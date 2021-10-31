The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Atlanta OFF Houston OFF

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    at Dallas (OFF) Sacramento
    at Charlotte E (OFF) Portland
    at Milwaukee 1 (224½) Utah
    at Brooklyn 12½ (216) Detroit
    at LA Lakers 12 (223½) Houston

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Carolina -313 Arizona +246
    Montreal -122 at Anaheim +102
    at Los Angeles -134 Buffalo +113
    at New Jersey -118 Columbus -103
    NY Rangers -111 at Seattle -109

    NFL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Cincinnati 10½ (42) at NY Jets
    at Indianapolis 1 (51) Tennessee
    LA Rams 15 14½ (47½) at Houston
    at Cleveland 3 (42½) Pittsburgh
    Philadelphia 3 (48) at Detroit
    San Francisco (39½) at Chicago
    at Atlanta 3 (46) Carolina
    at Buffalo 13 13½ (49½) Miami
    at LA Chargers 6 (49) New England
    at Seattle 3 (43½) Jacksonville
    at Denver 3 (44) Washington
    Tampa Bay 5 (50) at N. Orleans
    Dallas 1 (55) at Minnesota

    Monday

    at Kansas City (52) NY Giants

