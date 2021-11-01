The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
    Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154
    Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
    Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
    Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
    Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
    Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
    Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
    Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
    Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
    Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
    Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
    Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

    Oct. 30

    Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

    Maryland 38, Indiana 35

    Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

    Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

    Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

    Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14

    Ohio St. 33, Penn St. 24

    Saturday

    Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon

    Illinois at Minnesota, noon

    Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
    Miami (OH) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
    Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
    Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146
    Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
    W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
    C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
    E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

    Oct. 30

    Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

    Tuesday

    Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 4 1 7 1
    Concordia 4 1 6 1
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Siena Heights 3 2 4 4
    Lawrence Tech 2 3 6 3
    Saint Francis 1 3 3 4
    Taylor 1 4 2 6
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2
    Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3
    Roosevelt 3 2 4 4
    Judson 2 3 3 6
    Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6
    Trinity International 1 4 3 6
    Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

    Oct. 30

    Concordia 42, Lawrence Tech 21

    Indiana Wesleyan 27, Siena Heights 10

    Saint Francis 42, Taylor 31

    Saint Xavier 58, Judson 21

    Trinity International 21, Missouri Bapt. 14

    St. Francis (IL) 43, Olivet Nazarene 30

    Roosevelt 35, St. Ambrose 21

    Saturday

    Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

    Marian at Siena Heights, noon

    Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

    LATE SATURDAY

    No.11 NOTRE DAME 44, NORTH CAROLINA 34

    North Carolina 0 13 14 7 34
    Notre Dame 7 10 14 13 44

    First Quarter

    ND—Davis 7 pass from Buchner (Doerer kick), 3:25.

    Second Quarter

    UNC—Chandler 3 run (Atkins kick), 14:55.

    ND—FG Doerer 31, 10:01.

    UNC—FG Atkins 38, 3:22.

    ND—Austin 21 pass from Coan (Doerer kick), 1:23.

    UNC—FG Atkins 26, :02.

    Third Quarter

    UNC—Chandler 53 run (Atkins kick), 13:21.

    ND—Coan 21 run (Doerer kick), 12:23.

    ND—Diggs 1 run (Doerer kick), 4:56.

    UNC—A.Green 33 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 2:48.

    Fourth Quarter

    ND—Williams 91 run (Doerer kick), 14:27.

    ND—FG Doerer 20, 11:52.

    UNC—Howell 31 run (Atkins kick), 7:23.

    ND—FG Doerer 21, 1:37.

    A—71,018.

    UNC ND
    First downs 28 28
    Total Net Yards 564 523
    Rushes-yards 40-223 42-293
    Passing 341 230
    Punt Returns 0-0 1-47
    Kickoff Returns 5-106 1-0
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-17
    Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 18-26-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 1-1
    Punts 3-43.0 2-41.5
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-40
    Time of Possession 30:15 29:45

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—North Carolina, Howell 18-101, Chandler 15-83, D.Jones 7-39. Notre Dame, Williams 22-199, Diggs 11-42, Coan 3-28, Buchner 4-16, Davis 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

    PASSING—North Carolina, Howell 24-31-1-341, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Notre Dame, Coan 16-24-0-213, Buchner 2-2-0-17.

    RECEIVING—North Carolina, Downs 10-142, A.Green 5-83, Nesbit 3-50, Olson 2-25, Chandler 1-18, D.Jones 1-9, Morales 1-8, J.Jones 1-6. Notre Dame, Davis 5-51, Mayer 4-51, Styles 3-74, Austin 3-36, Williams 2-15, Lenzy 1-3.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    AP TOP 25 POLL

    The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

    Rec Pts Prv
    1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1
    2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2
    3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3
    4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4
    5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8
    6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5
    7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7
    8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11
    9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6
    10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13
    11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15
    12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
    13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
    14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
    15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
    16. UTSA 8-0 460 23
    17. BYU 7-2 450 25
    18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
    19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
    20. Houston 7-1 338
    21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
    22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20
    23. SMU 7-1 176 19
    24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161
    25. Fresno St. 7-2 151

    Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

