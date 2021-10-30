Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
STATE FINALS
Today
At Wabash Valley Complex, Terre Haute
Boys, noon; Girls, 3 p.m.
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0
Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17
Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7
Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29
Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14
Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21
Fri.: Leo at Northridge
Sectional 20
Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13
Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18
Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34
Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27
Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27
Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14
Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3
Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0
Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian
Sectional 27
Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8
Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0
Oct. 29: Oak Hill 30, Peru 28, 2OT
Fri.: Peru at Norwell
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6
Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7
Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3
Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26
Fri.: South Adams at Union City
Sectional 44
Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15
Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13
Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0
Fri.: Triton at Adams Central
CARROLL 21,
HOMESTEAD 0
|Homestead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Carroll
|3
|3
|8
|7
|—
|21
C—Lopez 23 FG
C—Lopez 19 FG
C—Becker 5 run (Haffner pass from Becker)
C—Becker 3 run (Lopez kick)
SNIDER 21,
NORTHROP 17
|Northrop
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Snider
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
N—Davis 8 pass from Norfleet (Gump kick)
S—Brown 36 run (Peterson kick)
N—Gump 37 FG
S—Brown 1 run (Peterson kick)
N—Davis 25 pass from Schmenk (Gump kick)
S—Wortman 5 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)
BISHOP DWENGER 10, NORTH SIDE 7
|North Side
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Dwenger
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
BD—N/A 37 FG
BD—N/A 1 run (N/A kick)
NS—Williams 15 pass from Woods (Libby-Callahan kick)
LEO 44, DEKALB 14
|DeKalb
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Leo
|24
|20
|0
|0
|—
|44
L—Sheron 12 run (Fuller run)
L—Sheron 23 run (Fuller run)
L—Sheron 11 pass from Barbour (Sheron run)
L—Crawford 11 run (kick failed)
L—Schott 16 pass from Barbour (Patton kick)
L—Barbour 3 run (Patton kick)
D—Wiley 15 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)
D—Schultz 28 pass from N/A (Wilson kick)
NORWELL 27,
CONCORDIA 0
|Concordia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Norwell
|7
|0
|13
|7
|—
|27
N—L. Graft 55 run (DeLeon kick)
N—L. Graft interception (kick blocked)
N—L. Graft 14 run (DeLeon kick)
N—fumble recovery (DeLeon kick)
EASTSIDE 38,
CENTRAL NOBLE 6
|Eastside
|8
|24
|6
|0
|—
|38
|Central Noble
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
E—L. Davis 4 run (L. Davis run)
E—Holman 5 run (Munsey run)
E—L. Davis 8 run (Holman run)
E—Holman 13 pass from Davis (Holman run)
CN—Hoover 10 run (run failed)
E—Holman 10 run (run failed)
SOUTH ADAMS 6,
MONROE CENTRAL 3
|Monroe Central
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|South Adams
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
MC—Taylor 26 FG
SA—Schoch 4 pass from Wanner (run failed)
ADAMS CENTRAL 56, SOUTHWOOD 0
|Southwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Adams Cent.
|21
|28
|7
|0
|—
|56
AC—Heyerly 17 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—A. Currie 33 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)
AC—Heyerly 24 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Black 10 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—A. Currie 62 punt return (T. Currie kick)
AC—Yergler 44 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)
AC—Neuenschwander 50 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Hamilton 1 run (Sprunger kick)
SCORES
CLASS 6A
Sectional 2
Penn 21, Elkhart 7
Sectional 4
Hamilton Southeastern 34, Fishers 0
Westfield 49, Noblesville 6
Sectional 5
Brownsburg 36, Indpls Pike 0
Carmel 35, Avon 21
Sectional 6
Indpls Ben Davis 41, Southport 14
Sectional 7
Lawrence Central 13, Warren Central 8
Lawrence North 41, Indpls N. Central 21
Sectional 8
Center Grove 35, Franklin Central 7
CLASS 5A
Sectional 10
Michigan City 42, S. Bend Adams 0
Mishawaka 35, Concord 7
Sectional 12
Kokomo 35, Anderson 6
Zionsville 42, Lafayette Harrison 21
Sectional 13
Indpls Cathedral 47, Plainfield 7
Sectional 14
New Palestine 26, Franklin 0
Sectional 15
Bloomington South 16, Castle 14
Sectional 16
New Albany 28, Floyd Central 7
Seymour 18, Bedford N. Lawrence 10
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
New Prairie 23, Culver Academy 7
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21, Kankakee Valley 0
Sectional 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Greenfield 34
Sectional 22
Indpls Chatard 51, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 14
Sectional 24
Northview 49, Ev. Reitz 28
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
Hanover Central 40, Benton Central 0
Sectional 28
Indpls Brebeuf 35, N. Montgomery 8
Western Boone 23, Guerin Catholic 6
Sectional 29
Danville 39, Indian Creek 6
Tri-West 35, Indpls Ritter 2
Sectional 30
Owen Valley 35, Brown Co. 0
Vincennes 28, Edgewood 0
Sectional 31
Brownstown 28, Batesville 14
Sectional 32
Gibson Southern 56, Salem 21
CLASS 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2
Sectional 34
LaVille 14, Bremen 6
Pioneer 18, Delphi 0
Sectional 36
Eastbrook 46, Lapel 14
Tipton 44, Alexandria 18
Sectional 37
Lafayette Catholic 27, Southmont 0
Speedway 12, Monrovia 6
Sectional 38
Indpls Scecina 34, Shenandoah 0
Sectional 39
Paoli 28, Providence 14
Triton Central 42, Clarksville 7
Sectional 40
Ev. Mater Dei 28, Linton 27
CLASS A
Sectional 41
Culver 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
N. Judson 40, Winamac 13
Sectional 42
Carroll (Flora) 25, Traders Point Ch. 7
Clinton Prairie 44, Tri-County 14
Sectional 45
Parke Heritage 38, S. Putnam 6
Sectional 46
Covenant Christian 35, Indpls Tindley 0
Indpls Lutheran 25, Indpls Park Tudor 13
Sectional 47
N. Decatur 26, Milan 12
Tri 79, Knightstown 0
Sectional 48
Springs Valley 35, W. Washington 0
Soccer
STATE FINALS
At IUPUI
Friday
Boys 2A: Brebeuf Jesuit 3, W. Lafayette 1
Boys A: Westview 4, Providence 2, OT
Today
Girls A: Andrean vs. Heritage Ch., 11 a.m.
Girls 2A: Mishawaka Marian vs. Evansville Memorial, 1:30 p.m.
Girls 3A: Homestead vs. Carmel, 4 p.m.
Boys 3A: Noblesville vs. Carmel,
6:30 p.m.
BREBEUF JESUIT 3,
WEST LAFAYETTE 1
|West Lafayette
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Brebeuf Jesuit
|1
|2
|—
|3
G—Cooke (WL), Boes (BJ), Warren 2 (BJ). A—Boes (BJ), Warren (BJ).
Volleyball
AREA SEMI-STATES
Today
At Huntington North
Class 2A
Andrean vs. South Adams, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
West Lafayette vs. Bellmont, 2:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story