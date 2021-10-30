The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 30, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 8 8 0 0 16 34 15
    Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 23 14
    Detroit 8 4 2 2 10 25 26
    Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28
    Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25
    Boston 6 3 3 0 6 15 18
    Ottawa 7 3 4 0 6 21 20
    Montreal 8 2 6 0 4 15 25

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 7 7 0 0 14 31 11
    Washington 8 5 0 3 13 30 19
    N.Y. Rangers 8 5 2 1 11 19 18
    Philadelphia 6 4 1 1 9 25 17
    Pittsburgh 7 3 2 2 8 24 21
    Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 19 19
    N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15
    New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 28 15
    Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 21 22
    Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 27 24
    Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 24
    Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20
    Colorado 7 3 4 0 6 20 26
    Chicago 8 0 6 2 2 17 36
    Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 12 37

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Calgary 7 5 1 1 11 25 15
    Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18
    San Jose 7 4 3 0 8 20 18
    Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 23 27
    Seattle 8 3 4 1 7 22 25
    Vancouver 8 3 4 1 7 21 23
    Anaheim 9 2 4 3 7 28 35
    Los Angeles 7 1 5 1 3 16 23

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

    Thursday

    Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 1

    Carolina 3, Boston 0

    Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 0

    Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

    Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

    Buffalo 4, Anaheim 3, OT

    Seattle 4, Minnesota 1

    Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2

    Montreal 4, San Jose 0

    Friday

    Washington 2, Arizona 0

    N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

    Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

    Carolina 6, Chicago 3

    Vegas 5, Anaheim 4, SO

    Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

    Today

    N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

    Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

    Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

    New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

    FLORIDA 3,

    DETROIT 2, OT

    Florida 2 0 0 1 3
    Detroit 0 1 1 0 2

    First Period—1, Florida, Luostarinen 2 (Nutivaara, Montour), 8:43. 2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Duclair), 18:49. Penalties—Montour, FLA (Tripping), 16:44; Gudas, FLA (Holding), 19:12.

    Second Period—3, Detroit, Gagner 2 (Stecher, Stephens), 2:15. Penalties—Stephens, DET (Holding), 16:23; Seider, DET (Tripping), 19:55.

    Third Period—4, Detroit, Suter 1 (Seider, Fabbri), 17:19. Penalties—Tippett, FLA (Hooking), 3:28; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 8:00; Hronek, DET (Interference), 9:33.

    Overtime—5, Florida, Barkov 4 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 3:29. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Florida 10-14-6-2—32. Detroit 11-7-11-1—30.

    Power-play opportunities—Florida 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 4.

    Goalies—Florida, Bobrovsky 5-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-1-1 (32-29).

    A—0 (20,000). T—2:29.

    Referees—Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

    CAROLINA 6,

    CHICAGO 3

    Chicago 2 0 1 3
    Carolina 4 2 0 6

    First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 1 (Gustafsson, Toews), 6:12. 2, Carolina, DeAngelo 2 (Trocheck), 7:10. 3, Chicago, Gaudette 1 (Gustafsson, Kurashev), 10:21 (pp). 4, Carolina, Staal 2 (Slavin, Bear), 13:09. 5, Carolina, Stepan 1 (Fast), 13:26. 6, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Aho, Cole), 18:40. Penalties—Skjei, CAR (High Sticking), 8:55; Carpenter, CHI (Slashing), 10:58; Svechnikov, CAR (High Sticking), 13:33.

    Second Period—7, Carolina, Aho 5 (Teravainen, DeAngelo), 3:43 (pp). 8, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (DeAngelo, Trocheck), 6:16. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Holding), 2:32; Trocheck, CAR (Cross Checking), 9:47; Necas, CAR (Slashing), 13:29; Gaudette, CHI (Hooking), 15:49; Bear, CAR (Tripping), 18:03.

    Third Period—9, Chicago, DeBrincat 4 (Kubalik, Jones), 8:08 (pp). Penalties—DeAngelo, CAR (Fighting), 3:55; R.Johnson, CHI (Fighting), 3:55; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:25; Svechnikov, CAR (Roughing), 7:25; Carolina bench, served by Niederreiter (Roughing), 7:25; Skjei, CAR (Roughing), 14:35; Lorentz, CAR (Interference), 17:21.

    Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-12-4—26. Carolina 18-10-7—35.

    Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 8; Carolina 1 of 3.

    Goalies—Chicago, Lankinen 0-2-2 (35 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (26-23).

    A—16,434 (18,680). T—2:31.

    Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
    Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
    Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 5
    Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 16
    Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
    S. Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
    Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
    Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Florida 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 11
    Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Cincinnati 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 2
    Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 23
    KOMETS 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
    Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 6
    Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
    Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
    Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
    Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9
    Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
    Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
    Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Friday

    Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0

    Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0

    Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

    Norfolk 2, Florida 1

    Toledo 10, Iowa 1

    Utah 3, Wichita 0

    Jacksonville at Greenville, late

    Wheeling at Kansas City, late

    Rapid City at Idaho, late

    Today

    KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

    Wheeling at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

