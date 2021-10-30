HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

STATE FINALS

Today

At Wabash Valley Complex, Terre Haute

Boys, noon; Girls, 3 p.m.

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0

Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17

Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7

Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14

Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

Fri.: Leo at Northridge

Sectional 20

Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27

Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0

Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian

Sectional 27

Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0

Oct. 29: Oak Hill 30, Peru 28, 2OT

Fri.: Peru at Norwell

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3

Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26

Fri.: South Adams at Union City

Sectional 44

Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13

Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

Fri.: Triton at Adams Central

CARROLL 21,

HOMESTEAD 0

Homestead 0 0 0 0 — 0 Carroll 3 3 8 7 — 21

C—Lopez 23 FG

C—Lopez 19 FG

C—Becker 5 run (Haffner pass from Becker)

C—Becker 3 run (Lopez kick)

SNIDER 21,

NORTHROP 17

Northrop 7 3 7 0 — 17 Snider 7 7 0 7 — 21

N—Davis 8 pass from Norfleet (Gump kick)

S—Brown 36 run (Peterson kick)

N—Gump 37 FG

S—Brown 1 run (Peterson kick)

N—Davis 25 pass from Schmenk (Gump kick)

S—Wortman 5 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

BISHOP DWENGER 10, NORTH SIDE 7

North Side 0 0 0 7 — 7 Dwenger 3 7 0 0 — 10

BD—N/A 37 FG

BD—N/A 1 run (N/A kick)

NS—Williams 15 pass from Woods (Libby-Callahan kick)

LEO 44, DEKALB 14

DeKalb 0 0 7 7 — 14 Leo 24 20 0 0 — 44

L—Sheron 12 run (Fuller run)

L—Sheron 23 run (Fuller run)

L—Sheron 11 pass from Barbour (Sheron run)

L—Crawford 11 run (kick failed)

L—Schott 16 pass from Barbour (Patton kick)

L—Barbour 3 run (Patton kick)

D—Wiley 15 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)

D—Schultz 28 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)

NORWELL 27,

CONCORDIA 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0 — 0 Norwell 7 0 13 7 — 27

N—L. Graft 55 run (DeLeon kick)

N—L. Graft interception (kick blocked)

N—L. Graft 14 run (DeLeon kick)

N—fumble recovery (DeLeon kick)

EASTSIDE 38,

CENTRAL NOBLE 6

Eastside 8 24 6 0 — 38 Central Noble 0 0 6 0 — 6

E—L. Davis 4 run (L. Davis run)

E—Holman 5 run (Munsey run)

E—L. Davis 8 run (Holman run)

E—Holman 13 pass from Davis (Holman run)

CN—Hoover 10 run (run failed)

E—Holman 10 run (run failed)

SOUTH ADAMS 6,

MONROE CENTRAL 3

Monroe Central 3 0 0 0 — 3 South Adams 0 6 0 0 — 6

MC—Taylor 26 FG

SA—Schoch 4 pass from Wanner (run failed)

ADAMS CENTRAL 56, SOUTHWOOD 0

Southwood 0 0 0 0 — 0 Adams Cent. 21 28 7 0 — 56

AC—Heyerly 17 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 33 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

AC—Heyerly 24 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Black 10 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 62 punt return (T. Currie kick)

AC—Yergler 44 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

AC—Neuenschwander 50 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Hamilton 1 run (Sprunger kick)

SCORES

CLASS 6A

Sectional 2

Penn 21, Elkhart 7

Sectional 4

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0

Westfield 49, Noblesville 6

Sectional 5

Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0

Carmel 35, Avon 21

Sectional 6

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14

Sectional 7

Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8

Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21

Sectional 8

Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7

CLASS 5A

Sectional 10

Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0

Mishawaka 35, Concord 7

Sectional 12

Kokomo 35, Anderson 6

Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21

Sectional 13

Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7

Sectional 14

New Palestine 26, Franklin 0

Sectional 15

Bloomington South 16, Castle 14

Sectional 16

New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7

Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0

Sectional 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34

Sectional 22

Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14

Sectional 24

Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0

Sectional 28

Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8

Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6

Sectional 29

Danville 39, Indian Creek 6

Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2

Sectional 30

Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0

Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0

Sectional 31

Brownstown 28, Batesville 14

Sectional 32

Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2

Sectional 34

LaVille 14, Bremen 6

Pioneer 18, Delphi 0

Sectional 36

Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14

Tipton 44, Alexandria 18

Sectional 37

Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Sectional 38

Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 39

Paoli 28, Providence 14

Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7

Sectional 40

Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27

CLASS A

Sectional 41

Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

N. Judson 40, Winamac 13

Sectional 42

Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Ch. 7

Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14

Sectional 45

Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6

Sectional 46

Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0

Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13

Sectional 47

N. Decatur 26, Milan 12

Tri 79, Knightstown 0

Sectional 48

Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0

Soccer

STATE FINALS

At IUPUI

Friday

Boys 2A: Brebeuf Jesuit 3, W. Lafayette 1

Boys A: Westview 4, Providence 2, OT

Today

Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.

Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.

Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,

6:30 p.m.

BREBEUF JESUIT 3,

WEST LAFAYETTE 1

West Lafayette 1 0 — 1 Brebeuf Jesuit 1 2 — 3

G—Cooke (WL), Boes (BJ), Warren 2 (BJ). A—Boes (BJ), Warren (BJ).

Volleyball

AREA SEMI-STATES

Today

At Huntington North

Class 2A

Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.