Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|34
|15
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|14
|Detroit
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|25
|26
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Toronto
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|25
|Boston
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|18
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|21
|20
|Montreal
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|15
|25
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|11
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|30
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|19
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|25
|17
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|24
|21
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|19
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|28
|15
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|22
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|27
|24
|Dallas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|15
|24
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Colorado
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|26
|Chicago
|8
|0
|6
|2
|2
|17
|36
|Arizona
|8
|0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|37
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|25
|15
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|18
|San Jose
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|20
|18
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|27
|Seattle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|22
|25
|Vancouver
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Anaheim
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|28
|35
|Los Angeles
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|16
|23
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1
Carolina 3, Boston 0
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Seattle 4, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2
Montreal 4, San Jose 0
Friday
Washington 2, Arizona 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Carolina 6, Chicago 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4, SO
Ottawa 4, Dallas 1
Today
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.
FLORIDA 3,
DETROIT 2, OT
|Florida
|2
|0
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period—1, Florida, Luostarinen 2 (Nutivaara, Montour), 8:43. 2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Duclair), 18:49. Penalties—Montour, FLA (Tripping), 16:44; Gudas, FLA (Holding), 19:12.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Gagner 2 (Stecher, Stephens), 2:15. Penalties—Stephens, DET (Holding), 16:23; Seider, DET (Tripping), 19:55.
Third Period—4, Detroit, Suter 1 (Seider, Fabbri), 17:19. Penalties—Tippett, FLA (Hooking), 3:28; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 8:00; Hronek, DET (Interference), 9:33.
Overtime—5, Florida, Barkov 4 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 3:29. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Florida 10-14-6-2—32. Detroit 11-7-11-1—30.
Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 5-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (32-29).
A—0 (20,000). T—2:29.
Referees—Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.
CAROLINA 6,
CHICAGO 3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|—
|6
First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 1 (Gustafsson, Toews), 6:12. 2, Carolina, DeAngelo 2 (Trocheck), 7:10. 3, Chicago, Gaudette 1 (Gustafsson, Kurashev), 10:21 (pp). 4, Carolina, Staal 2 (Slavin, Bear), 13:09. 5, Carolina, Stepan 1 (Fast), 13:26. 6, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Aho, Cole), 18:40. Penalties—Skjei, CAR (High Sticking), 8:55; Carpenter, CHI (Slashing), 10:58; Svechnikov, CAR (High Sticking), 13:33.
Second Period—7, Carolina, Aho 5 (Teravainen, DeAngelo), 3:43 (pp). 8, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (DeAngelo, Trocheck), 6:16. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Holding), 2:32; Trocheck, CAR (Cross Checking), 9:47; Necas, CAR (Slashing), 13:29; Gaudette, CHI (Hooking), 15:49; Bear, CAR (Tripping), 18:03.
Third Period—9, Chicago, DeBrincat 4 (Kubalik, Jones), 8:08 (pp). Penalties—DeAngelo, CAR (Fighting), 3:55; R.Johnson, CHI (Fighting), 3:55; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:25; Svechnikov, CAR (Roughing), 7:25; Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Roughing), 7:25; Skjei, CAR (Roughing), 14:35; Lorentz, CAR (Interference), 17:21.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-12-4—26. Carolina 18-10-7—35.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 8; Carolina 1 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-2-2 (35 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (26-23).
A—16,434 (18,680). T—2:31.
Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Adirondack
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|16
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|S. Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Iowa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|KOMETS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6
|Kalamazoo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Wheeling
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Wichita
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0
Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
Norfolk 2, Florida 1
Toledo 10, Iowa 1
Utah 3, Wichita 0
Jacksonville at Greenville, late
Wheeling at Kansas City, late
Rapid City at Idaho, late
Today
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
