NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 8 8 0 0 16 34 15 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 23 14 Detroit 8 4 2 2 10 25 26 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 6 3 3 0 6 15 18 Ottawa 7 3 4 0 6 21 20 Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 15 25

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 7 0 0 14 31 11 Washington 8 5 0 3 13 30 19 N.Y. Rangers 8 5 2 1 11 19 18 Philadelphia 6 4 1 1 9 25 17 Pittsburgh 7 3 2 2 8 24 21 Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 19 19 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 28 15 Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 21 22 Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 27 24 Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 24 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 7 3 4 0 6 20 26 Chicago 8 0 6 2 2 17 36 Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 12 37

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 7 5 1 1 11 25 15 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 San Jose 7 4 3 0 8 20 18 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 23 27 Seattle 8 3 4 1 7 22 25 Vancouver 8 3 4 1 7 21 23 Anaheim 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 Los Angeles 7 1 5 1 3 16 23

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1

Carolina 3, Boston 0

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Seattle 4, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2

Montreal 4, San Jose 0

Friday

Washington 2, Arizona 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Today

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

FLORIDA 3,

DETROIT 2, OT

Florida 2 0 0 1 — 3 Detroit 0 1 1 0 — 2

First Period—1, Florida, Luostarinen 2 (Nutivaara, Montour), 8:43. 2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Duclair), 18:49. Penalties—Montour, FLA (Tripping), 16:44; Gudas, FLA (Holding), 19:12.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Gagner 2 (Stecher, Stephens), 2:15. Penalties—Stephens, DET (Holding), 16:23; Seider, DET (Tripping), 19:55.

Third Period—4, Detroit, Suter 1 (Seider, Fabbri), 17:19. Penalties—Tippett, FLA (Hooking), 3:28; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 8:00; Hronek, DET (Interference), 9:33.

Overtime—5, Florida, Barkov 4 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 3:29. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Florida 10-14-6-2—32. Detroit 11-7-11-1—30.

Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 5-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (32-29).

A—0 (20,000). T—2:29.

Referees—Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

CAROLINA 6,

CHICAGO 3

Chicago 2 0 1 — 3 Carolina 4 2 0 — 6

First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 1 (Gustafsson, Toews), 6:12. 2, Carolina, DeAngelo 2 (Trocheck), 7:10. 3, Chicago, Gaudette 1 (Gustafsson, Kurashev), 10:21 (pp). 4, Carolina, Staal 2 (Slavin, Bear), 13:09. 5, Carolina, Stepan 1 (Fast), 13:26. 6, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Aho, Cole), 18:40. Penalties—Skjei, CAR (High Sticking), 8:55; Carpenter, CHI (Slashing), 10:58; Svechnikov, CAR (High Sticking), 13:33.

Second Period—7, Carolina, Aho 5 (Teravainen, DeAngelo), 3:43 (pp). 8, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (DeAngelo, Trocheck), 6:16. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Holding), 2:32; Trocheck, CAR (Cross Checking), 9:47; Necas, CAR (Slashing), 13:29; Gaudette, CHI (Hooking), 15:49; Bear, CAR (Tripping), 18:03.

Third Period—9, Chicago, DeBrincat 4 (Kubalik, Jones), 8:08 (pp). Penalties—DeAngelo, CAR (Fighting), 3:55; R.Johnson, CHI (Fighting), 3:55; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:25; Svechnikov, CAR (Roughing), 7:25; Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Roughing), 7:25; Skjei, CAR (Roughing), 14:35; Lorentz, CAR (Interference), 17:21.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-12-4—26. Carolina 18-10-7—35.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 8; Carolina 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-2-2 (35 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (26-23).

A—16,434 (18,680). T—2:31.

Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 16 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Florida 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11 Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 2 Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 23 KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 6 Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9 Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

Norfolk 2, Florida 1

Toledo 10, Iowa 1

Utah 3, Wichita 0

Jacksonville at Greenville, late

Wheeling at Kansas City, late

Rapid City at Idaho, late

Today

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.