Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
STATE FINALS
At Terre Haute
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Brebeuf Jesuit 78, 2. Hamilton SE 117, 3. Columbus North 136, 4. Fishers 142, 5. Carmel 157, 6. Center Grove 164, 7. Zionsville 263, 8. Northridge 288, 9. Noblesville 299, 10. Goshen 301, 19. Carroll 455, 24. Warsaw 552
Top individuals: 1. Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 15:22.6; 2. Steury (Angola) 15:23.8; 3. Thirunavukkarasu (Brebeuf Jesuit) 15:26.3; 4. Mathison (Carmel) 15:37.2; 5. Eckman (Jasper) 15:43.4.
Carroll: 20. Lohman 16:11.8; 98. Sloffer 16:56.5; 153. Kiplinger 17:39.6; 155. Nietert 17:39.8; 18. Blackburn 18:13.8; 193. Silcox 18:25.7; 198. Kieffer 18:38.9
Warsaw: 124. Hall 17:15.8; 128. Nier 17:18.6; 143. Phipps 17:30.5; 170. Swartz 17:47.9; 180. Schrock 18:00.2; 187. Potter 18:15.0; 199. Hoffert 18:40.4;
Local Individuals: 14. Hall (Col. City) 16:04.2; 41. Shappell (Leo) 16:24.4; 55. Schlegel (Concordia) 16:34.0; 57. Guise (Bellmont) 16:34.4; 61. Baitz (Homestead) 16:36.5; 120. Niswander (Huntington North) 17:13.8.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 79, 2. Carmel 92, 3. Chesterton 221, 4. Hamilton SE 232, 5. Noblesville 254, 6. Homestead 255, 7. Franklin Central 266, 8. Westfield 267, 9. Floyd Central 269, 10. Carroll 271, 17. Warsaw 413, 20. East Noble 442
Top individuals: 1. Cridge (Bishop Chatard) 17:32.7; 2. Southerland (Delta) 18:03.6; 3. Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:06.5; 4. Farley (PT) 18:15.1; 5. Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:18.0.
Homestead: 56. Peckinpaugh 19:49.0; 65. Goebel 19:56.5; 75. Saddington 20:01.8; 163. Osborn 21:39.0; 170. Faber 21:46.3; 197. Denice 23:00.0.
Carroll: 40. T. Hansen 19:36.3; 55. Hall 19:47.5; 97. Hout 20:15.1; 103. Snell 20:20.9; 112. B. Hansen 20:27.8; 113. Schiffeneder 20:28.1; 162. Sloffer 21:32.6.
Warsaw: 45. Rastrelli 19:39.9; 79. Barentt 20:06.0; 145. Knight 21:04.1; 148. Mimnaugh 21:07.5; 154. Vander Bie 21:13.2; 179. Lisinde 21:56.0;
East Noble: 74. David 20:00.5; 89. Rodgers 20:09.4; 127. Keihn 20:39.9; 155. Crow 21:15.7; 160. Becker 21:28.4; 193. Smith 22:44.9.
Local individuals: 7. Wiley (Huntington North) 18:40.2; 21. Panning (Concordia) 19:15.7; 76. Bennett (DeKalb) 20:03.3; 87. Walda (South Side) 20:08.8; 90. Borchelt (Concordia) 20:09.9; 92. Clibon (Northrop) 20:11.3.
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0
Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17
Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7
Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29
Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14
Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21
Fri.: Leo at Northridge
Sectional 20
Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13
Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18
Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34
Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27
Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27
Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14
Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3
Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0
Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian
Sectional 27
Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8
Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0
Oct. 29: Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, 2OT
Fri.: Norwell at Peru
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6
Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7
Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3
Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26
Fri.: South Adams at Union City
Sectional 44
Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15
Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13
Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0
Fri.: Triton at Adams Central
Soccer
STATE FINALS
At IUPUI
Friday
Boys 2A: Brebeuf Jesuit 3, W. Lafayette 1
Boys A: Westview 4, Providence 2, OT
Today
Girls A: Heritage Christian 4, Andrean 0
Girls 2A: Evansville Memorial 1, Mishawaka Marian 0, OT
Girls 3A: Homestead 2, Carmel 1
Boys 3A: Noblesville 3, Carmel 1
BOYS
NOBLESVILLE 3, CARMEL 1
|Noblesville
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Carmel
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Holland (N), Ault (N), Horn (N), Latham (C). A—Holland (N), Ault (N), Johns (N), Havice (N).
LATE FRIDAY
WESTVIEW 4, PROVIDENCE 2, OT
|Westview
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Providence
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
G—J. Yoder 2 (Wv), Aamer (Wv), Misner (Wv), Jorden (P). A—Misner (Wv), Alrasheed (Wv).
GIRLS
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 4, ANDREAN 0
|Andrean
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Heritage Christian
|1
|3
|—
|4
G—Foulk 3, Crooke. A—Crooke.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 1,
MISHAWAKA MARIAN 0, OT
|Mish. Marian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Ev. Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Hamner. A—Neighbors.
HOMESTEAD 2, CARMEL 1
|Homestead
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Carmel
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Couch (H), White (H), Roper (C). A—Morris (H), Couch (H).
Volleyball
AREA SEMI-STATES
At Huntington North
Class 3A
Bellmont 3, West Lafayette 0
Class 2A
Andrean 3, South Adams 0
BELLMONT 3, WEST LAFAYETTE 0
Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—McMahon 2. Assists—Ross 40. Digs—McMahon 14. Kills—Saalfrank 12.
West Lafayette 13-16-15: Individual statistics not available.
ANDREAN 3, SOUTH ADAMS 0
Andrean 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available.
South Adams 21-11-11: Aces—Myers 1. Assists—Braun 20. Digs—Myers 12. Kills—Sealscott 15.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
At Ball St.
Class A
Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story