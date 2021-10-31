Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
MLB — Approved a roster substitution for the Houston Astros due to MLB’s joint COVID-19 protocols for C Jason Castro. As a result, Castro will be replaced by catcher Garrett Stubbs on Houston’s active World Series roster.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from injured reserve and DE Dayo Odeyingbo from the reserve/NFI list. Waived DT Khalil Davis and RB Jordan Wilkins.
