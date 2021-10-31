The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Cross Country

    STATE FINALS

    At Terre Haute

    BOYS

    Team scores: 1. Brebeuf Jesuit 78, 2. Hamilton SE 117, 3. Columbus North 136, 4. Fishers 142, 5. Carmel 157, 6. Center Grove 164, 7. Zionsville 263, 8. Northridge 288, 9. Noblesville 299, 10. Goshen 301, 19. Carroll 455, 24. Warsaw 552

    Top individuals: 1. Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 15:22.6; 2. Steury (Angola) 15:23.8; 3. Thirunavukkarasu (Brebeuf Jesuit) 15:26.3; 4. Mathison (Carmel) 15:37.2; 5. Eckman (Jasper) 15:43.4.

    Carroll: 20. Lohman 16:11.8; 98. Sloffer 16:56.5; 153. Kiplinger 17:39.6; 155. Nietert 17:39.8; 18. Blackburn 18:13.8; 193. Silcox 18:25.7; 198. Kieffer 18:38.9

    Warsaw: 124. Hall 17:15.8; 128. Nier 17:18.6; 143. Phipps 17:30.5; 170. Swartz 17:47.9; 180. Schrock 18:00.2; 187. Potter 18:15.0; 199. Hoffert 18:40.4;

    Local Individuals: 14. Hall (Col. City) 16:04.2; 41. Shappell (Leo) 16:24.4; 55. Schlegel (Concordia) 16:34.0; 57. Guise (Bellmont) 16:34.4; 61. Baitz (Homestead) 16:36.5; 120. Niswander (Huntington North) 17:13.8.

    GIRLS

    Team scores: 1. Columbus North 79, 2. Carmel 92, 3. Chesterton 221, 4. Hamilton SE 232, 5. Noblesville 254, 6. Homestead 255, 7. Franklin Central 266, 8. Westfield 267, 9. Floyd Central 269, 10. Carroll 271, 17. Warsaw 413, 20. East Noble 442

    Top individuals: 1. Cridge (Bishop Chatard) 17:32.7; 2. Southerland (Delta) 18:03.6; 3. Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:06.5; 4. Farley (PT) 18:15.1; 5. Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:18.0.

    Homestead: 56. Peckinpaugh 19:49.0; 65. Goebel 19:56.5; 75. Saddington 20:01.8; 163. Osborn 21:39.0; 170. Faber 21:46.3; 197. Denice 23:00.0.

    Carroll: 40. T. Hansen 19:36.3; 55. Hall 19:47.5; 97. Hout 20:15.1; 103. Snell 20:20.9; 112. B. Hansen 20:27.8; 113. Schiffeneder 20:28.1; 162. Sloffer 21:32.6.

    Warsaw: 45. Rastrelli 19:39.9; 79. Barentt 20:06.0; 145. Knight 21:04.1; 148. Mimnaugh 21:07.5; 154. Vander Bie 21:13.2; 179. Lisinde 21:56.0;

    East Noble: 74. David 20:00.5; 89. Rodgers 20:09.4; 127. Keihn 20:39.9; 155. Crow 21:15.7; 160. Becker 21:28.4; 193. Smith 22:44.9.

    Local individuals: 7. Wiley (Huntington North) 18:40.2; 21. Panning (Concordia) 19:15.7; 76. Bennett (DeKalb) 20:03.3; 87. Walda (South Side) 20:08.8; 90. Borchelt (Concordia) 20:09.9; 92. Clibon (Northrop) 20:11.3.

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0

    Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17

    Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7

    Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14

    Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

    Fri.: Leo at Northridge

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

    Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

    Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

    Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27

    Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

    Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

    Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0

    Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0

    Oct. 29: Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, 2OT

    Fri.: Norwell at Peru

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

    Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

    Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3

    Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26

    Fri.: South Adams at Union City

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

    Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13

    Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

    Fri.: Triton at Adams Central

    Soccer

    STATE FINALS

    At IUPUI

    Friday

    Boys 2A: Brebeuf Jesuit 3, W. Lafayette 1

    Boys A: Westview 4, Providence 2, OT

    Today

    Girls A: Heritage Christian 4, Andrean 0

    Girls 2A: Evansville Memorial 1, Mishawaka Marian 0, OT

    Girls 3A: Homestead 2, Carmel 1

    Boys 3A: Noblesville 3, Carmel 1

    BOYS

    NOBLESVILLE 3, CARMEL 1

    Noblesville 2 1 3
    Carmel 0 1 1

    G—Holland (N), Ault (N), Horn (N), Latham (C). A—Holland (N), Ault (N), Johns (N), Havice (N).

    LATE FRIDAY

    WESTVIEW 4, PROVIDENCE 2, OT

    Westview 1 1 1 1 4
    Providence 2 0 0 0 2

    G—J. Yoder 2 (Wv), Aamer (Wv), Misner (Wv), Jorden (P). A—Misner (Wv), Alrasheed (Wv).

    GIRLS

    HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 4, ANDREAN 0

    Andrean 0 0 0
    Heritage Christian 1 3 4

    G—Foulk 3, Crooke. A—Crooke.

    EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 1,

    MISHAWAKA MARIAN 0, OT

    Mish. Marian 0 0 0 0 0
    Ev. Memorial 0 0 0 1 1

    G—Hamner. A—Neighbors.

    HOMESTEAD 2, CARMEL 1

    Homestead 1 1 2
    Carmel 0 1 1

    G—Couch (H), White (H), Roper (C). A—Morris (H), Couch (H).

    Volleyball

    AREA SEMI-STATES

    At Huntington North

    Class 3A

    Bellmont 3, West Lafayette 0

    Class 2A

    Andrean 3, South Adams 0

    BELLMONT 3, WEST LAFAYETTE 0

    Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—McMahon 2. Assists—Ross 40. Digs—McMahon 14. Kills—Saalfrank 12.

    West Lafayette 13-16-15: Individual statistics not available.

    ANDREAN 3, SOUTH ADAMS 0

    Andrean 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available.

    South Adams 21-11-11: Aces—Myers 1. Assists—Braun 20. Digs—Myers 12. Kills—Sealscott 15.

    STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

    Saturday

    At Ball St.

    Class A

    Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.

    Class 4A

    McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.

