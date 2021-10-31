Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|14
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|31
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|21
|29
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|20
|Montreal
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|17
|30
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|31
|11
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|30
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|19
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|25
|17
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|19
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|30
|15
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|23
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|28
|26
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Dallas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|15
|22
|Colorado
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|21
|26
|Chicago
|9
|0
|7
|2
|2
|17
|38
|Arizona
|8
|0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|37
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|24
|20
|Calgary
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|25
|15
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|27
|18
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Seattle
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|22
|25
|Vancouver
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Anaheim
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|27
|33
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|21
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Washington 2, Arizona 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Carolina 6, Chicago 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4, SO
Ottawa 4, Dallas 1
Saturday
Nashville 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Los Angeles 5, Montreal 2
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Boston 3, Florida 2, SO
San Jose 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
St. Louis 1, Chicago 0
Minnesota at Colorado, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Philadelphia at Calgary, late
Today
Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
TORONTO 5, DETROIT 4
|Detroit
|0
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Toronto
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
First Period—1, Toronto, Muzzin 1 (Brodie, Tavares), 19:46. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Zadina 2 (Gagner, Seider), 8:19 (pp). 3, Toronto, Bunting 3 (Ritchie, Spezza), 19:42 (pp). Penalties—Tavares, TOR (Slashing), 6:49; Rasmussen, DET (Slashing), 18:01.
Third Period—4, Toronto, Kerfoot 2 (Tavares, Muzzin), 0:17. 5, Detroit, Veleno 1 (Rasmussen), 1:36. 6, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 7:47. 7, Detroit, Namestnikov 4 (Oesterle, Veleno), 10:11. 8, Toronto, Marner 1, 17:55. 9, Detroit, Hronek 1 (Zadina, Raymond), 19:31. Penalties—Brodie, TOR (Holding), 4:28; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 19:47.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 10-8-13—31. Toronto 14-16-8—38.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 3-1-0 (38 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 0-1-0 (31-27).
A—0 (18,819). T—2:25.
Referees—Ghislain Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen—Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|11
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|S. Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Iowa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|KOMETS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Toledo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6
|Wheeling
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Rapid City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Idaho
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Wichita
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Cincinnati 1, Kalamazoo 0
Trois-Rivieres 2, Maine 0
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
Norfolk 2, Florida 1
Toledo 10, Iowa 1
Utah 3, Wichita 0
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Kansas City 3, Wheeling 0
Rapid City 5, Idaho 4
Saturday
Kalamazoo 4, KOMETS 3
Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Norfolk 4, Florida 3, SO
Indy 6, Cincinnati 0
Toledo at Iowa, late
Utah at Allen, late
Wheeling at Wichita, late
Rapid City at Idaho, late
Today
Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
WINGS 4, KOMETS 3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Kalamazoo
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 1 (Jermain, Tolkinen), 3:40. Penalties-DeBrincat Kal (hooking), 9:52.
2nd Period—2, Kalamazoo, Saccoman 1 (Bradford), 1:09 (SH). 3, Kalamazoo, Davies 1 (Taylor, Bradford), 7:43 (PP). 4, Kalamazoo, Taylor 1 (Miller, DeBrincat), 8:05. 5, Fort Wayne, Graber 1 (Rymsha, Busch), 11:23 (PP). Penalties-Taylor Kal (hooking), 0:09; Boudrias Fw (roughing), 1:01; Miller Kal (cross-checking), 1:01; Saccoman Kal (high-sticking), 3:51; McIvor Fw (holding), 5:55; Rymsha Fw (holding), 8:58; Sorenson Kal (roughing), 9:27; Rymsha Fw (roughing), 16:33; Miller Kal (roughing, roughing), 16:33.
3rd Period—6, Fort Wayne, Murphy 1 (Jones), 16:49. 7, Kalamazoo, Murray 1 (Sorenson, Corbett), 19:28 (PP). Penalties-Boudens Fw (slashing), 0:42; Boudens Fw (roughing, boarding - major), 18:15; Betzold Kal (roughing), 18:15; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 19:28; Sorenson Kal (slashing, roughing), 19:28.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 16-10-13-39. Kalamazoo 7-10-6-23.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 5; Kalamazoo 2 / 4.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 1-1-0-0 (23 shots-19 saves). Kalamazoo, Greaves 1-1-0-0 (39 shots-36 saves).
A—3,662. Referees—Morgan MacPhee. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Cameron Dykstra.
