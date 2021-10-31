Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Brooklyn
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Denver
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Portland
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Thursday
Washington 122, Atlanta 111
Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102
New York 104, Chicago 103
Utah 122, Houston 91
Dallas 104, San Antonio 99
Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT
Friday
Toronto 110, Orlando 109
Miami 114, Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98
Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109
Denver 106, Dallas 75
Portland 111, L.A. Clippers 92
L.A. Lakers 113, Cleveland 101
Saturday
Washington 115, Boston 112, 2OT
Detroit 110, Orlando 103
New York 123, New Orleans 117
Philadelphia 122, Atlanta 94
Toronto 97, Indiana 94
Chicago 107, Utah 99
Miami 129, Memphis 103
San Antonio 102, Milwaukee 93
Oklahoma City at Golden State, late
Denver at Minnesota, late
Cleveland at Phoenix, late
Today
Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
TORONTO 97,
INDIANA 94
TORONTO (97): Anunoby 6-13 0-0 15, Barnes 9-17 3-6 21, Achiuwa 2-9 0-0 4, Trent Jr. 3-11 0-0 8, VanVleet 6-14 2-3 16, Banton 1-4 0-0 2, Boucher 3-9 0-0 8, Mykhailiuk 6-10 2-2 16, Birch 3-5 1-1 7, Flynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 8-12 97.
INDIANA (94): LeVert 6-10 2-4 15, Sabonis 8-18 5-6 22, Turner 3-6 2-4 10, Duarte 5-11 0-0 12, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 3-6 2-2 11, Brissett 1-4 0-0 2, Holiday 6-15 0-0 16, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 11-16 94.
|Toronto
|22
|24
|21
|30
|—
|97
|Indiana
|25
|22
|19
|28
|—
|94
3-Point Goals—Toronto 11-32 (Anunoby 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Boucher 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Achiuwa 0-2, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Indiana 13-43 (Holiday 4-13, Lamb 3-5, Turner 2-5, Duarte 2-6, LeVert 1-3, Sabonis 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Brissett 0-1, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 48 (Barnes 12), Indiana 40 (Sabonis 14). Assists—Toronto 18 (Anunoby 5), Indiana 25 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 17, Indiana 17. A—10,578 (20,000).
G League
PRESEASON
Friday
Wisconsin 119, Windy City 87
Iowa 98, G League Ignite 87
Ciudad De Mexico 107, Santa Cruz 96
Saturday
Texas 105, Salt Lake City 82
Today
G League Ignite at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
