Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Atlanta
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Dallas
|4½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at Charlotte
|E
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at Milwaukee
|1
|(224½)
|Utah
|at Brooklyn
|12½
|(216)
|Detroit
|at LA Lakers
|12
|(223½)
|Houston
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Carolina
|-313
|Arizona
|+246
|Montreal
|-122
|at Anaheim
|+102
|at Los Angeles
|-134
|Buffalo
|+113
|at New Jersey
|-118
|Columbus
|-103
|NY Rangers
|-111
|at Seattle
|-109
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cincinnati
|8½
|10½
|(42)
|at NY Jets
|at Indianapolis
|1½
|1
|(51)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|15
|14½
|(47½)
|at Houston
|at Cleveland
|3
|3½
|(42½)
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|3
|3½
|(48)
|at Detroit
|San Francisco
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|at Chicago
|at Atlanta
|2½
|3
|(46)
|Carolina
|at Buffalo
|13
|13½
|(49½)
|Miami
|at LA Chargers
|5½
|6
|(49)
|New England
|at Seattle
|3½
|3
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|at Denver
|3½
|3
|(44)
|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|4½
|5
|(50)
|at N. Orleans
|Dallas
|1
|1½
|(55)
|at Minnesota
Monday
|at Kansas City
|9½
|9½
|(52)
|NY Giants
