    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
    New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140
    N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175
    Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164
    Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149
    Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
    Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
    Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128
    Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165
    Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
    L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
    Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
    Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
    N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
    Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185
    Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147
    New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101
    Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176
    Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
    Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162
    Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
    L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146
    San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149
    Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

    Oct. 28

    Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

    Today

    Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

    New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

    Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

    Monday

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday, Nov. 7

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Monday, Nov. 8

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

