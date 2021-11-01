Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Orlando
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Detroit
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Indiana
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Portland
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Saturday
Washington 115, Boston 112, 2OT
Detroit 110, Orlando 103
New York 123, New Orleans 117
Toronto 97, Indiana 94
Philadelphia 122, Atlanta 94
Miami 129, Memphis 103
San Antonio 102, Milwaukee 93
Chicago 107, Utah 99
Golden State 103, Oklahoma City 82
Denver 93, Minnesota 91
Phoenix 101, Cleveland 92
Sunday
Dallas 105, Sacramento 99
Charlotte 125, Portland 113
Utah 107, Milwaukee 95
Brooklyn 117, Detroit 91
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Okla. City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
G League
PRESEASON
Saturday
Texas 105, Salt Lake City 82
Sunday
Sioux Falls 104, G League Ignite 90
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday*
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 4:30 p.m.
*End of preseason
