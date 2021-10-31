The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 5 1 .833
    Philadelphia 4 2 .667 1
    Toronto 4 3 .571
    Brooklyn 3 3 .500 2
    Boston 2 4 .333 3

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Washington 5 1 .833
    Miami 5 1 .833
    Charlotte 4 2 .667 1
    Atlanta 3 3 .500 2
    Orlando 1 6 .143

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 5 1 .833
    Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2
    Cleveland 3 3 .500 2
    Detroit 1 4 .200
    Indiana 1 6 .143

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 3 2 .600
    Memphis 3 3 .500 ½
    San Antonio 2 4 .333
    Houston 1 4 .200 2
    New Orleans 1 6 .143 3

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 4 1 .800
    Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½
    Denver 3 2 .600 1
    Portland 3 2 .600 1
    Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 4 1 .800
    Sacramento 3 2 .600 1
    L.A. Lakers 3 3 .500
    Phoenix 1 3 .250
    L.A. Clippers 1 4 .200 3

    Thursday

    Washington 122, Atlanta 111

    Philadelphia 110, Detroit 102

    New York 104, Chicago 103

    Utah 122, Houston 91

    Dallas 104, San Antonio 99

    Memphis 104, Golden State 101, OT

    Friday

    Toronto 110, Orlando 109

    Miami 114, Charlotte 99

    Brooklyn 105, Indiana 98

    Sacramento 113, New Orleans 109

    Denver 106, Dallas 75

    Portland 111, L.A. Clippers 92

    L.A. Lakers 113, Cleveland 101

    Saturday

    Washington 115, Boston 112, 2OT

    Detroit 110, Orlando 103

    New York 123, New Orleans 117

    Philadelphia 122, Atlanta 94

    Toronto 97, Indiana 94

    Chicago 107, Utah 99

    Miami 129, Memphis 103

    San Antonio 102, Milwaukee 93

    Oklahoma City at Golden State, late

    Denver at Minnesota, late

    Cleveland at Phoenix, late

    Today

    Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

    Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    TORONTO 97,

    INDIANA 94

    TORONTO (97): Anunoby 6-13 0-0 15, Barnes 9-17 3-6 21, Achiuwa 2-9 0-0 4, Trent Jr. 3-11 0-0 8, VanVleet 6-14 2-3 16, Banton 1-4 0-0 2, Boucher 3-9 0-0 8, Mykhailiuk 6-10 2-2 16, Birch 3-5 1-1 7, Flynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 8-12 97.

    INDIANA (94): LeVert 6-10 2-4 15, Sabonis 8-18 5-6 22, Turner 3-6 2-4 10, Duarte 5-11 0-0 12, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 3-6 2-2 11, Brissett 1-4 0-0 2, Holiday 6-15 0-0 16, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 11-16 94.

    Toronto 22 24 21 30 97
    Indiana 25 22 19 28 94

    3-Point Goals—Toronto 11-32 (Anunoby 3-7, Mykhailiuk 2-4, Boucher 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Achiuwa 0-2, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1), Indiana 13-43 (Holiday 4-13, Lamb 3-5, Turner 2-5, Duarte 2-6, LeVert 1-3, Sabonis 1-7, Bitadze 0-1, Brissett 0-1, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 48 (Barnes 12), Indiana 40 (Sabonis 14). Assists—Toronto 18 (Anunoby 5), Indiana 25 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 17, Indiana 17. A—10,578 (20,000).

    G League

    PRESEASON

    Friday

    Wisconsin 119, Windy City 87

    Iowa 98, G League Ignite 87

    Ciudad De Mexico 107, Santa Cruz 96

    Saturday

    Texas 105, Salt Lake City 82

    Today

    G League Ignite at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  