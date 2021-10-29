Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|203
|98
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|179
|140
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|80
|175
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Miami
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|207
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|193
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|169
|149
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|97
|203
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|189
|128
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|165
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|127
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|159
|185
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|146
|210
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|233
|147
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|140
|101
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|176
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|146
|146
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-4-0
|1-0-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|168
|146
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|101
|162
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|128
|200
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|114
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|207
|146
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|135
|149
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|162
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|266
|180
|2269
|12
|5
|Mahomes, KC
|277
|187
|2093
|18
|9
|Burrow, Cin
|212
|146
|1956
|17
|8
|Jackson, Bal
|225
|146
|1943
|10
|5
|M.Jones, NE
|247
|174
|1779
|9
|6
|Herbert, LAC
|246
|161
|1771
|14
|4
|Tannehill, Ten
|229
|149
|1737
|7
|5
|Allen, Buf
|230
|149
|1723
|15
|3
|Bridgewater, Den
|231
|162
|1701
|12
|5
|Wentz, Ind
|219
|141
|1695
|11
|1
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|191
|869
|4.6
|76t
|10
|Taylor, Ind
|105
|579
|5.5
|83
|5
|Mixon, Cin
|123
|539
|4.4
|27
|4
|Chubb, Cle
|90
|523
|5.8
|52t
|4
|Jackson, Bal
|76
|480
|6.3
|31
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|84
|460
|5.5
|58
|5
|Harris, NE
|95
|437
|4.6
|35
|5
|Harris, Pit
|102
|388
|3.8
|20
|2
|Hunt, Cle
|69
|361
|5.2
|33
|5
|Ekeler, LAC
|73
|356
|4.9
|20
|4
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Chase, Cin
|35
|754
|21.5
|82t
|6
|Hill, KC
|52
|641
|12.3
|75t
|5
|Brown, Bal
|37
|566
|15.3
|49t
|6
|Sutton, Den
|38
|539
|14.2
|55
|2
|Kelce, KC
|45
|533
|11.8
|46t
|4
|Andrews, Bal
|37
|516
|13.9
|41
|3
|Pittman, Ind
|35
|508
|14.5
|57
|2
|Cooks, Hou
|45
|502
|11.2
|52
|1
|Williams, LAC
|33
|498
|15.1
|72t
|6
|Ruggs, Las
|24
|469
|19.5
|61t
|2
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Cole, Las
|29
|1524
|71
|52.6
|Long, LAC
|19
|908
|69
|47.8
|Morstead, NYJ
|19
|907
|59
|47.7
|Bailey, NE
|22
|1043
|68
|47.4
|Cooke, Jac
|26
|1228
|64
|47.2
|Huber, Cin
|29
|1363
|61
|47.0
|Sanchez, Ind
|27
|1249
|79
|46.3
|Koch, Bal
|28
|1294
|57
|46.2
|Johnston, Hou
|36
|1648
|69
|45.8
|Martin, Den
|31
|1413
|68
|45.6
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|16
|270
|16.9
|42
|0
|Rogers, Ten
|10
|120
|12.0
|22
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|12
|133
|11.1
|23
|0
|Spencer, Den
|12
|124
|10.3
|25
|0
|Felton, Cle
|22
|213
|9.7
|24
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|10
|83
|8.3
|15
|0
|Renfrow, Las
|12
|96
|8.0
|17
|0
|McKenzie, Buf
|13
|97
|7.5
|20
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|15
|108
|7.2
|16
|0
|Hines, Ind
|9
|49
|5.4
|13
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Agnew, Jac
|11
|305
|27.7
|102t
|1
|McKenzie, Buf
|9
|244
|27.1
|75
|0
|Duvernay, Bal
|9
|226
|25.1
|47
|0
|McCloud, Pit
|13
|321
|24.7
|40
|0
|Pringle, KC
|14
|344
|24.6
|33
|0
|Berrios, NYJ
|9
|215
|23.9
|38
|0
|Schwartz, Cle
|9
|215
|23.9
|35
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Ekeler, LAC
|7
|4
|3
|0
|42
|Brown, Bal
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|Chase, Cin
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|Taylor, Ind
|6
|5
|1
|0
|36
|Williams, LAC
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|8 tied
|5
|5
|0
|0
|30
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Bass, Buf
|21/21
|14/15
|52
|63
|Folk, NE
|15/18
|16/17
|52
|63
|Carlson, Las
|16/18
|14/16
|55
|58
|Tucker, Bal
|15/15
|14/15
|66
|57
|Bullock, Ten
|17/18
|13/15
|51
|56
|McManus, Den
|14/14
|12/12
|47
|50
|McPherson, Cin
|22/22
|9/12
|53
|49
|McLaughlin, Cle
|17/17
|10/11
|57
|47
|Boswell, Pit
|12/12
|11/12
|56
|45
|Butker, KC
|23/23
|7/8
|54
|44
NFC
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brady, TB
|303
|203
|2275
|21
|3
|Stafford, LAR
|241
|167
|2172
|19
|4
|Murray, Ari
|223
|164
|2002
|17
|5
|Prescott, Dal
|216
|158
|1813
|16
|4
|Goff, Det
|274
|181
|1773
|8
|6
|Cousins, Min
|239
|166
|1769
|13
|2
|Jones, NYG
|241
|153
|1727
|5
|4
|Hurts, Phi
|242
|148
|1716
|10
|4
|Rodgers, GB
|221
|151
|1710
|15
|3
|Darnold, Car
|249
|153
|1685
|7
|8
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Elliott, Dal
|102
|521
|5.1
|47
|5
|Kamara, NO
|114
|419
|3.7
|23t
|1
|Henderson, LAR
|96
|417
|4.3
|29
|4
|Fournette, TB
|93
|413
|4.4
|21
|4
|Gibson, Was
|103
|408
|4.0
|27
|3
|Jones, GB
|89
|404
|4.5
|57
|2
|Edmonds, Ari
|68
|397
|5.8
|54
|0
|Cook, Min
|80
|366
|4.6
|23
|2
|Pollard, Dal
|61
|366
|6.0
|28
|1
|Hurts, Phi
|66
|361
|5.5
|27
|5
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Kupp, LAR
|56
|809
|14.4
|59
|9
|Adams, GB
|52
|744
|14.3
|59
|3
|Samuel, SF
|38
|648
|17.1
|79t
|4
|Moore, Car
|46
|586
|12.7
|39
|3
|McLaurin, Was
|40
|550
|13.8
|40t
|4
|Jefferson, Min
|41
|542
|13.2
|37
|3
|Metcalf, Sea
|33
|537
|16.3
|84t
|6
|Godwin, TB
|42
|520
|12.4
|34
|3
|Lamb, Dal
|33
|497
|15.1
|49t
|4
|Evans, TB
|37
|496
|13.4
|46
|7
Punters
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Fox, Det
|25
|1271
|67
|50.8
|Lee, Ari
|24
|1211
|60
|50.5
|Way, Was
|21
|1043
|66
|49.7
|Gillikin, NO
|27
|1331
|60
|49.3
|Berry, Min
|28
|1356
|63
|48.4
|Dickson, Sea
|38
|1796
|68
|47.3
|Bojorquez, GB
|21
|992
|82
|47.2
|O’Donnell, Chi
|28
|1316
|63
|47.0
|Wishnowsky, SF
|23
|1067
|65
|46.4
Punt Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Moore, Ari
|12
|117
|9.8
|27
|0
|Raymond, Det
|10
|89
|8.9
|22
|0
|Grant, Chi
|14
|121
|8.9
|21
|0
|Swain, Sea
|9
|75
|8.3
|14
|0
|Erickson, Car
|16
|130
|8.1
|22
|0
|Aiyuk, SF
|12
|89
|7.4
|14
|0
|Peppers, NYG
|9
|58
|6.4
|19
|0
|Williams, Atl
|9
|52
|5.8
|15
|0
|Reagor, Phi
|12
|58
|4.8
|22
|0
Kickoff Returners
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Harris, NO
|9
|239
|26.6
|39
|0
|Herbert, Chi
|9
|234
|26.0
|50
|0
|Carter, Was
|21
|538
|25.6
|101t
|1
|Board, NYG
|11
|273
|24.8
|38
|0
|Patterson, Atl
|10
|242
|24.2
|32
|0
|Dallas, Sea
|15
|320
|21.3
|38
|0
|Cannon, SF
|10
|209
|20.9
|68
|0
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Kupp, LAR
|9
|0
|9
|0
|54
|Evans, TB
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
|Hopkins, Ari
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
|Conner, Ari
|6
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Elliott, Dal
|6
|5
|1
|0
|36
|Jones, GB
|6
|2
|4
|0
|36
|Metcalf, Sea
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|Patterson, Atl
|6
|2
|4
|0
|36
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Prater, Ari
|27/27
|12/15
|62
|63
|Gay, LAR
|22/23
|13/14
|53
|61
|Zuerlein, Dal
|19/21
|12/15
|56
|55
|Crosby, GB
|18/19
|12/16
|54
|54
|Gano, NYG
|8/8
|15/17
|55
|53
|Succop, TB
|29/30
|8/11
|48
|53
|Joseph, Min
|12/13
|13/17
|55
|51
|Hopkins, LAC
|10/12
|12/14
|50
|46
|Koo, Atl
|13/13
|10/10
|52
|43
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story