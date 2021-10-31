NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Buffalo 7 5 1 1 11 23 14 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 29 31 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28 Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 21 29 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 7 3 4 0 6 19 20 Montreal 9 2 7 0 4 17 30

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 7 0 0 14 31 11 Washington 8 5 0 3 13 30 19 N.Y. Rangers 8 5 2 1 11 19 18 Philadelphia 6 4 1 1 9 25 17 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 18 17 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 19 19 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 30 15 Minnesota 7 5 2 0 10 21 23 Winnipeg 8 4 2 2 10 28 26 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 22 Colorado 7 3 4 0 6 21 26 Chicago 9 0 7 2 2 17 38 Arizona 8 0 7 1 1 12 37

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 24 20 Calgary 7 5 1 1 11 25 15 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 27 18 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 21 26 Seattle 8 3 4 1 7 22 25 Vancouver 8 3 4 1 7 21 23 Anaheim 9 2 4 3 7 27 33 Los Angeles 8 2 5 1 5 21 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Washington 2, Arizona 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4, SO

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Saturday

Nashville 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, Montreal 2

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Boston 3, Florida 2, SO

San Jose 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

St. Louis 1, Chicago 0

Minnesota at Colorado, late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Philadelphia at Calgary, late

Today

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

TORONTO 5, DETROIT 4

Detroit 0 1 3 — 4 Toronto 1 1 3 — 5

First Period—1, Toronto, Muzzin 1 (Brodie, Tavares), 19:46. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Zadina 2 (Gagner, Seider), 8:19 (pp). 3, Toronto, Bunting 3 (Ritchie, Spezza), 19:42 (pp). Penalties—Tavares, TOR (Slashing), 6:49; Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 18:01.

Third Period—4, Toronto, Kerfoot 2 (Tavares, Muzzin), 0:17. 5, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Rasmussen), 1:36. 6, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 7:47. 7, Detroit, Namestnikov 4 (Oesterle, Veleno), 10:11. 8, Toronto, Marner 1, 17:55. 9, Detroit, Hronek 1 (Zadina, Raymond), 19:31. Penalties—Brodie, TOR (Holding), 4:28; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 19:47.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 10-8-13—31. Toronto 14-16-8—38.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 3-1-0 (38 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 0-1-0 (31-27).

A—0 (18,819). T—2:25.

Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 11 Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 2 Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15 S. Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 23 KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Toledo 2 1 1 0 0 2 12 6 Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Rapid City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Idaho 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10 Wichita 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

Norfolk 2, Florida 1

Toledo 10, Iowa 1

Utah 3, Wichita 0

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Kansas City 3, Wheeling 0

Rapid City 5, Idaho 4

Saturday

Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Norfolk 4, Florida 3, SO

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo at Iowa, late

Utah at Allen, late

Wheeling at Wichita, late

Rapid City at Idaho, late

Today

Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

WINGS 4, KOMETS 3

Fort Wayne 1 1 1 — 3 Kalamazoo 0 3 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 1 (Jermain, Tolkinen), 3:40. Penalties-DeBrincat Kal (hooking), 9:52.

2nd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Saccoman 1 (Bradford), 1:09 (SH). 3, Kalamazoo, Davies 1 (Taylor, Bradford), 7:43 (PP). 4, Kalamazoo, Taylor 1 (Miller, DeBrincat), 8:05. 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 1 (Rymsha, Busch), 11:23 (PP). Penalties-Taylor Kal (hooking), 0:09; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 1:01; Miller Kal (cross-checking), 1:01; Saccoman Kal (high-sticking), 3:51; McIvor Fw (holding), 5:55; Rymsha Fw (holding), 8:58; Sorenson Kal (roughing), 9:27; Rymsha Fw (roughing), 16:33; Miller Kal (roughing, roughing), 16:33.

3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Murphy 1 (Jones), 16:49. 7, Kalamazoo, Murray 1 (Sorenson, Corbett), 19:28 (PP). Penalties-Boudens Fw (slashing), 0:42; Boudens Fw (roughing, boarding - major), 18:15; Betzold Kal (roughing), 18:15; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 19:28; Sorenson Kal (slashing, roughing), 19:28.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 16-10-13-39. Kalamazoo 7-10-6-23.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 5; Kalamazoo 2 / 4.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 1-1-0-0 (23 shots-19 saves). Kalamazoo, Greaves 1-1-0-0 (39 shots-36 saves).

A—3,662. Referees—Morgan MacPhee. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Cameron Dykstra.