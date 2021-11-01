The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 5 1 .833
    Philadelphia 4 2 .667 1
    Toronto 4 3 .571
    Brooklyn 4 3 .571
    Boston 2 4 .333 3

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Washington 5 1 .833
    Miami 5 1 .833
    Charlotte 5 2 .714 ½
    Atlanta 3 3 .500 2
    Orlando 1 6 .143

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 5 1 .833
    Milwaukee 3 4 .429
    Cleveland 3 4 .429
    Detroit 1 5 .167 4
    Indiana 1 6 .143

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 4 2 .667
    Memphis 3 3 .500 1
    San Antonio 2 4 .333 2
    Houston 1 4 .200
    New Orleans 1 6 .143

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 5 1 .833
    Denver 4 2 .667 1
    Minnesota 3 2 .600
    Portland 3 3 .500 2
    Oklahoma City 1 5 .167 4

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 5 1 .833
    Sacramento 3 3 .500 2
    L.A. Lakers 3 3 .500 2
    Phoenix 2 3 .400
    L.A. Clippers 1 4 .200

    Saturday

    Washington 115, Boston 112, 2OT

    Detroit 110, Orlando 103

    New York 123, New Orleans 117

    Toronto 97, Indiana 94

    Philadelphia 122, Atlanta 94

    Miami 129, Memphis 103

    San Antonio 102, Milwaukee 93

    Chicago 107, Utah 99

    Golden State 103, Oklahoma City 82

    Denver 93, Minnesota 91

    Phoenix 101, Cleveland 92

    Sunday

    Dallas 105, Sacramento 99

    Charlotte 125, Portland 113

    Utah 107, Milwaukee 95

    Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

    Today

    Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Okla. City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

    New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    G League

    PRESEASON

    Saturday

    Texas 105, Salt Lake City 82

    Sunday

    Sioux Falls 104, G League Ignite 90

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    No games scheduled

    Wednesday*

    G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 4:30 p.m.

    *End of preseason

