151 1710 15 3
    Darnold, Car 249 153 1685 7 8

    Rushers

    Receiving

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Elliott, Dal 102 521 5.1 47 5
    Kamara, NO 114 419 3.7 23t 1
    Henderson, LAR 96 417 4.3 29 4
    Fournette, TB 93 413 4.4 21 4
    Gibson, Was 103 408 4.0 27 3
    Jones, GB 89 404 4.5 57 2
    Edmonds, Ari 68 397 5.8 54 0
    Cook, Min 80 366 4.6 23 2
    Pollard, Dal 61 366 6.0 28 1
    Hurts, Phi 66 361 5.5 27 5
    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Kupp, LAR 56 809 14.4 59 9
    Adams, GB 52 744 14.3 59 3
    Samuel, SF 38 648 17.1 79t 4
    Moore, Car 46 586 12.7 39 3
    McLaurin, Was 40 550 13.8 40t 4
    Jefferson, Min 41 542 13.2 37 3
    Metcalf, Sea 33 537 16.3 84t 6
    Godwin, TB 42 520 12.4 34 3
    Lamb, Dal 33 497 15.1 49t 4
    Evans, TB 37 496 13.4 46 7

    Punters

    No Yds Lg Avg
    Fox, Det 25 1271 67 50.8
    Lee, Ari 24 1211 60 50.5
    Way, Was 21 1043 66 49.7
    Gillikin, NO 27 1331 60 49.3
    Berry, Min 28 1356 63 48.4
    Dickson, Sea 38 1796 68 47.3
    Bojorquez, GB 21 992 82 47.2
    O’Donnell, Chi 28 1316 63 47.0
    Wishnowsky, SF 23 1067 65 46.4

    Punt Returners

    No Yds Avg Long TD
    Moore, Ari 12 117 9.8 27 0
    Raymond, Det 10 89 8.9 22 0
    Grant, Chi 14 121 8.9 21 0
    Swain, Sea 9 75 8.3 14 0
    Erickson, Car 16 130 8.1 22 0
    Aiyuk, SF 12 89 7.4 14 0
    Peppers, NYG 9 58 6.4 19 0
    Williams, Atl 9 52 5.8 15 0
    Reagor, Phi 12 58 4.8 22 0

    Kickoff Returners

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Harris, NO 9 239 26.6 39 0
    Herbert, Chi 9 234 26.0 50 0
    Carter, Was 21 538 25.6 101t 1
    Board, NYG 11 273 24.8 38 0
    Patterson, Atl 10 242 24.2 32 0
    Dallas, Sea 15 320 21.3 38 0
    Cannon, SF 10 209 20.9 68 0

    Scoring

    Touchdowns

    TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
    Kupp, LAR 9 0 9 0 54
    Evans, TB 7 0 7 0 42
    Hopkins, Ari 7 0 7 0 42
    Conner, Ari 6 6 0 0 36
    Elliott, Dal 6 5 1 0 36
    Jones, GB 6 2 4 0 36
    Metcalf, Sea 6 0 6 0 36
    Patterson, Atl 6 2 4 0 36

    Kicking

    PAT FG LG Pts
    Prater, Ari 27/27 12/15 62 63
    Gay, LAR 22/23 13/14 53 61
    Zuerlein, Dal 19/21 12/15 56 55
    Crosby, GB 18/19 12/16 54 54
    Gano, NYG 8/8 15/17 55 53
    Succop, TB 29/30 8/11 48 53
    Joseph, Min 12/13 13/17 55 51
    Hopkins, LAC 10/12 12/14 50 46
    Koo, Atl 13/13 10/10 52 43

