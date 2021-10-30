Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Brooklyn
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|2
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Orlando
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|New Orleans
|1
|5
|.167
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Portland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Thursday
Washington 122, Atlanta 111
Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102
New York 104, Chicago 103
Utah 122, Houston 91
Dallas 104, San Antonio 99
Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT
Friday
Toronto 110, Orlando 109
Miami 114, Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98
Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109
Dallas at Denver, late
L.A. Clippers at Portland, late
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN 105,
INDIANA 98
INDIANA (98): Holiday 2-8 0-0 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 16, Turner 2-7 5-7 9, Duarte 9-19 0-1 19, McConnell 4-14 0-1 8, Craig 9-16 6-8 28, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 4-10 4-4 12, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0, Jarreau 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 0-5 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-93 16-23 98.
BROOKLYN (105): Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Durant 7-10 7-8 22, Griffin 1-7 1-1 3, Harden 5-11 16-19 29, Harris 3-9 2-2 9, Aldridge 10-16 1-3 21, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, Millsap 2-4 4-7 8, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Mills 2-5 0-1 5. Totals 34-76 31-41 105.
|Indiana
|38
|17
|19
|24
|—
|98
|Brooklyn
|26
|32
|27
|20
|—
|105
3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-29 (Craig 4-7, Holiday 2-5, Duarte 1-4, Sabonis 1-4, McConnell 0-2, Lamb 0-3, Turner 0-3, Wanamaker 0-1), Brooklyn 6-26 (Harden 3-6, Mills 1-2, Durant 1-3, Harris 1-6, Carter 0-3, Griffin 0-4, Millsap 0-1, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 46 (Craig 11), Brooklyn 50 (Durant 11). Assists—Indiana 20 (Sabonis 6), Brooklyn 20 (Harden 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 27, Brooklyn 21. A—16,139 (17,732).
G League
PRESEASON
Friday
Wisconsin 119, Windy City 87
Iowa 98, G League Ignite 87
Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Salt Lake City at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Ciudad De Mexico at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday
G League Ignite at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
