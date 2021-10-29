The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Atlanta -110 Houston -110

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    at Toronto 8 (211) Orlando
    at Miami 6 (OFF) Charlotte
    at Brooklyn (224) Indiana
    Sacramento 2 (220) at New Orleans
    at Denver OFF (OFF) Dallas
    at Portland 3 (226½) LA Clippers
    at LA Lakers OFF (OFF) Cleveland

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Florida -181 at Detroit +151
    at NY Rangers -167 Columbus +142
    at Washington -293 Arizona +233
    at Carolina -198 Chicago +162
    at Vegas -274 Anaheim +218
    at Dallas -174 Ottawa +146

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Tulsa 11 (47) Navy
    at Nevada 20½ 20½ (58) UNLV

    Saturday

    Cincinnati 24½ 24½ (62) at Tulane
    Michigan 4 4 (50½) at Mich. St.
    UCF 10½ 10½ (51½) at Temple
    at Maryland (49½) Indiana
    Rutgers +1 (42) at Illinois
    at Wisconsin (36½) Iowa
    at Buffalo 12½ 13½ (51½) Bo. Green
    at Baylor 3 (61½) Texas
    at GA Tech (55½) Virg. Tech
    at Liberty 36½ 36 (57½) UMass
    at Pittsburgh 12 9 (61½) Miami
    Iowa St. 7 (48½) at W. Virg.
    at Rice (57) North Texas
    at Arizona St. 15 15 (52½) Wash. St.
    Missouri 17 16 (63) at Vanderbilt
    at Utah St. (65) Hawaii
    at Nebraska 6 (52½) Purdue
    Minnesota (43½) at N’western
    at Oregon 26½ 24 (49) Colorado
    at Oklahoma 18 19½ (66½) Texas Tech
    at Kansas St. (58½) TCU
    at App. St. 27½ 27½ (58) LA-Monroe
    at Syracuse 6 (50½) Boston Coll.
    at Clemson 10 (47½) Florida St.
    at Marshall 21½ 21½ (65) FIU
    at Mid. Tenn. 14 13½ (48) So. Miss.
    LA Tech 6 4 (52½) at Old Dom.
    Georgia 14 14 (51) at Florida
    at W. Forest 16½ 17 (70) Duke
    at S. Jose St. 3 3 (41) Wyoming
    at W. Kent. 18½ 18 (73) Charlotte
    at S. Alabama 10½ 9 (66½) Arkansas St.
    at FAU 12 11 (47½) UTEP
    Georgia St. 5 (56) at Geo. So.
    at Houston 1 1 (62½) SMU
    Oregon St. (55½) at California
    at Okla. St. 31 30½ (54½) Kansas
    at USC 20½ 21 (56½) Arizona
    at Auburn +1 (66) Mississippi
    Kentucky 1 1 (47) at Miss. St.
    Boise St. (51½) at Colo. St.
    at Ohio St. 17½ 18½ (60) Penn St.
    at Notre Dame (62½) N. Carolina
    at NC State (57) Louisville
    at Utah 5 (60½) UCLA
    at BYU (63½) Virginia
    at Stanford (48) Washington
    at S. Diego St. 1 1 (44½) Fresno St.

    NFL

    Sunday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Cincinnati 10½ (42) at NY Jets
    at Indianapolis 1 (51) Tennessee
    LA Rams 15 14½ (47½) at Houston
    at Cleveland 3 (42½) Pittsburgh
    Philadelphia 3 (48) at Detroit
    San Francisco (39½) at Chicago
    at Atlanta 3 (46) Carolina
    at Buffalo 13 13½ (49½) Miami
    at LA Chargers 6 (49) New England
    at Seattle 3 (43½) Jacksonville
    at Denver 3 (44) Washington
    Tampa Bay 5 (50) at N. Orleans
    Dallas 1 (55) at Minnesota

    Monday

    at Kansas City (52) NY Giants

