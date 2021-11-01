Conference All Games

W L W L St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2 Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2 Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3 Roosevelt 3 2 4 4 Judson 2 3 3 6 Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6 Trinity International 1 4 3 6 Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

Oct. 30

Concordia 42, Lawrence Tech 21

Indiana Wesleyan 27, Siena Heights 10

Saint Francis 42, Taylor 31

Saint Xavier 58, Judson 21

Trinity International 21, Missouri Bapt. 14

St. Francis (IL) 43, Olivet Nazarene 30

Roosevelt 35, St. Ambrose 21

Saturday

Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

Marian at Siena Heights, noon

Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

No.11 NOTRE DAME 44, NORTH CAROLINA 34

North Carolina 0 13 14 7 — 34 Notre Dame 7 10 14 13 — 44

First Quarter

ND—Davis 7 pass from Buchner (Doerer kick), 3:25.

Second Quarter

UNC—Chandler 3 run (Atkins kick), 14:55.

ND—FG Doerer 31, 10:01.

UNC—FG Atkins 38, 3:22.

ND—Austin 21 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 1:23.

UNC—FG Atkins 26, :02.

Third Quarter

UNC—Chandler 53 run (Atkins kick), 13:21.

ND—Coan 21 run (Doerer kick), 12:23.

ND—Diggs 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:56.

UNC—A.Green 33 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 2:48.

Fourth Quarter

ND—Williams 91 run (Doerer kick), 14:27.

ND—FG Doerer 20, 11:52.

UNC—Howell 31 run (Atkins kick), 7:23.

ND—FG Doerer 21, 1:37.

A—71,018.

UNC ND First downs 28 28 Total Net Yards 564 523 Rushes-yards 40-223 42-293 Passing 341 230 Punt Returns 0-0 1-47 Kickoff Returns 5-106 1-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-17 Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 18-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 1-1 Punts 3-43.0 2-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-40 Time of Possession 30:15 29:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—North Carolina, Howell 18-101, Chandler 15-83, D.Jones 7-39. Notre Dame, Williams 22-199, Diggs 11-42, Coan 3-28, Buchner 4-16, Davis 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—North Carolina, Howell 24-31-1-341, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Notre Dame, Coan 16-24-0-213, Buchner 2-2-0-17.

RECEIVING—North Carolina, Downs 10-142, A.Green 5-83, Nesbit 3-50, Olson 2-25, Chandler 1-18, D.Jones 1-9, Morales 1-8, J.Jones 1-6. Notre Dame, Davis 5-51, Mayer 4-51, Styles 3-74, Austin 3-36, Williams 2-15, Lenzy 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Rec Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4 5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8 6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5 7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11 9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6 10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13 11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15 12. Auburn 6-2 853 18 13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14 14. Baylor 7-1 833 16 15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10 16. UTSA 8-0 460 23 17. BYU 7-2 450 25 18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12 19. Iowa 6-2 342 9 20. Houston 7-1 338 — 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24 22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20 23. SMU 7-1 176 19 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 — 25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 —

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

