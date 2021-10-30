BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB New York 4 1 .800 — Philadelphia 3 2 .600 1 Toronto 3 3 .500 1½ Brooklyn 3 3 .500 1½ Boston 2 3 .400 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 4 1 .800 — Washington 4 1 .800 — Charlotte 4 2 .667 ½ Atlanta 3 2 .600 1 Orlando 1 5 .167 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 — Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1 Cleveland 3 2 .600 1 Indiana 1 5 .167 3½ Detroit 0 4 .000 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 3 1 .750 — Memphis 3 2 .600 ½ Houston 1 4 .200 2½ San Antonio 1 4 .200 2½ New Orleans 1 5 .167 3

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 4 0 1.000 — Minnesota 3 1 .750 1 Denver 2 2 .500 2 Portland 2 2 .500 2 Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 4 1 .800 — Sacramento 3 2 .600 1 L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2 Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½ L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250 2½

Thursday

Washington 122, Atlanta 111

Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102

New York 104, Chicago 103

Utah 122, Houston 91

Dallas 104, San Antonio 99

Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT

Friday

Toronto 110, Orlando 109

Miami 114, Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98

Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109

Dallas at Denver, late

L.A. Clippers at Portland, late

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

BROOKLYN 105,

INDIANA 98

INDIANA (98): Holiday 2-8 0-0 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 16, Turner 2-7 5-7 9, Duarte 9-19 0-1 19, McConnell 4-14 0-1 8, Craig 9-16 6-8 28, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 4-10 4-4 12, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Jarreau 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 0-5 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-93 16-23 98.

BROOKLYN (105): Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Durant 7-10 7-8 22, Griffin 1-7 1-1 3, Harden 5-11 16-19 29, Harris 3-9 2-2 9, Aldridge 10-16 1-3 21, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, Millsap 2-4 4-7 8, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Mills 2-5 0-1 5. Totals 34-76 31-41 105.

Indiana 38 17 19 24 — 98 Brooklyn 26 32 27 20 — 105

3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-29 (Craig 4-7, Holiday 2-5, Duarte 1-4, Sabonis 1-4, McConnell 0-2, Lamb 0-3, Turner 0-3, Wanamaker 0-1), Brooklyn 6-26 (Harden 3-6, Mills 1-2, Durant 1-3, Harris 1-6, Carter 0-3, Griffin 0-4, Millsap 0-1, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 46 (Craig 11), Brooklyn 50 (Durant 11). Assists—Indiana 20 (Sabonis 6), Brooklyn 20 (Harden 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 27, Brooklyn 21. A—16,139 (17,732).

G League

PRESEASON

Friday

Wisconsin 119, Windy City 87

Iowa 98, G League Ignite 87

Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, late

Today

Salt Lake City at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

G League Ignite at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.