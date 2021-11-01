Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Oct. 30
Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Purdue 28, Nebraska 23
Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14
Ohio St. 33, Penn St. 24
Saturday
Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon
Illinois at Minnesota, noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (OH)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|C. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
Oct. 30
Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Tuesday
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Concordia
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Siena Heights
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Francis
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Taylor
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Judson
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|5
|3
|6
Oct. 30
Concordia 42, Lawrence Tech 21
Indiana Wesleyan 27, Siena Heights 10
Saint Francis 42, Taylor 31
Saint Xavier 58, Judson 21
Trinity International 21, Missouri Bapt. 14
St. Francis (IL) 43, Olivet Nazarene 30
Roosevelt 35, St. Ambrose 21
Saturday
Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon
Marian at Siena Heights, noon
Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
No.11 NOTRE DAME 44, NORTH CAROLINA 34
|North Carolina
|0
|13
|14
|7
|—
|34
|Notre Dame
|7
|10
|14
|13
|—
|44
First Quarter
ND—Davis 7 pass from Buchner (Doerer kick), 3:25.
Second Quarter
UNC—Chandler 3 run (Atkins kick), 14:55.
ND—FG Doerer 31, 10:01.
UNC—FG Atkins 38, 3:22.
ND—Austin 21 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 1:23.
UNC—FG Atkins 26, :02.
Third Quarter
UNC—Chandler 53 run (Atkins kick), 13:21.
ND—Coan 21 run (Doerer kick), 12:23.
ND—Diggs 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:56.
UNC—A.Green 33 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 2:48.
Fourth Quarter
ND—Williams 91 run (Doerer kick), 14:27.
ND—FG Doerer 20, 11:52.
UNC—Howell 31 run (Atkins kick), 7:23.
ND—FG Doerer 21, 1:37.
A—71,018.
|UNC
|ND
|First downs
|28
|28
|Total Net Yards
|564
|523
|Rushes-yards
|40-223
|42-293
|Passing
|341
|230
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-47
|Kickoff Returns
|5-106
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-33-1
|18-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|1-1
|Punts
|3-43.0
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-75
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|30:15
|29:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—North Carolina, Howell 18-101, Chandler 15-83, D.Jones 7-39. Notre Dame, Williams 22-199, Diggs 11-42, Coan 3-28, Buchner 4-16, Davis 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—North Carolina, Howell 24-31-1-341, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Notre Dame, Coan 16-24-0-213, Buchner 2-2-0-17.
RECEIVING—North Carolina, Downs 10-142, A.Green 5-83, Nesbit 3-50, Olson 2-25, Chandler 1-18, D.Jones 1-9, Morales 1-8, J.Jones 1-6. Notre Dame, Davis 5-51, Mayer 4-51, Styles 3-74, Austin 3-36, Williams 2-15, Lenzy 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
AP TOP 25 POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|8-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1455
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1413
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1382
|4
|5. Michigan St.
|8-0
|1340
|8
|6. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1296
|5
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1233
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1067
|11
|9. Michigan
|7-1
|1048
|6
|10. Wake Forest
|8-0
|1025
|13
|11. Oklahoma St.
|7-1
|915
|15
|12. Auburn
|6-2
|853
|18
|13. Texas A&M
|6-2
|847
|14
|14. Baylor
|7-1
|833
|16
|15. Mississippi
|6-2
|678
|10
|16. UTSA
|8-0
|460
|23
|17. BYU
|7-2
|450
|25
|18. Kentucky
|6-2
|409
|12
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|342
|9
|20. Houston
|7-1
|338
|—
|21. Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|237
|24
|22. Penn St.
|5-3
|182
|20
|23. SMU
|7-1
|176
|19
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|161
|—
|25. Fresno St.
|7-2
|151
|—
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.
