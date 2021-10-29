TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted OL Danny Isidora and DL Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LB Joe Walker as a COVID-19 replacement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Caleb Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OT Alex Taylor on waivers.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Waived DE Eric Banks.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Eric Banks on waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree (COVID-19 replacement) and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve and WR Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived K Tristan Vizcaino.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Alberth Huggins and OL Will Clapp to the practice squad. Released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Ronald Blair from the practice squad injured list. Released DB Natrell Jamerson.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Isaak Phillips from Rockford loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned RW Justin Danforth to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and D Jon Lizotte from Iowa (AHL). Placed C Rem Pittick and RW Mats Zuccarello on COVID-19 protocol. Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa City (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vokojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL). Assigned G Nicco Daws to Utica.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned LW Remi Elie to Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension. Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen to the active roster.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed F Carlos Fornaris to a standard player contract (SPC).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled C Tyler Busch from Henderson (AHL). Signed F Taylor Ross to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carson Vance and F Aaron Huffnagle.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Ryan Edquist from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Evan Moyse to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated G Cedrick Andree from the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Kyle Puuncy from the reserve list.