    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 4 1 .800
    Philadelphia 3 2 .600 1
    Toronto 3 3 .500
    Brooklyn 3 3 .500
    Boston 2 3 .400 2

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 4 1 .800
    Washington 4 1 .800
    Charlotte 4 2 .667 ½
    Atlanta 3 2 .600 1
    Orlando 1 5 .167

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 4 1 .800
    Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1
    Cleveland 3 2 .600 1
    Indiana 1 5 .167
    Detroit 0 4 .000

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 3 1 .750
    Memphis 3 2 .600 ½
    Houston 1 4 .200
    San Antonio 1 4 .200
    New Orleans 1 5 .167 3

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 4 0 1.000
    Minnesota 3 1 .750 1
    Denver 2 2 .500 2
    Portland 2 2 .500 2
    Oklahoma City 1 4 .200

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 4 1 .800
    Sacramento 3 2 .600 1
    L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2
    Phoenix 1 3 .250
    L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250

    Thursday

    Washington 122, Atlanta 111

    Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102

    New York 104, Chicago 103

    Utah 122, Houston 91

    Dallas 104, San Antonio 99

    Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT

    Friday

    Toronto 110, Orlando 109

    Miami 114, Charlotte 99

    Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98

    Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109

    Dallas at Denver, late

    L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

    Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late

    Today

    Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

    New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

    Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

    Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

    Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    BROOKLYN 105,

    INDIANA 98

    INDIANA (98): Holiday 2-8 0-0 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 16, Turner 2-7 5-7 9, Duarte 9-19 0-1 19, McConnell 4-14 0-1 8, Craig 9-16 6-8 28, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 4-10 4-4 12, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Jarreau 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 0-5 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-93 16-23 98.

    BROOKLYN (105): Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Durant 7-10 7-8 22, Griffin 1-7 1-1 3, Harden 5-11 16-19 29, Harris 3-9 2-2 9, Aldridge 10-16 1-3 21, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, Millsap 2-4 4-7 8, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Mills 2-5 0-1 5. Totals 34-76 31-41 105.

    Indiana 38 17 19 24 98
    Brooklyn 26 32 27 20 105

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-29 (Craig 4-7, Holiday 2-5, Duarte 1-4, Sabonis 1-4, McConnell 0-2, Lamb 0-3, Turner 0-3, Wanamaker 0-1), Brooklyn 6-26 (Harden 3-6, Mills 1-2, Durant 1-3, Harris 1-6, Carter 0-3, Griffin 0-4, Millsap 0-1, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 46 (Craig 11), Brooklyn 50 (Durant 11). Assists—Indiana 20 (Sabonis 6), Brooklyn 20 (Harden 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 27, Brooklyn 21. A—16,139 (17,732).

    G League

    PRESEASON

    Friday

    Wisconsin 119, Windy City 87

    Iowa 98, G League Ignite 87

    Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, late

    Today

    Salt Lake City at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

    Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    G League Ignite at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

