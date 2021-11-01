Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
Cup Series
XFINITY 500
At Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 501 laps, 52 points.
2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 501, 42.
3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 501, 43.
4. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 501, 48.
5. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 501, 47.
6. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 501, 37.
7. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 501, 31.
8. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 501, 29.
9. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 501, 28.
10. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 501, 29.
11. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 501, 26.
12. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 501, 25.
13. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 501, 28.
14. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 501, 32.
15. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 501, 22.
16. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 501, 41.
17. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 501, 24.
18. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 501, 19.
19. (25) R. Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 501, 18.
20. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 501, 17.
21. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 501, 16.
22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 501, 15.
23. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 501, 14.
24. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 501, 19.
25. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 501, 12.
26. (19) Michael McDowell, Frd., 499, 11.
27. (16) Ross Chastain, Chev., 498, 10.
28. (20) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 498, 9.
29. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 496, 0.
30. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 495, 0.
31. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 492, 0.
32. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 491, 5.
33. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chev., 490, 0.
34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 483, 3.
35. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 483, 0.
36. (26) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 414, 1.
37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 206, 0.
38. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 10, 0.
Race Statistics
Avg. Speed of Winner: 70.97 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hr., 42 min., 48 sec.
Margin of Victory: 0.472 seconds.
Caution Flags: 15 for 91 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-55; C.Elliott 56-62; K.Larson 63-84; C.Elliott 85-199; M.Truex 200-204; C.Elliott 205-341; J.Logano 342-350; C.Elliott 351-380; A.Dillon 381-385; M.Truex 386-388; D.Hamlin 389-437; M.Truex 438; D.Hamlin 439-477; A.Bowman 478; D.Hamlin 479-493; A.Bowman 494-501
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 4 times for 289 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 103 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 77 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 9 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 9 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 5 laps.
Top 8 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 5000; 2. M.Truex, 5000; 3. C.Elliott, 5000; 4. D.Hamlin, 5000; 5. B.Keselowski, 2323; 6. K.Harvick, 2318; 7. R.Blaney, 2308; 8. J.Logano, 2308.
NHRA
DODGE//SRT NHRA NATIONALS
At Las Vegas
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tripp Tatum; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Clay Millican
Funny Car
1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chris Morel; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Chad Green; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Matt Hagan; 13. JR Todd; 14. John Force; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Steven Densham
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Richie Stevens; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Marty Robertson
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Chris Bostick; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Fred Camarena; 10. Michael Phillips; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Charles Poskey; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Joey Gladstone
Final Results
Top Fuel—Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph
Funny Car—Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86
Pro Stock—Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587
Pro Stock Motorcycle—Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703
Top Alcohol Dragster—Rachel Meyer, 230.80, 4.402 def. Jackie Fricke, 228.07, 4.437
Top Alcohol Funny Car—Sean Bellemeur, 207.88, 4.684 def. Brian Hough, 207.08, 4.787
Competition Eliminator—Dean Carter, 155.90, 5.766 def. Ryan Priddy, 163.12, 5.603
Super Stock—Chris Hall, 120.60, 7.497 def. Larry Zavala, 107.80, 8.227
Stock Eliminator—Justin Lamb, 107.55, 8.230 def. Todd Hoven, 107.33, 8.297
Super Comp—Steve Williams, 143.32, 7.857 def. Cody Webber, 140.78, 7.782
Super Gas—Evan Kowalski, 123.55, 8.640 def. Mike Ferderer, 124.64, 8.707
Super Street—Nick Alejandre, 108.28, 9.411 def. Kenny Snow, 112.02, 9.472
