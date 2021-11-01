AUTO RACING

Cup Series

XFINITY 500

At Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 501 laps, 52 points.

2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 501, 42.

3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 501, 43.

4. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 501, 48.

5. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 501, 47.

6. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 501, 37.

7. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 501, 31.

8. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 501, 29.

9. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 501, 28.

10. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 501, 29.

11. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 501, 26.

12. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 501, 25.

13. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 501, 28.

14. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 501, 32.

15. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 501, 22.

16. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 501, 41.

17. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 501, 24.

18. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chev., 501, 19.

19. (25) R. Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 501, 18.

20. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 501, 17.

21. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 501, 16.

22. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 501, 15.

23. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 501, 14.

24. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 501, 19.

25. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 501, 12.

26. (19) Michael McDowell, Frd., 499, 11.

27. (16) Ross Chastain, Chev., 498, 10.

28. (20) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 498, 9.

29. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 496, 0.

30. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

31. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 492, 0.

32. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 491, 5.

33. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chev., 490, 0.

34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 483, 3.

35. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 483, 0.

36. (26) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 414, 1.

37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 206, 0.

38. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 10, 0.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 70.97 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 42 min., 48 sec.

Margin of Victory: 0.472 seconds.

Caution Flags: 15 for 91 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-55; C.Elliott 56-62; K.Larson 63-84; C.Elliott 85-199; M.Truex 200-204; C.Elliott 205-341; J.Logano 342-350; C.Elliott 351-380; A.Dillon 381-385; M.Truex 386-388; D.Hamlin 389-437; M.Truex 438; D.Hamlin 439-477; A.Bowman 478; D.Hamlin 479-493; A.Bowman 494-501

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 4 times for 289 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 103 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 77 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 9 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 9 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 5 laps.

Top 8 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 5000; 2. M.Truex, 5000; 3. C.Elliott, 5000; 4. D.Hamlin, 5000; 5. B.Keselowski, 2323; 6. K.Harvick, 2318; 7. R.Blaney, 2308; 8. J.Logano, 2308.

NHRA

DODGE//SRT NHRA NATIONALS

At Las Vegas

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Tripp Tatum; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Troy Buff; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Clay Millican

Funny Car

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chris Morel; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Chad Green; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Matt Hagan; 13. JR Todd; 14. John Force; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Steven Densham

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Bo Butner; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Aaron Stanfield; 13. Richie Stevens; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Marty Robertson

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Chris Bostick; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Fred Camarena; 10. Michael Phillips; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Charles Poskey; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Scotty Pollacheck; 16. Joey Gladstone

Final Results

Top Fuel—Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph

Funny Car—Cruz Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, 6.854, 80.86

Pro Stock—Dallas Glenn, 162.98, 5.567 def. Erica Enders, 163.29, 5.587

Pro Stock Motorcycle—Steve Johnson, 159.93, 5.724 def. Karen Stoffer, 161.38, 5.703

Top Alcohol Dragster—Rachel Meyer, 230.80, 4.402 def. Jackie Fricke, 228.07, 4.437

Top Alcohol Funny Car—Sean Bellemeur, 207.88, 4.684 def. Brian Hough, 207.08, 4.787

Competition Eliminator—Dean Carter, 155.90, 5.766 def. Ryan Priddy, 163.12, 5.603

Super Stock—Chris Hall, 120.60, 7.497 def. Larry Zavala, 107.80, 8.227

Stock Eliminator—Justin Lamb, 107.55, 8.230 def. Todd Hoven, 107.33, 8.297

Super Comp—Steve Williams, 143.32, 7.857 def. Cody Webber, 140.78, 7.782

Super Gas—Evan Kowalski, 123.55, 8.640 def. Mike Ferderer, 124.64, 8.707

Super Street—Nick Alejandre, 108.28, 9.411 def. Kenny Snow, 112.02, 9.472