    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Cross Country

    STATE FINALS

    Today

    At Wabash Valley Complex, Terre Haute

    Boys, noon; Girls, 3 p.m.

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0

    Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17

    Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7

    Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14

    Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

    Fri.: Leo at Northridge

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

    Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

    Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

    Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27

    Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

    Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

    Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0

    Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0

    Oct. 29: Oak Hill 30, Peru 28, 2OT

    Fri.: Peru at Norwell

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

    Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

    Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3

    Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26

    Fri.: South Adams at Union City

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

    Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13

    Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

    Fri.: Triton at Adams Central

    CARROLL 21,

    HOMESTEAD 0

    Homestead 0 0 0 0 0
    Carroll 3 3 8 7 21

    C—Lopez 23 FG

    C—Lopez 19 FG

    C—Becker 5 run (Haffner pass from Becker)

    C—Becker 3 run (Lopez kick)

    SNIDER 21,

    NORTHROP 17

    Northrop 7 3 7 0 17
    Snider 7 7 0 7 21

    N—Davis 8 pass from Norfleet (Gump kick)

    S—Brown 36 run (Peterson kick)

    N—Gump 37 FG

    S—Brown 1 run (Peterson kick)

    N—Davis 25 pass from Schmenk (Gump kick)

    S—Wortman 5 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

    BISHOP DWENGER 10, NORTH SIDE 7

    North Side 0 0 0 7 7
    Dwenger 3 7 0 0 10

    BD—N/A 37 FG

    BD—N/A 1 run (N/A kick)

    NS—Williams 15 pass from Woods (Libby-Callahan kick)

    LEO 44, DEKALB 14

    DeKalb 0 0 7 7 14
    Leo 24 20 0 0 44

    L—Sheron 12 run (Fuller run)

    L—Sheron 23 run (Fuller run)

    L—Sheron 11 pass from Barbour (Sheron run)

    L—Crawford 11 run (kick failed)

    L—Schott 16 pass from Barbour (Patton kick)

    L—Barbour 3 run (Patton kick)

    D—Wiley 15 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)

    D—Schultz 28 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)

    NORWELL 27,

    CONCORDIA 0

    Concordia 0 0 0 0 0
    Norwell 7 0 13 7 27

    N—L. Graft 55 run (DeLeon kick)

    N—L. Graft interception (kick blocked)

    N—L. Graft 14 run (DeLeon kick)

    N—fumble recovery (DeLeon kick)

    EASTSIDE 38,

    CENTRAL NOBLE 6

    Eastside 8 24 6 0 38
    Central Noble 0 0 6 0 6

    E—L. Davis 4 run (L. Davis run)

    E—Holman 5 run (Munsey run)

    E—L. Davis 8 run (Holman run)

    E—Holman 13 pass from Davis (Holman run)

    CN—Hoover 10 run (run failed)

    E—Holman 10 run (run failed)

    SOUTH ADAMS 6,

    MONROE CENTRAL 3

    Monroe Central 3 0 0 0 3
    South Adams 0 6 0 0 6

    MC—Taylor 26 FG

    SA—Schoch 4 pass from Wanner (run failed)

    ADAMS CENTRAL 56, SOUTHWOOD 0

    Southwood 0 0 0 0 0
    Adams Cent. 21 28 7 0 56

    AC—Heyerly 17 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—A. Currie 33 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Heyerly 24 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Black 10 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—A. Currie 62 punt return (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Yergler 44 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Neuenschwander 50 run (T. Currie kick)

    AC—Hamilton 1 run (Sprunger kick)

    SCORES

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 2

    Penn 21, Elkhart 7

    Sectional 4

    Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0

    Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

    Sectional 5

    Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0

    Carmel 35, Avon 21

    Sectional 6

    Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

    Sectional 7

    Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8

    Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21

    Sectional 8

    Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 10

    Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0

    Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

    Sectional 12

    Kokomo 35, Anderson 6

    Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21

    Sectional 13

    Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7

    Sectional 14

    New Palestine 26, Franklin 0

    Sectional 15

    Bloomington South 16, Castle 14

    Sectional 16

    New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7

    Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 18

    New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0

    Sectional 21

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34

    Sectional 22

    Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

    Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

    Sectional 24

    Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 25

    Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0

    Sectional 28

    Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

    Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6

    Sectional 29

    Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

    Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

    Sectional 30

    Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0

    Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0

    Sectional 31

    Brownstown 28, Batesville 14

    Sectional 32

    Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 33

    Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

    Sectional 34

    LaVille 14, Bremen 6

    Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

    Sectional 36

    Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

    Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

    Sectional 37

    Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0

    Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

    Sectional 38

    Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

    Sectional 39

    Paoli 28, Providence 14

    Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

    Sectional 40

    Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27

    CLASS A

    Sectional 41

    Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

    N. Judson 40, Winamac 13

    Sectional 42

    Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Ch. 7

    Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

    Sectional 45

    Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6

    Sectional 46

    Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0

    Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13

    Sectional 47

    N. Decatur 26, Milan 12

    Tri 79, Knightstown 0

    Sectional 48

    Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

    Soccer

    STATE FINALS

    At IUPUI

    Friday

    Boys 2A: Brebeuf Jesuit 3, W. Lafayette 1

    Boys A: Westview 4, Providence 2, OT

    Today

    Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.

    Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

    Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.

    Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,

    6:30 p.m.

    BREBEUF JESUIT 3,

    WEST LAFAYETTE 1

    West Lafayette 1 0 1
    Brebeuf Jesuit 1 2 3

    G—Cooke (WL), Boes (BJ), Warren 2 (BJ). A—Boes (BJ), Warren (BJ).

    Volleyball

    AREA SEMI-STATES

    Today

    At Huntington North

    Class 2A

    Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.

    Class 3A

    West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.

