    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    Exhibition

    NOTRE DAME 87, NAZARETH 37

    Nazareth 13 24 37
    Notre Dame 49 38 87

    Notre Dame: Wesley 11, Konieczny 4, Hubb 12, Ryan 16, Laszewski 11, Atkinson 15, Taylor 1, Goodwin 13, Zona 2, Morgan 2

    Nazareth: B. Broderick 3, Johnson 2, Gabel 6, Underwood 9, Haggard 3, Stenglein 6, Park 8

    SAINT FRANCIS 89, GRACELAND 69

    Graceland 34 35 69
    Saint Francis 37 52 89

    Saint Francis: Ejah 22, Mull 15, McKeeman 14, Cushingberry 13, Burke 11, Bailey 6, Smith 4, Thompson 3, Elwer 2

    Graceland: Wilson 18, Compas 11, Lattimer 9, Branton 8, Washington 7, Wright 7, Newsome 5, Pettiford 4

    GRACE 96, CONCORDIA 64

    Concordia 30 34 64
    Grace 56 40 96

    Grace: Davidson 15, Gill IV 15, Malone 13, Wadding 12, Graber 2, Scott 14, Sickafoose 13, Stoltzfus 12

    Concordia: Ritsema 14, Hronis 9, Johnson 7, Jones 4, Clark 6, Priddy 6, Neff 6, Kohler 3, Brighton 3, Canfield 3, French 2, Ayalew 1

    INDIANA WESLEYAN 90,

    INDIANA TECH 82

    Indiana Wesleyan 53 37 90
    Indiana Tech 34 48 82

    Indiana Wesleyan: Piercefield 13, Adetukasi 11, Largey 30, Thompson III 17, Maxwell 12, Stephens 2, Kliewer 5

    Indiana Tech: Smith 11, Stein 15, McKinney 14, Perez 2, Kline 17, J. Davison 2, Lehrman 8, B. Davison 5, Helm 8

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan 4 0 123 66 7 0 264 100
    Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
    Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130
    Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103
    Maryland 1 3 67 168 4 3 196 208
    Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158
    Indiana 0 4 28 132 2 5 141 215

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 3 1 115 64 6 1 196 102
    Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137
    Wisconsin 2 2 81 67 4 3 148 129
    Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114
    Illinois 2 3 76 97 3 5 144 190
    Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176
    Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

    Today

    Michigan at Michigan St., noon

    Indiana at Maryland, noon

    Rutgers at Illinois, noon

    Iowa at Wisconsin, noon

    Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
    Miami (OH) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
    Buffalo 2 2 127 108 4 4 259 205
    Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
    Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
    Bowl. Green 0 4 90 151 2 6 156 231

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
    Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146
    Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
    W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
    C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
    E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

    Today

    Bowling Green at Buffalo, noon

    Tuesday

    Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Indiana Wesleyan 3 1 6 1
    Concordia 3 1 5 1
    Lawrence Tech 2 1 6 1
    Siena Heights 2 1 3 3
    Taylor 1 3 2 5
    Saint Francis 0 3 2 4
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 4 0 4 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 1 5 2
    Saint Xavier 3 1 5 2
    Roosevelt 2 2 3 4
    Judson 2 2 3 5
    Saint Ambrose 2 2 3 5
    Missouri Baptist 0 4 3 5
    Trinity International 0 4 2 6

    Today

    Concordia at Lawrence Tech, noon

    Siena Heights at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Saint Francis at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Saint Xavier, 1 p.m,

    Missouri Baptist at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.

    Olivet Nazarene at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    St. Ambrose at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

